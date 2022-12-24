African Americans: Are You A Sellout?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Family,

Here is an interesting “spin” to consider, regarding the concept of being a “Sellout“. Back in the 1980s, the term “Sellout” applied to someone who was all too quick to give up his/her “blackness” in exchange for a seat at a white table. It could also relate to someone willing to do nearly anything to earn a buck. Now prior to this period, the term “Uncle Tom” was used.

Examples included acting white, talking white, marrying white, moving to a white area, dressing white, and anything else that had to do with “avoiding/hiding” your blackness.

Well, what’s interesting about these “traditional” examples of selling-out, is that they are much more damaging to the soul/spirit of the actual person doing them, than anyone else. Whenever I see/meet Brothas/Sistas that do the above, they always look…empty & lost.

But, if we take a close look at our Family & Community as a whole today, we should all agree on an “updated“ definition of being a “Sellout“…a definition that should include…

1. Brothas that kill Brothas

2. Brothas/Sistas that sell drugs to Brothas/Sistas

3. The lyrics of most of today’s “so-called” Crap-music & gaR&Bage

4. Not challenging our political leaders, including the President

5. Spending all of our free time watching Tell-Lie-Vision

6. Not reading ANY Black Authored Books; all year long

7. Not going out of our way to support Black Owned Businesses

8. Not supporting our deserving Black Non-Profit Organizations

9. Sistas dressing in ways that show every “nook & cranny”

10. Supporting THOUSANDS of churches, yet the community never improves

11. Refusal to study/learn/remember any of our Black History

12. Abandoning each other in our relationships

13. Supporting, almost encouraging “alternative” lifestyles

14. Allowing unlimited video game play for our children

15. Attacking/discouraging those of us that try to Enlighten

16. Brothas that “put they hands” on Sistas

17. Not exercising our bodies, since we were in High School

18. Sistas that “put they hands” on Brothas

19. Not spending time with our seeds/children

20. Allowing fast food to dominate our diets, especially for our children

21. Not teaching our daughters to be “wives as well as mothers”

22. Not teaching our sons to be “husbands as well as fathers”

23. Drinking more alcohol, than clean, fresh water

24. Believing that any and everybody else is god, except anyone Black

25. etc. etc. etc.

Think about it…are those of us that do these things helping, or hurting our Race? If they’re hurting us, shouldn’t they/you/me be considered “Sellouts“? Or or they just “keeping it real“?

We have flourished on this planet for millions of years, that’s right millions, because we did the OPPOSITE of what we are doing today…Imagine if none of us were Sellouts.

Staff Writer; Bro. Jay