Christians: There Are Many Ways to Find God.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I grew up hearing my elders teach that God was in everything. Even in the most unsuspecting places, and darkest situations God is in everything. If God is in everything, there is no space whereby we are unable to find God. Some could argue there is no need to find God because he’s already present. This can be difficult to grasp at times, because it begs to question if God is in everything why is the world upside down. That is always an uncomfortable line of thinking, and the possible answers are just as unnerving. Somehow, as the generations cam and went God was no longer deemed a part of everything.

Ironically, it became wrong to even mention his name is spaces whereby he was once championed. It looks as though we, the creation, continue to attempt to dictate the reach of God…the creator. You may be wondering where this is going, let me be direct…God is still in everything. There is no one way to find God or maintain a relationship with him. Basically, we can’t put God in a box in the same way we box people and situations.

There are so many ways to find God. This can be a source of hope and strength when we feel all is lost, or that simply too much is happening to us at one time. Many understand creating a prayer space, seeking God in the scripture, and definitely showing up to a house of worship. I think it is important to embrace the idea that God can be found in places we wouldn’t expect. Just because it is not understood doesn’t mean someone is without God because their stance is different. Let me just say, it is understood that there are some basics that all tend to understand across differences or experiences. Example, the necessity of prayer or meditating on The Word is not something that is being debated. Most can agree a prayer life is necessary for a relationship with God to be strong. There is no relationship without strong communication. However, how one finds there way to said communication is not always the same.

For those that feel it’s their calling to bring souls, how do you plan to do this? It’s not an easy question, and the doors of the church are not always an immediate option. I remember hearing a brother testify about his experience being incarcerated. While some were happy he “found God”, some had the “that’s what they all say” look on his face. There are those in the House of God, and on the street for that matter, that would argue the sincerity of that testimony. God is not always found in what we deem respectable spaces. The brother explained that he had reached a rock bottom point in his life. He didn’t know if he wanted to live or not, but he knew he was filled with anger and anguish. He felt he found God as he began to cry out in anger. There are some that find God when it appears everything is going well. They have all that a person could wish for, but something is missing. This is a different rock bottom. One that could be found in respectable places. It can be found amongst those we just know have found God, yet they are still searching.

The point is simple…God is everywhere, and can be found in any space whereby he is sought out. If this is the case, it is important to look at how we perceive salvation. Far to often there is a push to dictate the narrative of how someone found God, and that means they can stand in judgement threatening what has been found. If someone was outside in woods, or on a beach pouring out their soul because nature helped deal with life…and they found God in that place who are we to critique their encounter. How we find God could have a lot to do with the meaning of the relationship individually, and it can have an impact on how we view purpose. All of these different journey’s come together beautifully if we allow it. We can learn more about the goodness of God through each other. There is inspiration not only in the deliverance, but where it began. When we are taught there is a handful of ways something can be done, coupled with tradition, we could miss the testimony that could add to belief. Taking God out the box is necessary to grow spiritually and embrace others.

Staff Writer; Chelle’ St James

One may also connect with this sister via Twitter; ChelleStJames. Also, feel free to email her at; ChelleSJ@ThyBlackMan.com.