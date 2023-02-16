You are here: Home BM / Black Christians, White Christians: Can We Question God?

Black Christians, White Christians: Can We Question God?

(ThyBlackMan.com) At some point in your life things happened and you wanted to ask God why. An illness, a death, loss of a job or relationship and a host of other matters that left you wanting answers. But you were likely told by mom, dad, grandma or the pastor that you should not question God. Unfortunately anyone who told you that was wrong – or at least partially wrong. So in this article we are going to look at the truth, not just the traditions, misinterpretations, misunderstanding and errors passed down from one generation to the next. Opinions? Everybody has one. Interpretations? God did not tell any of us to interpret His word. He told us to study it, spread it, rightly divide it and follow it. Interpretation is more of what man added to explain what he did not understand. Interpretation is what theology and religion added to keep from admitting they didn’t have the answer. Interpretation? An approach to keep you relying on those who appear to be devout students of scripture, ministers and teachers. But again, you will not find anywhere in the Bible where Father, Son nor Holy Spirit told you to interpret the scriptures. They speak quite clearly for themselves. And when you don’t understand, the Holy Spirit brings the illumination and clarity, not man’s methods of interpretation (John 14:26, John 16:12-14, 1 Corinthians 2:12). That is the truth, no matter what you have been told by somebody as blind to this truth as a bat.

In order to understand your spiritual identity, and the rights and privileges of a child of God, you will have to learn to rightly divide the covenants, Old from New. Why? Because God did. Because Christ did. Because the Holy Spirit did and had different tasks from Old to New. But if you keep saying you should not divide the covenants because you believe “it’s all one book”, or you believe “Christ did not come to do away with the law so both covenants must be taken together”, you are already on the wrong track. My suggestion? Read the book of Romans and listen to how it distinguishes the Old Covenant from the New.

Now that we have addressed a little foundational information, let’s go deeper into the truth. Why do so many people say you should not and must not question God? Did He say that? Where? Did Christ say that? Where? Did the Apostles and the Prophets say that? Where? Did anybody in the Bible say that per instructions from God to do so? Then where does the idea you cannot question God come from?

CAN WE QUESTION GOD? IT DEPENDS ON THE QUESTION, THE TIMING AND THE INTENT

The idea that you should not question God very often comes from tradition and religion (not relationship), man-made ideas and hidden agenda-based interpretations passed on by ministers who are taking a few scriptures in the Bible out of context just as the people who taught them did. That is what happens when you do not study to shew yourself approved as we are instructed to. I am going to paraphrase and let you do a little homework to find the verses taken out of context because finding the truth sometimes needs to be a team effort.

The first verse I would reference is where scripture says God’s ways are not our ways and God’s thoughts are not our thoughts (Isaiah 55:8-9 / Old Covenant). That verse is true, IF you are not a child of God as stated in Romans 8:16 and Galatians 4:7. If you are a servant and you think God is an all-powerful Master of the universe who rules with fire, brimstone and lightning bolts, waiting to zap you into dust when you ask a question, you probably should not ask God “why” about anything. I did not say your perception is correct, but if this is your belief, I guess you should bow down, be afraid and tremble like a servant or slave.

IF GOD ACCEPTS YOU AS A SON (OR DAUGHTER), DON’T BE AFRAID TO TREAT HIM LIKE A FATHER AND ASK WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

But if God is your Father by adoption and the blood of Christ and you are also part of the bride where Christ is the Husband, there is much more to it. Not only can you ask why, you have every right to ask why and to ask about whatever you do not understand or agree with. That comes with relationship, not religion. Think about it this way, have you ever asked your biological parents questions? Have you ever wanted to know why they did what they did or what their line of reasoning was? Did you get zapped into dust for wondering and asking? Have you ever disagreed with your parents? Even as an adult? Was that wrong? Or was that you openly and honestly expressing your thoughts, questions, concerns and grievances to your parent(s)? Was that bad? Was that evil? Was that disrespectful when done with humility? No, no and no! So if God is your Father in Heaven, as the prayer says, why would you approach Him as if He is a master and you are a servant? Where is the family relationship in that?

BEWARE OF RELIGION AND TRADITION MASKING THEMSELVES AS RELATIONSHIP

The next modern-day misperception is where confused people keep saying (or quoting) that God works in mysterious ways. My observation? You need to step into the New Covenant and get to know God through that covenant. The Bible teaches that in times past THEY saw things partially, dimly, with much less understanding. But when the Holy Spirit came, for those who know and listen to Him, the mysteries of the Kingdom are to be revealed. So for those who know the Holy Spirit, you don’t have to walk around saying “God works in mysterious ways” anymore. Do you walk around saying your mom or dad “work in mysterious ways”? I should hope not, unless you have not taken the time to learn their ways.

In God’s case, the New Covenant further shows those of us who are the children of God that “we have the mind of Christ”. First we are told to let Christ’s mind be in us. Then we are told we have it. So why would a child of God with the mind of Christ walk around acting like a clueless servant? Because religion and tradition have made the word of God of no affect in your mind, your spirit and your life. So you, like those who taught you the error, are afraid to question the very Parent who loves you so much that He gave His son for you.

Now before some of you make the excuse that Christ did not question God so you shouldn’t either, know that the Savior completely on the same page with the Father would not have to question God. Why not? Because the Savior already understand His father and His father’s ways and thoughts. Christ is “the only begotten son” and you who are also God’s children are in the family by adoption, nevertheless still in the family. Thus you should not feel you cannot question your Father. Since God does not condemn His children (Romans 8:1), and everybody is not His child (John 1:12), what do you who are His children think will happen if you question your Father? Watch out. He might actually answer you.

THE SECRETS OF THE KINGDOM OF GOD ARE FOR THE FAMILY OF GOD – NOT EVERYBODY

Then there are those who say “it is disrespectful to question God”. Or they say “who are we to question Him”? I am His son, that’s who. Where did they even get that from if neither the Father nor the Son nor the Holy Spirit said questioning was “disrespectful”? Religion and tradition, that’s where. Well sorry guys, but I do not subscribe to what I call the “speck of dust theory”. The warped and inaccurate idea that we who are children of the Most High are meaningless specs of dust who dare not question and all-knowing and all-powerful ruler God. That is not true for those of us who are His children. So if you say you are a child of God, do you even understand what that means? Do you understand Who and what that gives you access to?

GOD’S CHILDREN HAVE ACCESS TO ANSWERS, IF WE DARE TO QUESTION

For those individuals who think you have to gain your understanding of and communication with God via the pastor, the imam, the pope or anybody else other than the Godhead, you do not understand the RELATIONSHIP God desires to have with you. In Islam the teaching is that God had no sons. Wrong. Christ was the only “begotten Son”. Adam was a created son. And I, along with my brothers and sisters in Christ, am a son of God by adoption (Mark 14:36, Romans 8:14-16, Galatians 4:6). Catholics are trapped under the wrong covenant by a religion and leaders that deliberately keep them in bondage. So as a son, I have questions, concerns and yes even grievances. And as for the traditions and religions of man which by design keep people distant from God, we were warned about them too in Mark 7:13.

The catholic church (not even mentioned in the Bible) has millions of followers believing they must go through the pope to reach God and go to the priests for the forgiveness of their sins. People who call the pope “holy father”. People who kneel to him and kiss his hand. People who serve him like he is a king, though he isn’t. People who get their understanding of God from a pope standing in the way. That is an entirely different plan and doctrine from what Christ taught through the New Covenant (Hebrews 2:17, 4:14, 5:1-10) . And many of you need to ask why somebody human is always trying to regulate your relationship with God. Are many church leaders afraid that if you develop a real relationship with God, the church leaders will lose their hold on or control over you? Are they afraid they will be exposed as having used religion to manipulate you? There is ONE MEDIATOR between God and man (1 Timothy 2:5). ONE. And that Mediator is neither the pope, nor the imam nor your pastor nor tradition nor your mom, dad nor grandma. Stop letting the people who say the teach you about God actually regulate your relationship with God.

If you want to know the answer to a question, what do you do? You ask. Including when you want to know why. If you don’t understand something, what do you do? You seek clarification. When you pray, don’t you ask God for something? Even if it is health, protection or a better job? The Bible says “you have not because you ASK not”. That sounds like you should ask. In James 1:5-6 we are told to ASK for wisdom. In Psalms 10 the writer asks and asks and asks. In Romans 9:20, that is Paul’s opinion, not God telling you to refrain from asking Him anything. Isaiah 45:9-12 sounds like it would scare off people who want to ask questions. That is until you read the entire verse and realize it speaks to a bunch of servants then the Lord tells them to ask and what to ask. And when it says “woe unto him”, I am not including as one of the Old Covenant servants He is speaking to. Do you see why it is crucial to rightly divide the word of God? Because some verses are not talking to you, though all scripture can teach us something.

In Deuteronomy 4:32 they are told to ASK. In Habakkuk 1:2 he asks valid questions of God because he wants to know. In Job 38:1-41 it sounds like God is challenging Old Covenant servant Job for wanting to know. And yes, sometimes God may apparently get irritated at your questions, just as your earthly parents do or did. God fussed at Job and many of you became too afraid to question God. But that one case with Job for that time, with that one servant does not mean you should not question God. If it did, all the other scriptures I quoted where God says to ask questions would be in contradiction of that one. In Psalm 74:1-23 the writer is questioning God because he wants to know. In James 1:6 the New Covenant tells us to ASK.

IF YOU ARE AFRAID TO QUESTION GOD AS YOUR FATHER, YOU MUST FEAR THAT YOU HAVE AN ABUSIVE PARENT WHO STANDS READY TO ZAP YOU OR NO SPIRITUAL PARENT AT ALL

If you want to know why God allows bad things to happen to good people and so many “innocent” people to suffer, ASK HIM. If you want to know why the very prayers you prayed did not come to pass, ASK HIM. If you want to know why you were allowed to have cancer or lose a loved one to cancer, police brutality, a car accident or crime, ASK HIM. If you want to know why your life has gone the way it has, ASK HIM. The answers might surprise you, help you or even show you more about the God you worship. But don’t be afraid to question God, even when you disagree with what He caused or allowed to happen. ASK WHY!

Sometimes the reason you don’t have the answers is because you won’t ask the questions (James 4:2). Every time you ask in faith, you will get an answer. But just like when you asked your earthly parents questions, you might or might not like God’s answer. Sometimes the answer may be NO, especially if you are asking for something frivolous that will work against your purpose or calling. Sometimes the answer may be WAIT. Sometimes the answer may come later. Sometimes the answer came and you missed it because you were distracted and not listening or paying attention. Sometimes the answer may be silence, but if you know your Father, even that is an answer. Sometimes the answer may be just what you want to hear or need to hear. And sometimes the answer may make you wish you had never asked the question. Still, you never know until you ask. And since God knows our minds and hearts anyway, you might as well put the question on the alter and go for the answer.

I don’t know about you, but I am no longer a servant, but a son of God. I don’t have to bow down because I have been risen up into new life. I can question my Father and not be afraid because I have not been given the spirit of fear. I am what God says I am, not what man says I am. I am the righteousness of God in Christ. I am a royal priesthood through the blood of the King of Kings. I am shed blood adopted into a family of power and victory and answers to questions I am not afraid to ask. I am the head and not the tail. I possess the nature of the Lion of Judah and the mind of Christ. I am more than a conqueror. Who are you?

So there you have it. The truth and the Biblical proof. Not what you have been told. Not what you may have been taught. And remember this, never let anyone shortchange, short circuit, intercept or interfere with your effort to know your Creator, to build relationship and to question God about what you need to know. If you are in the family, the right to know comes with relationship. If you do not believe you are a child of God, well you get what you get, almost no promises and all bets are off. God has obligated Himself very little to those willfully not in covenant with Him. Can we question God? Yes, we can. But be ready for the answers.

Who am I to question God’s ways, decisions and approach? His son, that’s who – at least one of them. A joint heir with Christ to the throne, that’s who. A believer who needs to understand, that I might be even more persuaded instead of accepting blindly, making excuses for what God does, not knowing who is doing what and being afraid to ask why. What about you? Who are those of you who are afraid to question God?

Romans 8:16-17 KJV

The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God: and if children, then heirs; heirs of God, and joint-heirs with Christ; if so be that we suffer with him, that we may be also glorified together.

Staff Writer; Trevo Craw

A Free Thinker, who loves to talk about Politics, etc. Also, all about uplifting the Black Community even if it doesn’t fit your mindset. One may hit me up at; TrevoCraw@ThyBlackMan.com.