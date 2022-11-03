African Americans; Stop Blaming The Majority Race For Our Problems.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As a capable people, African Americans must stop blaming “white” people for all of our problems and start looking in the mirror for our solutions. Yes there is institutional racism, inequality, injustice, eugenic genocide and a war that has been in place against African Americans since slavery began (and maybe even before that). But if we focus on blaming others, it diverts attention, energy and brain power away from the solutions. And that would then be another injustice that we sat by and allowed to happen.

TO BLAME THE “WHITE MAN” FOR YOUR PROBLEMS, EVEN WHEN HE CONTRIBUTES TO THEM, IS TO TRANSFER MISPLACED EXPECTATION AND THE POWER OVER YOUR LIFE TO HIM

Yes there is a systematic effort, plot and plan in this country to degrade, divide, vilify, oppress and destroy the African American man, woman and family and I have no illusions about that. The evidence is economic, judicial, political, sociological, psychological and spiritual, just so know that my eyes are wide open. BUT, you still have to pay your bills. You still have to survive. You still have to succeed. And you can if you neither wait for someone else to do it for you nor continue to make excuses about ho or what is holding you back. When we make excuses and scapegoat our personal accountability for our well being to the “white man“, we abdicate the responsibility, ability, power and potential that is in our hands.

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM YOURSELF? GREATNESS OR DEPENDENCY AND MEDIOCRITY?

Let’s talk about the trap of “entitlement programs“, a funny term. Since when are some entitled to free food, free infant formula, free housing, free phones and free money while the rest of us are not entitled to it? Many people say the government is supposed to be of, by and for the people. But since when has that been the case in this country? So while many of our people are enjoying the handout, they are not expecting the trap. Any person, government or corporation that controls your housing, your phone, our food supply, when you buy it, how much you buy, what you can and can’t buy, your income, your healthcare and what you give your children controls your life. Wake up! That is exactly why I am NOT a democrat, trap door entitlement programs that create a deliberate dependency on government while giving them more and more control over your life. No thank you! And I don’t accept the programming of sticking with the party of the deep south former slave masters.

TO EXPECT SOMEONE OR GROUP TO TAKE CARE OF YOU THEN BLAME THEM WHEN THEY DON’T IS TO SAY YOU COULD NOT TAKE CARE OF YOURSELF IN THE FIRST PLACE

Did you really expect justice? Were you waiting on fairness and equality? Were your hopes that President Obama would turn into a king or a magician and make all of your problems go away? Are your eyes open? Because if your eyes are really open, you know your life, your survival and your success is up to you – not up to your employer, the government or your church. Don’t fall for the trick of others doing things for you that you should be doing for yourself. That type of dependency comes with a loss and a price of authority and control over your life.

STOP WAITING FOR SOMEONE TO RESCUE YOU AND LEARN HOW TO SWIM!

We wait for doctors to tell us to get healthy. We wait for lawyers to tell us our rights. We waited for the city of Louisiana to evacuate our people during Hurricane Katrina. We wait for our employer to tell us we need to find another job, even though we know the one we have does not pay enough or we have to go through Hell to get the little we do get. I should not say “we” because I have learned not to do these things, even though I once made all of those mistakes.

We act shocked when the “white” cop mistreats us but when the “black” thug shoots one of our own, we simply have a vigil with some candles, a funeral and shake our heads. Our people, as a whole, expect the “white man” to take care of us as if we cannot take care of ourselves – and that is exactly what has been happening for too many of our people.

WE SHOULD MAKE THE AFRICAN AMERICAN NATIONAL ANTHEM “ALL I DO IS WIN-WIN-WIN NO MATTER WHAT”

You have too much greatness inside you for you to let any government or employer determine your status and stature in life. But you don’t know it yet so you keep working on the corporate plantation, settling for whatever massah gives you or allows you to have. This is a slave mindset and it is covertly taught in our schools, practiced in our homes and even in our churches. Yes in our African American churches where a dependency is created that you must go to God through them, that you can only hear God through them and that you can only do your good works by giving what they say.

Stop waiting on a leader because your leader is in the mirror. The one human being who determines how high you rise in life is not your manager, your pastor nor your president. It is YOU and if you know this already, the evidence will be reflected in your life. What kind of independence would you have if the government did not help you and your employer did not keep you? What would your bank account, home and necessities look like? Be honest and that honesty will reveal if you are dependent on massah or not.

OUR GREAT PEOPLE MUST STOP GETTING OFFENDED, STOP MAKING EXCUSES AND RAISE THE BAR OF OUR STANDARDS AND EXPECTATIONS TO THOSE OF EXCELLENCE

There is an election on the horizon and anything can happen. War looms with Russia, North Korea and every other country America can start something with. One disaster and the banks, the housing market, the healthcare industry and jobs could take a nasty fall. The future is not as set as you think and you determine greatly where yours will go. So I ask you, where are you headed? Straight up like a rocket, straight down like a rock, straight into a brick wall or nowhere at all?

No “white” person in this country has the power to stop you as long as you keep your freedom, your wits about you, your goals in place and you don’t make excuses. So I hope you have a plan. Because if you don’t, then those who seek to oppress you or even trap you with dependency on them have a definite plan for you. And you will not like it, not at all.

Staff Writer; Marque-Anthony