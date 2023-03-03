You are here: Home BM / Devout Christians: But, is it Your All?

Devout Christians: But, is it Your All?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com)

And he called his disciples to him and said to them, “Truly, I say to you, this poor widow has put in more than all those who are contributing to the offering box. For they all contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty has put in everything she had, all she had to live on.” Mark 12:43-44 ESV

I appreciate this depiction in this portion of Scripture. This admiration from Christ reveals our requirement and latent demand from the Almighty. So many within Christendom are confused or misled concerning God’s requirement of us. In fact, some are oblivious that God places demands on us. They feel that after “given God their heart,” He’s content with them moseying along, thinking of the Holy One haphazardly. Some pulpits pamper these practitioners of Christianity, saying that after saying a few words in prayer, God has received His just deserts and therefore requires no more from you than what you’ve previously given. However, dear child of God, He demands so much more; He requires a life for a life, an offering for an offering.

I imagine those rich with so much to give walked away with a sense of security and pride for the large sum of sacrifice they made. And why shouldn’t they? They, no doubt, traveled great distances, endured hazards on the journey, and maybe experienced delays from being detoured. However, they pressed on despite their difficulties, for God would indeed look upon them favorably due to their leaving the comfort and convenience of their lavish surroundings to brave Judea’s less pleasant and rugged terrain. Then, finally, with their journey completed, they happily place their offering into the treasury, confirm with the clerk the precise amount documented, and then be on their way. Presumably, the Lord would look at their aggregate sacrifice and be pleased. However, the Lord was there; Jesus Christ, the Son of God, watched the ostentatious display of their offerings but offered no word of commendation for their giving.

Oh, dear child of God, the Lord sees your ministry exploits and the hassle of raising your children in the fear and admonition of God. He sees the sacrifice of your time working with various charities or the time spent creating programs for your local assembly. Yes, He’s aware of your presence away from family as you speak to strangers at conferences and revivals. He’s noted the many hats you wear to keep your local church afloat; the hours poured over books to preach to your congregation. But is it your all? It’s not about what you give or the fact you give; it’s about giving Him your all. The widow, without the support of anyone and from the lack of her livelihood, gave it all, and this drew the Lord’s approval.

The rich that passed through the temple complex could boast of many things, but none could boast of giving their all. This is what the Lord requires of us. We are to place our all on the altar of sacrifice; the fire should touch everything. Precious child of God, who are we to withhold anything from Him who spared not His only son but gave Him up for us all? We ought to give our all because He gave His all. Appropriately, the hymn says, “Take my life and let it be consecrated, Lord, to thee.” Have you surrendered all? Have I? Is there not more to give to Him, who is the propitiation for our sins?

When inquired about the greatest commandment, or demand placed on our lives, the Lord answered, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all they heart, and with all thy soul and with all thy mind.”

Be like the widow, even if you feel what you have to give isn’t much, and remember that adage from an old preacher, “The Lord will never ask for what you don’t have, but He does ask for all that you do have.”

Staff Writer; C. E. Davis

This man of God can also be found online over at; InfiniteTruth Devotion.

One may also drop an email: CEDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.