African Americans and Matriarchy.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Knowing the plight of black women in America shows that there is a need for a strong male influence in the black community. Black men have been seen as not needed, and less than competent when it comes to relationships and proper parenting, to which it seems that black women feel that they have to be a man and a woman; a mother and a father.

It’s a man’s world, as James Brown said so fondly in a song of the same title. Therefore, it’s necessary to ask black women what makes them think that a black man is not needed?

The question also brings up another question: Is the term strong black man just something to make the black man feel better?

The black matriarchy is the downfall of the black community. Women who have been indoctrinated with the notion that their history is full of rape by white men and abandonment by black men couldn’t possibly devise a plan for their community that’s healthy for the next generation…especially black men.

In the Spike Lee flick, Chiraq, there’s a scene where a handful of women get together to talk about refusing sex from their men. In the scene, there’s a young black boy resting his arm on his mother’s thigh. This image alone rings true for many black boys. Many black boys who have no male role models, besides the detrimental images of most rappers, athletes, and neighborhood predators. Single black women’s children are vulnerable to street life in hopes of finding a father figure.

To clarify things, there is a need to look into how black women raise their children and train their men. How else is it possible to have so many black men in the judicial system and black youth used as street soldiers? How is possible for black men to know their place in the black community if it weren’t for the black matriarch’s rules and bylaws?

Why is it that it’s common for the black man to take the fall for crimes when it’s a women-led community?

To look back into matriarchal societies in African culture would make one see that a black matriarchy was good for the race. However, seeing how distorted black history is in the minds of black America, it’s hard to see how black American women have held on to the tradition of being the matriarchal archetype. In fact, it’s fair to say that black American women created the mammy archetype, in which it was no longer about supporting their household emotionally, physically or spiritually, but rather taking all of those qualities outside of their household…neglecting their own children and home in order to make living to financially support their family.

I believe that the images of black women on television as catty, non-communicative, abusive, ghetto (even if living a wealthy lifestyle), yet sexy…are a direct reflection of the black man’s frustration with their women. Mainstream music also depicts black women in a bad light, but artists always say they write from experience, so what experience does the black man have his mother and black women in general? It must be negative enough for them to openly claim women of other races and let the world know what they dislike about black women.

Due to the blatant contradiction shown by blacks during this Black Lives Matter nonsense, intuitively and logically, all of the dysfunction in the black community starts from within the black community and the root is the home life of black Americans. The people raising black people should be accountable for what goes on with their children and also their community. If black matriarchy is what keeps black America in dire straits generationally, then their ways of parenting and teaching should be analyzed more closely.