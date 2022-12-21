African Americans: Cain & Abel – The Origin of Black Hate.

(ThyBlackMan.com) To Make this story Understandable we Must first put Black Faces to these Biblical Character’s. This real life story begins with Adam and Eve and the Serpent ( Which was a Black Man also. ) Eve was seduced by the devil to eat from the tree of knowledge ( Which represents something valuable – today we call it money or an expensive gift ), And in exchange for it she cheated on her husband Adam with him ( That was the first act of Pimpology.), and through her Act of Adultery he impregnated her and Cain was born ( The Son of the Devil ). And by Adam not leaving her for her infidelity then, he ignorantly decided to stay with eve and by doing so he ” condoned ” her trifling ways , and soon after they had a child called ( Abel ). But even though Adam tried to forgive Eve he couldn’t deep down and Animosity grew towards her and that’s when Adam created the word ( Whore ) to call her out of anger. This was the beginning of Hate and Resentment and distrust between the Black man and the Black woman all caused from her dealings with the devil.

When Abel was born Adam favored him more because he was his blood son , and Cain was somewhat excepted but was always looked at as the son of Adultery. And as time went by Animosity grew between the boys and also Cain’s hate for Abel’s father Adam grew too. Cain hated that Abel had a father and he didn’t and he felt very alone and rejected by the family and he grew hellish and angry. And when his Hate and Resentment got to it’s bowling point, to get back at the entire family he killed his brother Abel. And that was the first Black on Black Crime – which was Murder.

It must be understood that Abel was the son of Adam and Adam the son of God , so sub-consciously it was not so much the son but the blood of the father that the blood in Cain really hated. Because Cain was the son of the devil and the devil’s blood hates god’s blood , Cain was just the pawn the devil used to carry out the killing of one of god’s family member’s. The devil simply used Eve’s weakness to be desired and love for expensive gifts as a means to destroy god’s family. The devil was too much of a coward to confront Adam directly so he went behind his back and impregnated his wife ( Like a Snake ) and then ran off from his responsibilities as a father. And left the family and even his own child behind to destroy themselves for simple self-gratification.

And this scenario continues to play out among blacks over and over again with every generation. We see the Hatred and Resentment among blacks through black on black crime , which is still Cain killing Abel. We see black women being promiscuous and having children from different men – which is what eve was doing ( And Black Men calling their women Whores like Adam did ). And there are those that preach with good intentions that the black race is one family , but sadly that is not completely true. We have the same skin color but not the same blood , because of eve’s adultery we are two nations of step-brother’s and sister’s trying to live together but that opposing blood wont let us. There is the Tribe of Cain on one side and The Tribe of Abel on the other, both resenting each other over family issues that are rooted in Adultery. Both pretending to want Unity but really looking for dominance over the other by any means.

To this day these tribes are struggling to suppress each other in all level’s of society , creating cultural norms that reject each other. And as of right now the Tribe of Cain is the ruling class and by them being the decedents of the devil their influence among the culture will reflect who they are and what they feel. They have created the black community in the image and likeness of themselves , which is a reflection of their father – the hateful and resentful devil. And they have used entertainment to make this image expectable and even popular in society. And that influence is filtering over into other cultures and races creating a society of Cain’s. And the ignorant black woman love’s this Gangster , Pimp , Thug Image because that was the image of the serpent that seduced and pimped Eve and got her pregnant and abandoned her. And she keeps falling for his same tricks hoping that this devil will change but he will not – he doesn’t love women and he doesn’t love children. And by the black woman being so influential and showing love for this devil she has influenced women of other races to love it as well.

This Tribe of Cain or children of Cain are the mere image of their fathers , they have the same ways that their fathers had. And like their Father they burn with Hate and Resentment even among each other , they have no loyalty to each other either. They would kill each other quicker than any one else because their is no trust among these thieves and killers. They function off of pretending to love each other as they work to suppress The Tribe of Abel with their Anti – Christ Culture. Hypnotizing the world with their African Voo-doo Music , converting even those among the Tribe of Abel to their religion of Hate, deceit and Murder.

We must realize that this Anti – Christ Culture and Thinking exists on both sides because both are looking for a Leader or Messiah that will come in the image of there father’s ( One Christ being Good and Their Christ being Evil ) . But what the Tribe of Cain does not realize is that their father the devil is never coming back. Because he is the Original and Supreme Dead Beat Father who cares nothing for his kids. And they are working tirelessly to build a nation for him to rule but he doesn’t want responsibility – he runs from it as he ran from fatherhood because that represented responsibility. This Angry group is doomed to realize the awful truth, that all their evil has only created for them a world of enemies. And all their love a dedication and hope was put into a father who never intended on coming back because he first didn’t love their mother , to him she was just a whore to be used.

They will realize that all their Hate and Resentment towards The Tribe of Adel and their Family Tree is mis-directed. The Hate and Resentment they feel should be directed at their own no-good father ( The Devil ) , if it wasn’t for him they wouldn’t exist to suffer the hell that is to come for all their Evil Deeds. They should beg forgiveness to The Tribe of Abel and dedicate their lives to helping them eradicate evil so that demon’s like their father wont even exist anymore – because he is the reason for all their problems in life and those to come. But they will not submit to truth easily because they have been in power so long making slaves of the Tribe of Abel , suppressing them and torching them. But these are the days of ” Change ” and that means a change in power – their time to rule has ended. And while they have been drunk with power the Tribe of Abel has assembled all around them ready for a hostile overthrow if necessary – And resistance is futile.