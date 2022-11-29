You are here: Home BM / Christians: Stop Playing With the Devil!

Christians: Stop Playing With the Devil!

(ThyBlackMan.com) The French poet Charles Baudelaire is attributed with saying, “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he doesn’t exist.” I believe that to be partially true. Society isn’t quick to blame the devil for the evil that exists in the world. From the abundance of crime and heinous activity that’s committed, people are more inclined to attribute these happenings as lousy luck or individual lunacy. Often it isn’t investigated how a person was driven or led to do these deplorable things, but there’s a far greater danger than the reality of Baudelaire’s quote.

It is one thing for the world not to be aware of the spiritual forces that govern the world or that hold sway and influence in the affairs of men. It’s another thing for the Church, the “ecclesia,” those brought into the light, to be in the dark concerning spiritual activity in general and the wiles of the devil in particular. Sadly, if Baudelaire were here today, he’d probably say concerning the church that “The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the Church he wasn’t lethal.”

I expect someone unaccustomed to spiritual things and unenlightened to spiritual warfare to be friendly with their spiritual enemy. However, it’s a tragedy that those that would call themselves the people of God are blind to their unhealthy relationship with God’s enemy. Perhaps they forget that the devil is, in actuality, God’s enemy. His (satan’s) poor attempt at a mutiny failed and got him royally dismissed from heaven’s abode to earth, where he has been ever since, trying as he may, in making war against God and all humanity. Yes, he’s God’s enemy and yours as well. It goes beyond blaming bad happenings and the crossing of a black cat’s path on him; the devil is a murderer, and the sooner we see him as he is, the better we can position ourselves correctly against him and his schemes. What exactly should be our posture toward our spiritual foe? You may think it is rudimentary to pose the question, but many flirt with the devil and don’t realize it.

If you’ve seen a man play with temptation, he’s playing with the devil. Some translations have Jesus saying in His model prayer in Matthew 6:13, “And do not bring us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.” Playing with temptation is inviting disaster from the evil one, and this is something we should avoid. Don’t be deceived; regardless of how playful he presents himself, he isn’t to be played with. So what should be our stance regarding that ole serpent? James admonishes us in his letter, in the fourth chapter and seventh verse, “Therefore, submit to God. But resist the devil, and he will flee from you.”

The nature of our stance and attitude towards the enemy is to treat him as such and resist him. The word resist means to stand in opposition against or withstand, according to Webster’s 1828 Dictionary. Peter and Paul also echo James’s sentiments by utilizing the language of resistance when combating spiritual forces in general and the devil in particular. There is no potentiality of a peace treaty here. There isn’t an opportunity for a mutual pact to end any hostilities. We are at war! We’re fighting the good of faith, not looking for peaceable terms of surrender. There’s no possibility of a truce with the wicked one.

Peter describes him as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour, and we mustn’t make the mistake of trying to tame this lion or make it our pet. We resist him! Though we appreciate all the wonderful benefits of serving God and all the blessings of joy and peace that He can bestow, we must maintain a level of sobriety and seriousness concerning this war of our souls and this battle for eternal life. All I want you to see, child of God, is that the devil is our eternal enemy, and he isn’t out to hurt your feelings or make you feel depressed only; he aims to steal, kill and destroy. He is lethal, and we should treat him as such, not for fear of his ability but in the faith of Christ’s victory over him and his influence.

