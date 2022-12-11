African Americans: Guns Don’t Kill People.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I am so tired of misinformed people, politicians with hidden agendas or citizens who are afraid of guns simply blaming a piece of metal, rubber and plastic as if it can do anything on its own. A gun in the right hands can save lives and prevent death. A gun in the wrong hands spells CRIME. But the gun can do nothing alone because guns do not kill people – people kill people.

As an African American, a former detective, a gun owner and a former firearms instructor, I have a lot to say. We need to stop blaming guns and stop trying to get rid of the guns. We don’t need more purchase regulations. GUNS DO NOT KILL PEOPLE – PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE.

You might say there would be less killing without so many guns. My response is that guns are plastic and metal. There are too many people in this country of the wrong character, violent and criminal. But part of that is what this country itself has done. I suggest you look at the trial scene in New Jack City and over stand what Nino Brown is saying.

I make no excuse for crime nor criminals but its not that simple and there are many factors that make, force or persuade people, into doing what they do. Yes you should be held accountable for what you do but again, there are more factors and players in the game than the public is admitting.

The NRA is promoting the right to bear arms and also responsible gun ownership. Hillary stop the lies and tell our democratic political official to stop blaming guns for what people do. A GUN NEVER KILLED ANYONE.

We do not need to take guns away from responsible gun owners. Nor do we need to penalize us for what criminals do. If you take away the guns from law abiding citizens, only the criminals will have the guns.

Criminals with guns are not usually buying them legally – unless you look at all these pre-planned Manchurian candidate sleeper active shooters. As for high powered rifles like M4s, M9s, AK47s, M16s etc, they pose no threat in the hands of a lawful responsible gun owner. So for some people to determine what guns others should be allowed to have is both unnecessary and a violation of our rights. Who are you to tell me what kind of gun I should or shouldn’t have and likewise?

Let’s remember that when Hitler came to power he made the Jews register their guns. Then he took their guns away, removing their ability to resist what was in fact to happen to them.

While African Americans are being gullible enough to turn in guns (I reference legal guns only) for gift cards and gaming systems, Caucasians are buying every gun they can find. They are going to gun shows and buying everything. African Americans need to make sure that we will not end up tomorrow like the Jews in Germany of yesterday.

Buy a gun. Learn which firearm is best for you, your needs, your hand size etc. Protect yourself, your home and your family. Go to the range and practice to build competency, accuracy and know what your weapon does. Responsibly store your weapon in a safe place (not on top of refrigerator where a child can get it). Learn the laws of your state and the carry permit guidelines – where you can and can’t carry your weapon, rules about weapons on your person or in your car.

A gun or firearm is simply a tool that takes on the actions and “character” of its owner. Remember that. If you are a lawful, competent and responsible gun owner, keep your guns. If you don’t want a firearm, that is your right. But don’t push for the restriction of rights for the rest of us. I have never seen a piece of plastic, metal and rubber assemble itself, load itself, find a target and shoot someone. Neither have you.

