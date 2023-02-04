You are here: Home BM / Christians: A Perspective on Suffering.

Christians: A Perspective on Suffering.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Brethren,

At times, we suffer…welcome to a life with God!

For those who believe that being a child of God equates to saying an altar prayer, having the pastor lay hands on you, and then living happily ever after has been watching too many “Western Culture Christianized” TV shows.

The reality is that it is Biblical for us to have some kind of suffering in this life. It could come in the form of ridicule, death of loved ones, sickness, ailments, or a host of other scenarios. Think of Job’s life.

The apostles left the high council rejoicing that God had counted them worthy to suffer disgrace for the name of Jesus . – Acts 5:41 and if children, then heirs—heirs of God and fellow heirs with Christ, provided we suffer with him in order that we may also be glorified with him . – Romans 8:17

Nevertheless, conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ . Then, whether I come and see you or only hear about you in my absence, I will know that you stand firm in one spirit, contending side by side for the faith of the gospel, without being frightened in any way by those who oppose you. This is a clear sign of their destruction but of your salvation, and it is from God. For it has been granted to you on behalf of Christ not only to believe in Him, but also to suffer for Him , since you are encountering the same struggle you saw I had, and now hear that I still have. – Philippians 1:27-30

Suffering is often times viewed in a negative sense and understandably so. For example, one may suffer a punishment for a wrongdoing that was committed. And while that could be a reality, that is not the entirety of the context of suffering. Jesus suffered and was tempted in every way, yet without sin (Hebrews 4:15).

So consider this, suffering could also be a means by which God can get glory from your life. Sounds strange, I know, but look at the man who was born blind in John 9.

Now as Jesus was passing by, He saw a man blind from birth, and His disciples asked Him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Jesus answered, “ Neither this man nor his parents sinned, but this happened so that the works of God would be displayed in him. While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” – John 9:1-5

This incident confounded the religious people as they tried to convince the healed man that Jesus was not of God because He healed on the Sabbath. But Jesus made it clear that the works of God would be made manifest in him, and shortly thereafter, the man believed in and worshipped Christ.

Similarly, Jesus’ friend Lazarus died, was buried for four days, and Jesus assured His disciples that Lazarus’ death would bring glory to the Father and the Son.

When Jesus heard this, He said, “This sickness will not end in death. No, it is for the glory of God, so that the Son of God may be glorified through it .” – John 11:4

I know that God’s children suffering as some sort of a good thing doesn’t make much natural sense, but suffering is a part of our lot in this life. The wisdom of God is higher than the wisdom of man, and that is why we must be committed to walking by faith and not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7), in spite of our inability to always understand the mind of God in the midst of calamity.

“ For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways ,” declares the LORD. “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so My ways are higher than your ways and My thoughts than your thoughts . For just as rain and snow fall from heaven and do not return without watering the earth, making it bud and sprout, and providing seed to sow and food to eat, so My word that proceeds from My mouth will not return to Me empty, but it will accomplish what I please, and it will prosper where I send it. – Isaiah 55:8-11

Another consideration is that suffering is a way to work out one’s soul salvation. I liken it to the resistance that exists while one is lifting weights in the gym. It’s hard and a struggle, but the resistance provides an opportunity to develop strength when one presses through the tough time. Old patterns of thinking, unhealthy emotional states, and bad habits have to be broken so that a soul can become more like the image and likeness of God. So the Lord uses suffering, testing, and discipline as a means to get us to the next level in Him, so to speak.

Remember that these forty years the LORD your God led you all the way in the wilderness, so that He might humble you and test you in order to know what was in your heart, whether or not you would keep His commandments . He humbled you, and in your hunger He gave you manna to eat, which neither you nor your fathers had known, so that you might understand that man does not live on bread alone, but on every word that comes from the mouth of the LORD. Your clothing did not wear out and your feet did not swell during these forty years. So know in your heart that just as a man disciplines his son, so the LORD your God disciplines you. Therefore you shall keep the commandments of the LORD your God, walking in His ways and fearing Him . – Deuteronomy 8:2-6

And you have forgotten the exhortation that addresses you as sons: “My son, do not take lightly the discipline of the Lord, and do not lose heart when He rebukes you. For the Lord disciplines the one He loves, and He chastises every son He receives.” Endure suffering as discipline; God is treating you as sons. For what son is not disciplined by his father? If you do not experience discipline like everyone else, then you are illegitimate children and not true sons. Furthermore, we have all had earthly fathers who disciplined us, and we respected them. Should we not much more submit to the Father of our spirits and live? Our fathers disciplined us for a short time as they thought best, but God disciplines us for our good, so that we may share in His holiness. No discipline seems enjoyable at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it yields a harvest of righteousness and peace to those who have been trained by it. – Hebrews 12: 5-11

Folks, please use this little bit of insight as perspective as you ponder some of the things you’ve encountered and endured in your life, and the context of Biblical accounts you might read. You might have to make some adjustments in your life, but always remember that God is a good God (Psalm 25:8), whether you understand or agree with what’s going on or not. He is the Heavenly Father and our collective and individual responsibilities are to submit our vessels (2 Timothy 2:21) and temples (1 Corinthians 6:19) to Him and to make Him known in the Earth (Psalm 105:1). In time, God will give us the revelation of what He is doing (Ephesians 1:17-18 and James 1:5), but until then, we are to obey as the Lord always has our best interests at heart (Jeremiah 29:11). He will never leave us nor forsake us (1 Kings 8:57).

Think on these things.

Staff Writer; Brian Ganges

