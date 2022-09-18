You are here: Home Ent. / The Best 5 Black Lead Video Game Characters.

The Best 5 Black Lead Video Game Characters.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you are a gamer and you try to visualize an image of a large collage of the most renowned protagonists in video games, you will come to the conclusion that many have come to; typically, the image would include characters like Frank Woods (Call of Duty, the game that is inevitable on the eSports offer of betting sites in Argentina), Chris Redfield (Resident Evil), John Marston (Red Dead Redemption), Nathan Drake (Uncharted), and/or Solid Snake (Metal Gear Snake). Though these come from various titles, they have one thing in common that highlights a significant problem in the gaming industry: they are all white male heroes.

It has become clear that white male protagonists predominate in gaming, which has prompted the gaming community to call for more diverse tales and characters. Keeping that perspective, as well as taking Black History Month that comes in October in Europe into consideration, it is a fantastic time to examine leaders that buck the stereotype. In other words – the top five undisputed black protagonists in gaming.

It is vital to note that only black characters who serve as the games’ main protagonists are included on this list. Grand Theft Auto V and other games with character customization choices or many characters that can but necessarily are not the main characters are not taken into consideration, because they are only a ‘loophole’ and do not have the same impact as a clear lead. The main protagonist of at least one installment of their respective franchises makes these characters definitive for the purposes of this list. They do not have to play the lead in each game in the franchise they are a part of; in fact, most of them only appear in one game, be it a sequel, spin-off, or whatever.

Clementine (The Walking Dead: The Telltale)

Nobody’s journey through Telltale’s The Walking Dead has been as heartbreaking, touching, and affecting as Clementine’s (voice given by Melissa Hutchinson). Clementine truly came into her own as the undisputed star of The Walking Dead: The Telltale series, despite the fact that she initially appeared as a young child being protected by Lee Everett (Dave Fennoy has given the voice to him), the season one protagonist who equally deserves to be on this list. With each season, we ended up getting to see Clementine mature and develop into a stronger badass capable of surviving in Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead universe’s zombie-infested world.

Lee taught Clementine many things about humanity and survival, but Clementine also discovers her own autonomy in this post-apocalyptic landscape. Players can use Clementine’s outlook as a moral compass, however, it is not perfect, as she grows older and loses those who are closest to her. Being able to witness everything Clementine has been through and comprehend the suffering and grief she has experienced makes her transition even greater and more likable. Even better is how she adopts Lee’s role as AJ’s mentor and instills in him the values of independence and survival. By the way, AJ is voiced by Tayla Parx.

Clementine’s storyline was left unfinished and it remained unclear if it would ever be finished when the heartbreaking news that Telltale would regretfully be shutting its doors halfway throughout the final season hit production. After a while, the publisher of the series, Skybound Entertainment, decided to wrap up the series quickly so that Telltale’s history could be honored and Clementine’s storyline could be told in its entirety. If that does not illustrate Clementine’s influence and significance, we do not know what does.

Carl “CJ” Johnson (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

Looking at the restrictions and parameters for these top five, we are sure many Grand Theft Auto V fans were trying to figure out how we could possibly leave Franklin (voice given by Shawn Fonteno) out. Do not get us wrong, Franklin is fantastic, but we believe it would be much worse if we somehow left out Carl ‘CJ’ Johnson from San Andreas (voiced by Young Maylay). For the normal anti-hero characters and what Trevor (voice given by Steven Ogg) is accustomed to seeing with GTA, CJ was a huge change of pace because his narrative was much more intimate. The Grove Street Families are his family’s street gang, and his backstory of arriving back to Los Santos for his mother’s burial after she is murdered in a drive-by shooting and then becomes caught up in it is undoubtedly more honorable than those of other characters in the franchise.

You care for him because of his close ties to his family and desire to continue their heritage on the streets, especially in light of the treachery and blackmail he experiences. Along with taking down the opposing Ballas and Vagos gangs, CJ also clashes with the corrupt C.R.A.S.H. police squad, forefronted by a policeman for whose character Samuel L. Jackson gave his voice, Frank Tenpenny. All of this renders CJ’s comeback to Los Santos extremely complicated, and his journey to protecting his family and eradicating corruption all around him extremely relatable and compelling. All of the wrongdoings that take place and the harm that is caused actually hurt, which helps CJ uphold his inner sense of righteousness and makes wrapping up loose ends quite fulfilling. Although there are aspects of CJ’s criminal life and actions that fit the mold of a GTA anti-hero, it is his concern for his family and his capacity for reform that set him apart from the competition. After all, CJ is regarded to be one of the most iconic heroes in gaming history for a reason.

Miles Morales (Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

It is time to examine the most recent authentic black lead on this list, rising web-slinger Miles Morales, from New Orleans to New York City. Miles has made appearances in a few various Marvel games over a previous couple of years, but he recently had his lead game debut in Spider-Man: Miles Morales by Insomniac. Players are drawn into an original Miles Morales plot in which he develops into the city’s guardian while Peter Parker (voiced by Yuri Lowenthal) is gone. Miles Morales is voiced in the game by Nadji Jeter. While coping with fresh dangers that pertain to his personal life, Miles is seeking to shake off the label of being “the other Spider-Man”. It served as a hero’s genesis story and revealed all the qualities that make Miles unique.

You immediately relate to the youthful attitude he offers to the Spider-Man character because of the bonds he has with his tech-savvy best buddy Ganke (voice given by Griffin Puatu) and his mother since the death of his father. You get a clearer idea about what being Spider-Man means to the residents of New York City as well as to him now that he is on his own. As Peter becomes a more prominent character in his new Harlem neighborhood and is much more community-oriented in his crime-solving, the plot really establishes him as a true “friendly neighborhood Spider-Man”. Jeter is at the heart of it all, giving a standout effort that thankfully earned him a Game Award nomination that year. He brings out Miles’ young enthusiasm, charisma, and heroic deeds that are truly heartfelt and contribute to Miles’ impact as Spider-Man. There is already a ton of evidence that Miles is Spider-man’s future, but Insomniac’s decision to include him prominently in their most recent game propelled him to greater levels.

Aveline de Grandpre (Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation)

As it has transported players to many locations and eras in history, the Assassin’s Creed series has claimed a broad lineup of protagonists, but with Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, the brand featured two historic milestones with its protagonist. The series’ first female and black protagonist, the African French hitman Aveline de Grandpre (voiced by Amber Goldfarb), carried players to the French Louisiana epoch of the late 1700s to kill Templars and free slaves. The impact of Aveline’s portrayal was the main reason why she was the most well-liked part of Liberation, despite the fact that the game’s debut was met with mixed reviews and that Aveline is narrated by a white actress.

Aveline’s story offers a distinctive viewpoint within this period and environment and serves as a conduit for a personalized tale of emancipation because the Assassin’s Creed series is always situated in a historical context. Like her antecedents and contemporaries, Aveline is a formidable assassin who can dual-wield a variety of weapons, including the recognizable hidden blade, and has outstanding navigational skills to pass through the dense Louisiana swamps. She is a true master of all trades because she is a disguise expert and can adopt several personas to infiltrate hostile environments. She also provides a unified viewpoint and voice that occasionally elevates the tale to emancipation, fascinating and exceptional. All of these things are what really set Aveline apart from the other killers in the series. For their range of Assassin’s Creed wines, Ubisoft even collaborated with Lot 18, the winemaker, to develop a French white blend appropriate for Aveline’s persona. How many video game heroes do you know who have their own unique wonderful wine to mirror their unique impact?

Lincoln Clay (Mafia III)

Strangely, there are not many differences between Aveline De Grandpre and the next main character on this list, voiced by Álex Hernández, Mafia III’s Lincoln Clay. Although Clay’s story occurs in a fictitious variant of the metropolitan area called New Bordeaux, both of their stories are set in New Orleans, and they both battle oppressors who have kidnapped their families. Lincoln, meanwhile, is all about vengeance as he strives to topple the mafia dynasty that murdered the one and only family he possesses at the moment, while Aveline rallies for the honor. Lincoln has a fantastic presence in the game because the narrative is set up as a documentary about him twisting New Bordeaux upside down to take out the local mafia. Lincoln Clay gains more authority thanks to Hernández’s outstanding performance, which also highlights his rage and fury at anyone who gets in his way. Although his deeds epitomize the proverb “revenge is a dish that tastes best cold”, they do not entirely capture who he is.

Even though Lincoln deals with a lot of violence on his way to retaliation, he never really turns into a bad guy and ends up bringing organized crime together. Lincoln appeals to other criminal groups for assistance in dismantling the Italian mafia headed by the cunning Sal Marcano (Jay Acovone’s voice). To get rid of Marcano and establish a new order in the world of organized crime, he enlists the aid of a tiny group led by Vito Scaletta, the protagonist and exiled Sicilian mafioso from Mafia II (voiced by Rick Pasqualone), as well as the Irish Mob and Haitian/Dixie Mafia. When considering Lincoln’s attempts to unite several organizations against a single adversary, Fred Hampton, a civil rights leader, comes to mind oddly. However, Hernández’s portrayal and the superb storytelling never let you forget about who Lincoln is seeking to pay back and what he has lost, making him the ideal focal point for a gripping and intricate tale of retribution.

Staff Writer; Jay Brown