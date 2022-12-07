African Americans: 11 Foods That Diabetics Should Keep Away From.

1. Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

The high carbs content in sugar-sweetened beverages will do a lot of harm to your blood sugar levels as they can lead to insulin resistance and belly fat. Insulin is produced by your body to absorb sugar into your cells but with insulin resistance, sugars like glucose and fructose remain in the bloodstream and cause your blood sugar levels to skyrocket. Not to mention that drinking such beverages can lead to significant weight gain that is detrimental for your condition due to the risk of getting fatty liver. Instead of sugar-sweetened beverages, you can opt for naturally sweetened drinks like fruit-flavored water the next time you’re craving something sweet.

2. Trans Fats

Trans Fats are unsaturated fats found in most spreads like peanut butter and margarine as well as frozen dinners and baked goods like cakes. They are a more stable form of fat as hydrogen is added to them. One of their main uses is as a food preservative and they can cause inflammation, insulin resistance, and belly fat. Although more countries are banning the use of trans fats in food products, they still exist and it is imperative that you watch out for them on the ingredients list.

3. White Bread, Pasta and Rice

If you have type one or type two diabetes, consuming wheat products like white bread, pasta and rice will lead to higher blood sugar levels and even decreased brain function. This is because they are high in carbs and low in fiber; what this means is that eating these foods will increase your blood sugar levels while the lack of fiber will make it even harder for sugar to be absorbed into your cells. Regardless of that, you don’t have to completely ditch these food items; simply replace them with high-fiber alternatives and you are good to go.

4. Fruit-Flavored Yogurt

There is a common misconception that yogurt is always a healthier dessert option but this is not true for fruit-flavored yogurt. Despite the fact that it is low in fats, it is full of sugar and carbs. So, the next time you want to eat yogurt, be sure to purchase plain or whole-milk yogurt; you can still derive all the benefits that yogurt can give you while avoiding all the health detriments that come with sugar and carbs.

5. Sweetened Breakfast Cereals

Grabbing a bowl of cereal before you head out in the morning is the easiest way to get your energy fuel without spending much time. However, if you have the habit of eating sweetened breakfast cereals on a daily basis, your blood sugar levels will rise to astronomical levels. This is as they are low in protein and high in carbs. Protein is the nutrient that will give you the fuel you’ll need every day so look for breakfast options that are high in protein for a hearty and healthy meal.