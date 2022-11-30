You are here: Home BM / Christians: From Revelation to Reality.

Christians: From Revelation to Reality.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com)

“Bezalel and Oholiab and every craftsman in whom the Lord has put skill and intelligence to know how to do any work in the construction of the sanctuary shall work in accordance with all that the Lord has commanded.” for the material they had was sufficient to do all the work, and more. Exodus 36:1,7

Moses steps down from the mountain of God the second time. Because of the rebellion witnessed in the camp, Moses replaced the tablets that bore the commandments of the Lord. This time, he comes down adorned with a glow, a residue of the glory of God shining from his face. This was to such a degree that a veil was required when speaking to the congregation because they could not bear the brightness of his visage. I’m not exactly sure what was in the mind of Moses, but if I were in his shoes, the burden of leading these people and following God’s instructions would be heavy on my heart. Moses now had to deal with bringing into reality the revelation that God spoke to his spirit. Just take a moment to imagine Moses’s position: he’s given precise orders from God on what to build, how to build it, and the materials to use.

Where would Moses get the materials? Moses was no architect or artisan, so who would carve and create these furnishings? Perhaps, you’re in a similar position. You have a word from God, or He has given you a peek into what your future could be, and now it’s up to you to obey and bring a revelation into reality. Have you ever been there where you have a vision for your life that’s clear as crystal but wondered how to make it real? Your idea or dream is well-intentioned, but the means to make it happen escapes you. How do we make sight out of what God said? How did Moses? Faced with daunting tasks and challenges, we must remember that God will supply our needs just as He did for Moses.

“God will give you provision for the vision” is more than an often-used cliche; it’s truth. Though burdened with overseeing this enormous operation, Moses would not be left alone to bring this assignment to fruition; God, who gave the vision, would also supply the provision. Let’s explore how God does this. First, the materials: where would Moses get all the supplies for the Tabernacle? Thankfully the children of Israel have recently been emancipated from Egypt, and with that freedom came the spoils of their captivity, including gold and tapestry of various colors. Therefore the Lord impresses Moses to receive contributions from the people to have as many materials as necessary to meet their needs. The people obeyed with such force that “more than enough” was brought for the development of the Tabernacle. They had more than enough gold, acacia wood, blue, scarlet, and purple linen.

The people of Israel kept bringing material until Moses told them to stop! And it is here, child of God, that you can take comfort in knowing that regardless of how large the vision or dream is, God will supply the material needed to bring it to pass. God will never ask for what you don’t have or can’t do, but He will readily supply what you can’t do. Second, the craftsmen: Moses, as the project manager, has the plans; the people have provided or funded the materials, but who will build it according to the designs? Thankfully, Moses does not have to rely on his skills for this endeavor; God provides the experts and endows them with His spirit. These men, Bezalel and Oholiab, are hand-picked by God to see the Tabernacle’s construction. These were men, perhaps unknown to Moses due to the thousands of people who represented Israel’s nation, who were already masters of their craft in masonry. God, who is all-knowing, calls them by name to use their skills in His service, thus ensuring that what He spoke to Moses would be completed.

The takeaway, dear child of God, is that burden to bring the vision that God gave you to pass is not entirely up to you. If God gave you the dream, He’s also obligated to bring it to pass in your life. He requires your obedience to act and willingness to do all that’s within your power and the rest He will supply. It is beautiful to cooperate with God in bringing His revelation into reality, especially seeing that He is interested in fulfilling His word. ‘Therefore, do not throw away your confidence, which has a great reward. For you have need of endurance, so that when you have done the will of God you may receive what is promised. ‘ Hebrews 10:35-36

Staff Writer; C. E. Davis

This man of God can also be found online over at; InfiniteTruth Devotion.

One may also drop an email: CEDavis@ThyBlackMan.com.