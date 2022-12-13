You are here: Home BM / Black People and Correction.

Black People and Correction.

(ThyBlackMan.com) It has been wisely said that a wise man seeks correction, but a fool despises it. So today what does that say about so many people in the “black” community? You go to the bank and arrive 3 minutes after it closes then get upset when they won’t let you in. Even though all week you have known what time the bank closes. The same thing at the restaurant or grocery store. You park in the handicap space when you know you are not authorized to do so. The police or security officer tells you to move, but you get an attitude because you don’t like being corrected. Even though you know you are wrong.

STAY CORRECTABLE OR YOU ARE SAYING YOU KNOW IT ALL – AND YOU DON’T!

Ironically, I have noticed more black people getting attitudes with their own much more than they do with “white” people. You see the black police officer may give you a courtesy warning, but the white police officer will pull out a ticket book and get ready to write you one. Maybe rightfully so. Therefore we should also look at why we have programmed to treat our own worse than we do other ethnicities, and even more so, why we are OK with that. Is it that black people have been taught to treat white people with respect while also being taught to disrespect each other? Hmmmm. Another in-depth subject for another time. Still, one that needs addressing.

PEOPLE WHO DON’T WANT TO BE CORRECTED BECAUSE IT MAKES THEM FEEL LITTLE ARE PEOPLE WHO DO NOT UNDERSTAND THE PURPOSE AND VALUE OF CORRECTION!

Black people as a whole (obviously not all) seem to feel entitled to do whatever you want in whatever way you want. Ignoring the rules of society and instead making them up as you go along. Speeding but mad when you get a ticket. Speaking incorrectly but offended when someone corrects you. Failing to honor your commitments but upset when you are called out on what YOU said you would do. Losing your receipt then being angry at the store because they won’t give you cash back on your return. And “entitlement” mentality is wrecking the black community. Nobody owes you extra time, extra privileges, extra hook-ups. Life is not about doing whatever we want to do then playing the victim when someone won’t let us do it.

We have every right to expect things to be done right. But so do the people we are dealing with. Yet what is done “right” should never be confused with being done “the way you want it to be”. There are rules, protocols and policies in every aspect of life. And they are not to bend at our will, though we should go for the best favorable outcome possible. Still, balance is necessary – not unfairness.

THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE DISAGREEMENT CAN BE FOUND IN RECEIVING CORRECTION

Law enforcement, pastors and government have SOME authority in our lives. But sometimes they are intrusive and even they often overstep their boundaries in using the power they have been given. Too many judges think they walk on water. Too many police officials command by ego instead of equality. Too many politicians about themselves. And too many pastors of the same. Too many refusing to be corrected or hating when they are. I know because I correct them all the time and I see disdain and animosity on their faces.

ARGUING JUST BECAUSE YOU DON’T WANT TO BE CORRECTED IS IGNORANCE

Many of you will make every excuse in the book. You will call truth just an opinion. You will ignore the facts. You have a problem with correction because you want to do things the way you want. I can recall speaking to thugs who think they are “hard” and gang members years ago. I had the opportunity to tell them for each one who thinks he is hard or so tough, in prison there is somebody tougher. For any person who thinks he “New Jack City” runs the streets, there is somebody else who is stronger, crazier and more ruthless. I had the opportunity to tell them, and other young people out of control, they may think they can do what they want. But once the pod, dorm or cell door closes, they will do what they are told OR ELSE.

BEING RIGHT IS EGO BUT BEING ACCURATE AND CORRECT IS PRODUCTIVE

Nobody loves being corrected, true. Or at least nobody I have ever met. But maybe if we understand more about the purpose of correction, it will be received much better. The purpose of correction is to help us grow, to help us avoid mistakes and to help us select the best paths based on good habits and smart and wise decisions.

CORRECTION SHOULD BE BASED ON FACTS, TRUTH AND PROVEN METHODS, NOT OPINION

No human being is above correction, no matter what title or position he or she has. The wisest of our people are those who can even learn from a child, not compete with him or share how much more you know than he does. I personally know as much as I do because there have been so many times that I knew to shut up and listen, think, learn then apply.

THE PERSON CORRECTING YOU DOES NOT NEED TO KNOW MORE THAN YOU, BUT RATHER SIMPLY THAT ONE THING THAT YOU DON’T KNOW OR SEE!

Maybe you don’t care for the person who is correcting you. Or maybe you don’t like how it was done. Still, if you look at the content of the correction more than the messenger, you will likely get the point. When someone is correcting you with the right, best or better way to do what you are doing, respond the way you are responding or think differently, you should basically SHUT UP AND LISTEN. That is not the time for ego and sharing what you know. It is the time to listen for what can help you, learn from it and grow.

If you are already steaming within as you read this article, good. That means I am speaking to the right person. And that frustration that arises when you are corrected? Deal with it and put it in check before it takes you into areas you should not go.

So the next time someone corrects you about your pants being pulled down, your use of vulgar language or incorrect grammar, you being late or other avoidable mistakes you made, JUST LISTEN. Don’t share how much you know. Don’t react by saying what they did wrong. JUST LISTEN and weigh the merits of what they said more than who said it or even how it was said. That is how we grow, rise higher, get wiser, learn more, avoid mishaps and mistakes and gain the knowledge and wisdom to share with others.

