You are here: Home BM / Christian Teachings; Learning how to hear from God.

Christian Teachings; Learning how to hear from God.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Jesus’ disciples asked Him to teach them how to pray. Right after He went to the cross, everything was established. The Kingdom of God has come. Many times, we live in the past tense, when we need to be living in the present tense. There’s a spiritual law called, “Decree and Command.” You, as a believe, have the right to decree a thing and God says, “So shall it be established.”

Jesus said, “The Kingdom of Heaven is at hand.” It’s already here. We don’t need to be looking for anything to happen—we need to make things happen. We do that with our mouths—with what we pray and speak and in getting to the place where we only speak what we really believe.

In Matthew chapter 6, Jesus says, “When you pray.” Now, He’s gone back to heaven, so there’s another methodology. Now, I say, “Thy Kingdom has come.” When He resurrected, He said, “All power is given unto Me in heaven and in earth and behold, I give it unto you. And I give unto you the keys to the Kingdom of Heaven.” Whatever we loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven. A thermometer simply registers the temperature, but a thermostat literally sets the temperature. You’ve been given the authority in the earth realm to set the temperature.

His Kingdom has come. His will is being done because I’m not moved by what I see. That’s what I decree with my mouth. God’s will is being done in my home, on my job and in my life.

1. I must learn to practice His presence. I do this by making up my mind to stay in the presence of God and to do what God tells me to do.

2. I must learn to walk in forgiveness. I can’t keep walking around holding grudges and a lot of foolishness in my heart and expect God to move and operate in my life to the fullest. People will do stuff to work your nerves sometimes. Since the devil knows that forgiveness is so important to the believer, he will always give you an occasion to take offense. He knows that your prayers will be hindered if you don’t walk in forgiveness.

3. I must become familiar with His Word. Quit being religious and become committed to the Word of God. Wash yourself of old doctrines and take the Word raw. Raw food is better for you. It helps clean you out. There are at least three ways to interpret scripture: spiritually, dispensationally, and literally.

4. I must learn not to take offense. When we allow offense to come, it stops the flow of God’s power in our lives. God is not going to flow through you if you’re belligerent, full of yourself and full of pride. The Word keeps me in peace when all hell is breaking loose around me in the world

5. Learn how to walk in love. Love is a discipline. Love is a ministry.

6. Learn how to walk in peace. All pressure is of the devil.

Thank You, Lord, for showing us ourselves that we might better see You. Thank You for maturing us in the things of God and bringing us into the place of provision, understanding and revelation. For as we continue to walk before you and to learn to hear Your voice, we thank You, now, that no weapon formed against us shall prosper; and every tongue that rises against us in judgment is already condemned. Thank You for Your peace that shall lead and guide us into all righteousness and into the places, plateaus and destinations to which You have called us. In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Scriptures: Matthew 6:9-15; Matthew 3:2; Mark 11:24; Job 2:28; Matthew 10:7; Matthew 28:18; Matthew 5:23; Psalms 23:4; Psalms 119:165; John 16:1; Matthew 13:53-58; John 13:3; John 3:16; I Thessalonians 1:2,3; 3:11, 12; Hebrews 6:9, 10; I Corinthians 13; I John 4:6-11; I Timothy 2:2, 3; John 14:27; John 16:33; Matthew 5:8, 9; Romans 8: 16; Hebrews 12:14; II Peter 1:2; I Corinthians 7:15; 14:33

Staff Writer; Dr. Henry W. Roberts, II

This man of god is the pastor/teacher of Word of Life Community Church of Whistler and Chickasaw, AL. One may contact him at; DrHWR@ThyBlackMan.com.