Christians; Two Spirits Marveled The Lord Jesus.

(ThyBlackMan.com) We are talking about overcoming the spirit of unbelief. When I say I really believe God, that means I trust God. Now, raw faith is just simply taking God at His Word. In other words, if God said something, I believe it. I already understand that God is not a man that He should lie, neither is He the son of man that He should repent. He said it, He is going to do it. He spoke it, He is going to make it good. So I have to begin to rely on what God says, not just on my circumstances.

Mark 6:3-6 [3] Is not this the carpenter, the son of Mary, the brother of James, and Joses, and of Juda, and Simon? and are not his sisters here with us? And they were offended at him. [4] But Jesus said unto them, A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house. [5] And he could there do no mighty work, save that he laid his hands upon a few sick folk, and healed them. [6] And he marvelled because of their unbelief. And he went round about the villages, teaching.

Unbelief is the thief of the greater blessing. We have biblical, scriptural evidence of two spirits that operate in the lives of mankind that blew God’s mind. When you see the word marveled, it means it mystified Him. It took Him to another place. One of those spirits is the spirit of unbelief. The other one is the spirit of faith.

Go with me to Matthew 8:9-10. [9] For I am a man under authority, having soldiers under me: and I say to this man, Go, and he goeth; and to another, Come, and he cometh; and to my servant, Do this, and he doeth it. [10] When Jesus heard it, he marvelled, and said to them that followed, Verily I say unto you, I have not found so great faith, no, not in Israel.

I want to prove to you that faith is a spirit. That is why, in your lifetime, you treat everybody nice, but you cannot just run with everybody. You cannot allow negative people to have space and place in your life because it is going to breed. It is going to multiply. So, if you are running around with a bunch of unbelievers, you are more susceptible not to be able to believe the things of God. But if you are with people who operate in faith, who believe God, then you are more likely to walk in faith. Spirits are transferrable.

That is why God ordained marriage between a man and a woman, and the purpose of you not sleeping around everywhere is that He does not want you full of all of these different spirits because spirits transfer through intercourse. That is why He said, “Lay hands on no man suddenly,” because spirits transfer. That is why you do not need to be in just anybody and everybody’s prayer line because stuff transfers. See? When you do not understand this thing, you are open to it. That is why my first point is that you have to realize that the spirit realm is real. It is real whether you want to realize it or not.

Now, go with me to II Corinthians 4:13 [13] We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak. Read it again because faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God. I am trying to get faith in you. I am trying to transfer the very spirit of faith that is in the book from the book to your personal life.

What kind of spirit? The spirit of faith. So, that means that faith is a spirit. And it can be very contagious. It can get so contagious until you have to start governing your faith.

This scripture is going to show us basically how to operate in faith. “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written. . .” What do I base my faith on? What is written. Where? The Word of God. So my faith is not so much vested in the black ink on the white pages. You know what my faith is really vested in? It is in who said what is written on the white pages in the black ink or the red ink because you could tell me anything and lie to me because watch this—God is not a man that He should lie, neither is He the son of man that He has to repent. He said it, He is going to bring it to pass. He spoke it, He is going to make it good! So, I can trust God. He has a track record of everything He has ever promised, or said He would perform or do, He has done. God is a promise keeper. Every promise He makes, He keeps. One place in the Bible says that all the promises of God are yea, and amen, in Christ Jesus. So, one of my quests in life is learning how to stay off in this anointing. One of the processes in my life is learning how to stay in this anointing, the Christos. Because everything I will ever need is provided for me in the anointing. God has given us all things that pertain to life and godliness, but they are somewhere. In Christ Jesus. So, when I get Jesus, I get everything I will ever need. He is all I need! He is everything! Say it with me. When I get Jesus, I get everything I will ever need!

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.