You are here: Home Health / African Americans: 6 Popular Health Fads That Actually Damage Their Body.

African Americans: 6 Popular Health Fads That Actually Damage Their Body.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) So you’ve joined a fitness group on social media or some of those ‘before and after’ body transformation pictures have convinced you to set new fitness goals. Sounds great, but before you jump into anything, have you asked your body whether it will support the idea in the long run, or you’re just overestimating your strength just because all those who do it are humans, so you can also do the same. Here are 6 worst health fads you should ditch without an excuse.

1. Boot Camps

In late 90’s fitness boot camps brought military training closer to the public. Soon it became a hot trend and many people, especially men, started showing their interest in fitness boot camps where they are trained for a certain period (3-8 weeks) to achieve several health goals including weight loss. These boot camps often involve ex-military instructors and later, almost anyone with a strong physique collaborated with like-minded people and started their own boot camps. Generally, boot camps are not a bad idea to gain strength, but in most of the cases, they fail to recognize specific needs of individuals. Therefore, people who overestimate their fitness try to push themselves too far which is dangerous.

2. Hot Yoga

People don’t listen to their body when an instructor consistently asks them to go deeper in yoga. Most of the time, people even fail to use their common sense and injure themselves. Hot yoga is one of the most popular trends among people who like to try traditional ways to stay fit. During a 1 to 2-hour class, participants’ body temperature rises consistently. Most of the time, body temperature reaches 103-degree which is close to the 104-degree zone considered dangerous by doctors. Some men believe this type of yoga is good for sex life, but in reality, it does more harm than good.

3. Absurd Fitness Products

You may have noticed some not-so-popular TV channels broadcast commercials at midnight and make you think you can obtain the body of Hercules with an investment of $20 monthly. The world of health and fitness is full of such absurd products. They are designed to make you believe they can help you get in shape, lose belly fat, get six pack abs, etc. In reality, these products, capsules, and powders don’t work at all and cause more damage to your health.

4. Hydrogen Water

If someone has suggested you to drink hydrogen water to improve your performance or boost energy level, ask them to talk facts. The truth is no study has ever claimed that drinking hydrogen infused water is good for health and it can improve your athletic performance. No laboratory test has ever validated the idea of drinking hydrogen water for more energy. The water pouches are not only expensive, they are not a healthy alternative to normal water. Remember, those $2 hydrogen water pouches can never replace natural energy supplements.

5. Detox Diets and Cleansing

Many websites promote detox diets and such cleansing products are even endorsed by many celebrities, but in reality, these therapies are not as healthy as they are promoted. According to many doctors and health experts, a human body has enough power to eliminate toxins. There’s no scientific evidence available that validates the claims these products manufacturers and marketers make. Your kidney and liver do a great job of cleansing on a daily basis. If you take some special foods or medicines for detoxification, these supplements will slowly damage your body. When a healthy body itself is capable of reducing the risk of toxins, why take a risk when you’re gaining nothing.

6. Squat Challenges

Remember, any 30-day squat challenge you take and ignore the basic rule of prep-work going to be a big-time failure. Such challenges should be avoided at any cost. Your body needs rest for adaptation and if you’re not giving enough rest to your body, just to achieve faster muscle growth, you are on the quickest road to injury. Your muscles grow when you take rest. You won’t see growth during workouts. Such challenges push you beyond safe limits. Your body is different from everyone else, and not achieving health goals not only causes physical damage but also damages your psychological growth. Fitness coaches have a secret weapon which they use by saying “it’s not going to hurt you.”

It’s better to know your body first, get familiar with what your body needs and then start anything like this. It’s not just about 30 days or 3 months. Ask yourself if you’re going to do it for the rest of your life. If not, then it’s better you choose some light exercise and products that can help you stay fit without causing any damage to your body.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com