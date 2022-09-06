You are here: Home BM / Seven Great Habits Every African-American Man Should Practice.

Seven Great Habits Every African-American Man Should Practice.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Homosapiens are habitual creatures who mostly run on autopilot. As children, humans are exposed to behaviors and constructs that define their sense of normalcy. Tragically, Black men have been directly and indirectly taught behaviors that often lead to habits that derail progress and stunt potential. Now more than ever, Black men are needed to rise to their true potential and become leaders in their homes and their communities. This great feat cannot be accomplished while men are practicing behavior sets that fail to support progress and growth. Below you will find 7 Great Habits Every Black Man Should Practice. These practices are guaranteed to make you and those around you better.

1. Minimizing Screen Time

Yes, brothers, we need time to relax from systemic racism, family life, and work, but escapism and relaxation are two different things. Men are spending too much time watching television, social media, and playing video games. According to a recent study by Midia Research, the average American spends over 4.5 hours a day on digital entertainment. This is valuable time that can be put into working towards your purpose, learning a new skill, gaining information, becoming financially literate, or improving your physical, spiritual, and mental health. More than anything, one should reduce exposure to social media. Aside from being a significant waste of time, social media has been shown to contribute to low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety.

Tip: Instead of binge-watching sports, Netflix, or social media platforms, play recreational sports if you are physically able, workout, or walk. Substitute a half-hour of television, internet, social media, or video games every day for physical activity.

2. Getting Quality Sleep

We, as a culture, neglect the importance of sleep. Sleep is a VITAL aspect of physical and mental health. Most people are unable to maximize the full potential of their mental and physical capabilities because they are walking zombies. Consistently sleeping under 6 hours a night will weaken your immune system, deregulate your metabolism, and increases the possibility of you experiencing anxiety and depression.

Tip: Set a routine that allows you a minimum of 7 hours of sleep every night. If you have children, place them on a routine of their own so you can follow yours. It is almost impossible to be a healthy human being with inadequate amounts of sleep.

3. Eating Healthy

The adage, ‘you are what you eat’ is true. I once lived on a diet of bacon burgers, ribs, fried chicken, pastries, and everything else high in fats, salts, and sugars. So I am aware of how the body reacts to a nutrient-deficient diet versus a nutritionally dense diet. Eating healthy will increase every aspect of your life, especially your mental clarity. The nutrient-deficient food many of our brothers eat regularly does not provide the body, which is our divine vehicle, with the fuel it needs to run at an optimal level. Would your car run properly if you filled it up with pancake syrup? Same thing with your body. The body will not function properly on fried, sugary, salty, nutrition-less, processed foods. Fuel your body with high nutrient foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, roots, and herbs.

Please do not believe false words that eating healthy is expensive. Buying greens and beans will never amount to the payments to manage heart disease or diabetes.

Tip: A great habit to build is to start eating one meal every week with no meat. Also, you can start today by not drinking soda for a week.

4. Setting Goals and Achieving Them

“A man with a purpose is a driven man that will not be denied reaching the vision himself.” Marcus ‘Mosiah’ Garvey

Write out your short-term and long-term goals. Short-term goals are things you want to accomplish today, this week, or this month. Long-term goals span longer periods and can take six months or longer to complete. Do some research on our good friend Google to find out the process for achieving your intended goal and START. Find a person who is doing what you aspire to do and study what they did. The hours you save by minimizing screen time can be used for researching experts, processes, and strategies that will assist in obtaining your goal.

Tip: There is no better time to start a goal than now. Please make a weekly to-do-list of goals you would like to achieve. Create, complete, and repeat. As your time management and confidence grows, you can increase the amount/difficulty of the goals you set.

5. Strengthening Mind and Body

Being a male of African descent in America is unhealthy, period. We must combat the stress from systemic racism, marginalization, and demonization. A critical way we can help our bodies deal with the stressors is by living an active lifestyle. An active lifestyle is a way of life. Too many get caught in the vanity of exercise, lusting for big biceps and flat stomachs. The true purpose of exercising is for the biological benefits, not the cosmetic ones. More important than physical health is one’s mental health. Brothers, the macho thing is killing us. We are suffering in silence from childhood trauma, financial pressure, job stress, relationship issues, parenting obligations, and many more obstacles. I highly recommend if you do not have a trusted friend to speak with, you should speak with a specialist. I also recommend you check out this book, The Unapologetic Guide To Black Mental Health by, Rheeda Walker, Ph.D.

6. Read, Read, Read….

You have to read every day, brothers. YOU HAVE TO READ. For those who struggle with reading, you must get help because ignorance is not blissful, ignorance is dangerous. Once you start minimizing screen time, you will have time to read. You should be reading for at least thirty minutes every single day.

For those of you who struggle with deciding what to read, here is a list of great books to start you out. These texts will inform, educate, and inspire.

Message To The People | Marcus Garvey

Autobiography of Malcolm X | Alex Haley

Empire of Illusion | Chris Hedges

Mis-Education of the Negro | Carter G. Woodson

Think and Grow Rich | Napoleon Hill

Propaganda | Edward Barney’s

Stokley Speaks | Stokley Carmichael

7. Have a Hobby

Earlier, I mentioned the habits of unhealthy escapism. Brothers, we need an escape but all too often we escape with the wrong things. Please remember the idiot box and social media are designed to sell advertisements and mold the minds of the masses. Sitting in front of these devices for long periods equates to voluntary brainwashing. Brothers, you need a hobby, something that you enjoy, something you always wanted to do, something that will allow for healthy escapism and stress relief.

Throughout history, man has been able to conquer millions of men but has been unable to conquer himself. The changing of a habit is not an easy feat, but with planning, strategy, determination, consistency, and patience you will be victorious. Be vigilant and seek to consistently challenge yourself every day as you improve and grow towards being a greater man.

Strength to Strength

A Luta Continua- Lisima Tush inde Mbilshaka

(The struggle must continue – and we will conquer without a doubt)

