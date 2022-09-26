Money / You are here: Home Business / Nancy Pelosi Deserves to be Booed and Fired.

Nancy Pelosi Deserves to be Booed and Fired.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If there is one politician who deserves to be booed it is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). On Saturday night at Central Park in New York City among fellow leftists Pelosi received her just deserts.

As she was making a surprise speech to the crowd at the Global Citizen’s music festival, Pelosi was greeted with heckling and boos. This was a very unpleasant surprise for an audience that was hoping to hear music from Metallica, Mariah Carey, and the Jonas Brothers.

In her comments, Pelosi praised the action of Congress in passing funding for climate change. She said, “As speaker of the House, I am here to thank you for your dazzling advocacy, entrepreneurial thinking, and determination as global citizens…It’s thanks to your help that the United States recently enacted historic climate legislation, which will be a game changer…It will slash carbon pollution by 40% by 2030, it will give a historic, an historic $370 billion to fight the climate crisis.”

Even though she was championing an issue of importance to left-wing activists, the audience did not care. They responded with booing and chants of “Let’s go,” meaning they wanted Pelosi to leave immediately.

The catcalls continued as Pelosi told the crowd the legislation will create “better water and air for our children…. better paying jobs and lower energy bills for their parents.”

Eventually, she finished her speech after claiming that she promised her grandchildren, who were in attendance, that she would keep her remarks short. More likely, she left after realizing the depths of her unpopularity and a desire to limit the embarrassment.

Amazingly, even progressive attendees of a music festival that promotes globalism did not want to listen to a proponent of their ideology. They wanted to hear music, not a political speech from a political fossil.

Speaker Pelosi is 82 years old and has been in Congress for 35 years. She is in her 18th term as a United States Representative. She was Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011 and resumed the role after Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections.

During her first term as House Speaker, Pelosi helped President Barack Obama and fellow congressional Democrats pass the controversial, expensive, and bureaucratic Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. Incredibly, the country is still saddled with this legislation and Pelosi deserves a lion’s share of the blame.

She should have retired years ago, but her high profile and powerful position is too lucrative for her family. Her wealth has skyrocketed, almost tripling to nearly $115 million, during her “public service” between 2004-2019.

In 2008, there were reports that Pelosi and her husband financially benefited from her position in Congress. The CBS show 60 Minutes aired a report on several members of Congress, including Pelosi, who profited from financial transactions that raised the possibility of conflicts of interest. Of course, Pelosi denied the claims, but such questions have been raised multiple times in recent years.

Pelosi is the worst type of politician, who puts her needs before those of her constituents. During the height of the pandemic in September of 2020, while her district was suffering under draconian “health” mandates that Pelosi supported and implemented in the U.S. House of Representatives, she visited a San Francisco hair salon and was captured on camera without a mask. It was the height of hypocrisy, but typical of Nancy Pelosi.

Sadly, Pelosi has performed a horrible disservice to her constituents in her San Francisco, CA congressional district. During her 35 years in Congress, San Francisco has degenerated into an urban hellhole. As businesses have left the city, San Francisco has seen a major increase in crime, filth, homelessness, and blight.

While her constituents have been suffering, Pelosi has been busy traveling the world as Speaker of the House. She is more concerned about her “global” duties and couldn’t care less about the needs of her district.

Her recent junket to a variety of countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, complicated U.S. foreign policy objectives. In fact, her trip to Taiwan might have been more to do with her family business interests than showing support for a country under constant threat from the communist mainland.

As leader of the Democrats in Congress, Pelosi has been viciously partisan. She never expressed one iota of interest in collaborating with President Donald Trump. As evidence, let us not forget her unprecedented and unhinged action of tearing up the written copy of his State of the Union address while standing behind him.

Instead of trying to forge bipartisan cooperation with President Trump, Pelosi was mostly concerned about impeaching him. She led the U.S. House of Representatives to impeaching President Trump twice, both on ridiculous charges that did not merit such proceedings.

As proof of her extreme partisanship and hatred of President Trump, Pelosi formed the “Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.” All nine members of this committee, seven Democrats and two establishment Republicans, are suffering from a severe case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” The committee is not interested in uncovering the “truth” of January 6, 2021, only in politically damaging President Trump so he cannot run for the White House again in 2024.

Since Joe Biden became President, Pelosi has supported his socialist agenda 100% of the time. With Pelosi’s staunch support, Biden has passed the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and, most recently, the Inflation Reduction Act.

None of these bills will help the economy. Instead, all of them have added trillions of dollars to our national debt. Thus, Americans can thank Nancy Pelosi for the unnecessary spending, the high inflation rate, and the funding of 87,000 more Internal Revenue Service agents.

Pelosi not only deserves to be booed, but she also deserves to be fired. Americans can accomplish that task in the midterm elections by removing Democrats from control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Written by Jeff Crouere

Official website; http://twitter.com/jeffcrouere