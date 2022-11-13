You are here: Home BM / Black Community and American Politics; Trump vs. Obama – Who was a Better President?

(ThyBlackMan.com) My pastor and I often discuss local and national politics. This article takes that conversation to the next level. Thanks Pastor Mark: you truly are a throwback to the scripture (Proverbs 27:17) Iron sharpens iron!

When we think about it politically, several questions pop up in our minds, and they all need to be answered. When it comes to who a better president was. Trump vs. Obama is just one of them!

In this article, this writer will explore both presidents and which was better for the United States.

We will also analyze some of the key issues that each president dealt with and how they fared all things considered.

Trump vs. Obama in Economic Terms

The campaign speeches of President Donald Trump can go off in many different directions, but his key selling point is that he constructed “the greatest economy that we’ve had in our history” before the COVID-19 outbreak and that he can do it again.

However, the true narrative of the Trump economy and the president’s participation in its construction is not as straightforward as one might think. When major economic indicators from the second term of Barack Obama’s presidency are compared to those from the first three years of Donald Trump’s presidency (that is, before the pandemic hit), the data suggest a continuance of trends rather than a dramatic shift in the direction of those trends. It gives the impression that Trump did not create something new but rather took over an existing situation that was already in a rather favorable position.

The economy during Obama’s presidency was booming, with unemployment at historic lows and record highs in both stock prices and gross domestic product. In addition, Obama presided over the longest period of economic growth in U.S. history. Obama also passed the Affordable Care Act and associated stimulus packages.

Trump, on the other hand, has seen mixed results when it comes to the economy. While his inauguration saw strong economic indicators, such as job creation and wage growth, his first year in office was marred by several financial scandals that impacted the stock market and the global economy.

Overall, Obama’s presidency successfully broke down business barriers and created jobs for American citizens—something Trump could not and did not achieve, contrary to his bluster and bravado.

Trump vs. Obama in Foreign Policy

In his two terms as president, Barack Obama made significant changes to U.S. foreign policy. Obama was known for his cautious and deliberate approach to foreign policy, preferring diplomacy over military action. He also championed the use of economic sanctions and engagement with international organizations like the United Nations.

On the other hand, Obama extended diplomatic relations with Cuba after a fifty-year Cold War standoff, normalized relations with Russia despite several scandals during Trump’s presidency (e.g., interference in the 2016 US-election), and deported more immigrants than any other president in history.

By contrast, Donald Trump has shown a much more aggressive approach to foreign policy. Trump has advocated for unilateral military action and has been critical of international organizations like the United Nations. Trump has also been highly critical of trade agreements like the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which he believes has caused a burden on U.S. workers.

Trump ended President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran and restored sanctions on the country. He also pulled out of the Paris Climate Agreement and threatened to do the same with other international agreements if they didn’t meet his standards.

Overall, it is difficult to say who was a better president – both Obama and Trump had successes and failures during their time in office. However, it is clear that Obama’s approach was more successful in achieving long-term goals for the United States, while Trump’s approach may have been more successful in creating alarm fostered by immediate change.

Trump vs. Obama on the Environment

When it comes to the environment, it becomes clear that Obama was more conscious about climate change, and he was a better visionary than Trump. Trump was largely pro-development, while Obama focused on preserving natural resources and promoting renewable energy. He signed the Paris Agreement. An international treaty that addresses climate change. This document is also commonly referred to as the Paris Accords or the Paris Climate Accords. The agreement, adopted in 2015, addresses climate change adaptation, mitigation, and financial issues.

However, when it came to climate change, both presidents were highly critical of the industry and worked together to create national policies that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Overall, Trump has been a much less supportive president regarding environmental issues than his predecessor. He withdrew from the Paris Agreement, which aimed to reduce greenhouse gases and rolled back many of Obama’s key environmental policies. In contrast, Obama doubled his commitment to fighting climate change and worked with states and local governments to develop specific plans for reducing emissions.

Trump vs. Obama on the World Stage

Donald Trump and Barack Obama have a lot in common. They are both entrepreneurs with successful businesses. They both have degrees from prestigious universities. Trump has a degree from the Wharton School of Business, while Obama has a degree from Columbia University.

They both served as enthusiast of legal matters before becoming politicians. In the office’s storied 227-year existence — from George Washington to Barack Obama — there has never been a president who has entirely lacked both political and military service. Donald Trump has broken this barrier. They both promoted themselves as good managers and were able to turn their businesses around when they became involved in politics. Trump turned his company around after he entered politics by starting The Trump Organization, while Obama turned the Illinois State Senate around during his two-terms as president of the United States.

Trump and Obama also share similar views on social security. Both men are staunch defenders of Social Security and want to ensure that it remains strong for future generations. Trump said he would work to preserve social security for future generations by ensuring that the program is financially sound. Obama also supports preserving social security, but he wants to expand it so that more people can access it.

Trump vs. Obama on Guns control or arms control

After the terrible shooting in Las Vegas, many Americans are thinking about Barack Obama’s time in office and trying to figure out if he was better at gun control or arms control.

Looking at gun policies enacted during Obama’s two terms, it is clear that he was a proponent of tighter controls. He signed into law the Affordable Care Act, which mandated that all healthcare plans cover mental health services, and he also implemented some of the most significant gun reforms in recent history.

Obama also pushed for strict background checks for all gun buyers, which dramatically decreased firearm suicides. He also increased funding for programs aimed at preventing child abuse and suicide.

On the other hand, while Trump has voiced support for gun rights, his actions as president have been more ambiguous. He has advocated for arming teachers in schools, which most educational advocates and legal experts oppose because it would make schools less safe. Trump has also suggested loosening restrictions on silencers (suppressors), which could make it easier for dangerous people to carry out shootings on a mass scale without being heard.

Conclusion

There is no doubt in my mind based upon the facts; that Barack Obama was a much better president than Donald Trump. Despite having some shortcomings, Obama was able to get a lot done during his time in office, while Trump has failed miserably at accomplishing anything of substance.

Obama’s legacy includes the Affordable Care Act, the Iran nuclear deal, and DACA, to name just a few examples. The fact that Donald Trump has been able to completely undo almost all of the aforementioned accomplishments shows just how ineffective he was as a leader on the world stage.

If you are truly looking for someone who was successful in their time as president, then you should look no further than Barack Obama. Proverbs 27:17 proclaims: “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another”. This simple statement has been a calling for all these years to understand that no one is alone. That to make yourself better, there is a mutual benefit making others better through mentorship, followership, and leading. This writer is a better person thanks to the presidency of one President: Barack H. Obama.

Contemporary Angle: The Final Word

To put it another way from a contemporary perspective one need look no further than the recent mid term elections. The anger of the GOP seems targeted at you know who… Mr. Trump was seen as largely to blame for the Republicans’ underwhelming finish in last Tuesday’s elections, as several of the candidates he had endorsed in competitive races were defeated — including nominees for governor and Senate in Pennsylvania and for governor of Michigan, New York, and Wisconsin.

David Urban, a longtime Trump adviser with ties to Pennsylvania, put it this way: “Republicans have followed Donald Trump off the side of a cliff!” Barack Obama, however, campaigned tirelessly for candidates at the state, local and national levels, with an upbeat message that seems to have worked. President Barack Obama, who famously grappled with his own party’s “shellacking” in the 2010 midterm elections during his first term, seems to have harnessed his status as a popular former president to boost Democrats in battleground states, making a slew of appearances in the final weeks of the midterm campaign in the hopes of helping Democrats avoid an inevitable “red wave” which apparently never happened.

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

Feel free to connect with this brother via Twitter; Stanley G. and also facebook http://www.facebook.com/sgbuford.

One can also contact him at; StanleyGB@ThyBlackMan.com.