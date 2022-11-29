You are here: Home Health / African Americans: 7 Questions to Discover Who You Are.

African Americans: 7 Questions to Discover Who You Are.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Who YOU are is what you are meant to be.

Self-discovery has always been a mystifying theory that every one of us is trying to comprehend and understand. We all are seeking ways to do things that make us happy and feel alive.

A lot more is going on underneath your skin than you can imagine. These are different layers that are waiting for you to peel them back to discover who you truly are. Your life purpose can only be defined by you. But people have a tough time finding out what matters most to them and take the road more commonly traveled, to realize later in life that this is not what their actual purpose was.

There’s so much more to life than what you are experiencing right now. The act of self-discovery is to realize your true potential and become a whole being that is living its reality and not someone else’s.

What you want to do with your life is quite a hard question for most of us to figure out. It is easy to just go through the motion and feel content in your comfort zone, but for those of you who are seeking fulfillment, who want to do more, these are 7 questions that will force you to paint a clearer picture of who you are and what more you want to do with the one life you have got.

Search for your passion

Passion is related to emotional fulfillment and satisfaction. What were the things that you were passionate about when you were a kid? At that age, you were happy with yourself and wanted to do things that now seem impossible for you to even think of. Now, the pressure from society to pursue something mainstream or to do something that comes with a financial reward has become the norm.

To know who YOU are, the first thing you need to do is to identify things that drive both your body and mind. Ask yourself: What do you love? What completes you? What makes you happy? Maybe you like spending time with animals, maybe you are passionate about writing or maybe you have a knack for photography. The only point is you have to figure out what you love to do by trying new things and exploring all your passions and then doing more of it.

Make a bucket list

Though this sounds a little cliche, it is an effective and fun way towards self-discovery. There are many things that you want to do before you die. Right?

Take a pen and paper. Jot down all the things you want to accomplish, no matter how impossible it sounds, and as the list will go on you will know what all activities you believe are important and give a sense of pleasure and happiness. This will take you closer to discovering your true self.

Devote time on yourself, will you?

The most important thing is to take out the time to understand your true being. Nowadays, people respond more towards the outward surroundings than on what is going on inside. You need to dedicate your time and efforts on your well-being. That does not mean you should cut off all your contacts or become unsocial. It means that you need to love yourself more on the path of self-discovery.

Be at peace with yourself, can you?

A state of peace and calmness of mind and body is essential to discovering who you are. If your mind is unstable and is constantly thinking of what’s going on in the outside world rather than what’s happening inside, you might never understand and realize the true purpose of life. Meditate daily. Loosen up the stress nerves in your body and mind.

Discipline is the key, do you have it?

Discipline is the key to success. This quote has been known to us since we were kids. But the importance of discipline kept vanishing as we grew older. We became more careless, more irresponsible, and lenient towards ourselves.

One of the important aspects of self-discovery is to stay disciplined in every area of your life. You have to know how to manage your time and energy in a positive way and create a routine or plan and then commit yourself towards it.

Do you know your self worth?

Your prime concern should be YOU. You need to learn how to prioritize yourself over other things and take steps that can further enhance your potential and lead you on the journey of becoming who you truly are. Know that you are the most valuable human being on the planet and treat yourself that way. You have to know that you are worthy enough to be who you want to be and do the things that make YOU happy.

Be happy

Last but not least. Be happy and have fun along the way. Don’t overthink or pressurize yourself into becoming something you don’t want to be. Try new things, stop regretting and move on because you get one shot at life and you don’t want to miss it at all.

