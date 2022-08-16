Misc. / You are here: Home Relationships / DCSS Child Support System Hurts African American Families.

DCSS Child Support System Hurts African American Families.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Today it’s time to exposed the child support system for what it is, not for what it said it was. Any time any program, agency or system seems to be promoted as a great thing without the other side being exposed, watch out! The very system they say was set up to help children and struggling custodial parents actually hurts quite a few families in many ways. Does DCSS also help families? Yes, it does. But that does not mean we should ignore the other side of the coin when the child support monster hurts men, women and children. These are the many cases swept under the rug, under gag orders and kept from the public. There is a very dark side of the DCSS child support system .

BEFORE YOU HAVE SEX WITH ANY WOMAN, ASK YOURSELF IF YOU COULD DEAL WITH THE RESULTS FOR 18 YEARS IF SHE GOT PREGNANT AND HAD YOUR CHILD

Before we get deep into the hidden truth, yes I have children – now adults. Not children from multiple women either. If you want to know how well I have taken care of my children, don’t ask their trifling, evil, vindictive mom. Don’t ask DCSS. Ask my children. My children are priceless and they are my bloodline for the future, my legacy. They know first-hand how I took care of them. They also know the Hell I went through at the hands of a dark, evil, biased and corrupt child support system supported by satan’s right hand woman.

FIGHT THE CORRUPT DCSS SYSTEM AS YOU WOULD FIGHT A HOME INVADER

But through it all, I never gave up, I never ran away and I fought with everything within me. I still help my children today every way I can (even before they ask), because in my book, a parent is a parent for life and I do unto them as I would have them do unto me. You fathers in peril have to fight the system and do the same. Moms of low character and the system will try to break you but don’t let them. Ever. And if you want to get back at an evil X, the best way is to take care of your children, be the bigger person, move on, find a good woman and live a happy and successful life. I did and you can too but first you have to fight the system. That will disturb your X to no end. Good.

I could point to case after case after case where DCSS and the mom as a custodial parent violated the court order, but they were never censored nor punished as the fathers would be if they had done the same thing. I could tell you of numerous cases where the rights of the father as the non-custodial parent were violated time and time again, even to the detriment of financial support for the child.

THE MORE UNFAIRNESS THE FATHER ENCOUNTERS FROM DCSS, THE MORE HE REACTS AND RESPONDS TO DCSS AND THE MOM WHO PLACED HIM ON IT BECAUSE SHE KNOWS IT IS UNFAIR

I could show you cases where almost every element of the child support machine focused so hard on punishing the father that they completely lost sight of what they claimed was their mission – to put the children first. I could tell you of recording after recording caught on tape of the child support machine using bullying, coercion, guilt, fear and intimidation to force men to comply. I could even make you privy to case after case where DCSS case workers tricked fathers, knowingly made false promises then had the men escorted out of the building by armed security. You have no idea.

MOTIVES OF THE CHILD SUPPORT MACHINE:

The child support machine-system-monster has several parts. DCSS is only one of those parts. DCSS may be the teeth that chew men up and spit them out daily, but the machine has many more parts, sometimes just as deadly to fathers all over America. Feminist man-hater groups are another part of the machine. Judges with prejudicial, stereotypical biases against fathers and who cannot keep personal agendas off the bench are another part of the machine.

Female parents who caused the very problems contributing to broken homes in the first place are part of the child support machine. Little boys who think they are real men are part of the machine. Fathers who refuse to stand up for their rights, fight the system or work together in these efforts are part of the machine. Punk coward men who help DCSS destroy fathers are part of the machine. Attorneys who make men pay as much as possible and yet get very few results in favor of those men are part of the machine too. And it’s time all of the above were exposed.

Child support services are not as much about the children as they make themselves out to be. They do serve a function but not as much as you think. And their bias only makes it hard on the entirely family, not just the men. Because child support services get paid from all the money the collect for the custodial parent, such services are a profit-making business just as much as a help to children. That is why they don’t give the non-custodial parent credit for any payments, cash or paid expenses for the child when DCSS cannot get its cut. Thus they make men pay them, not just for the child. And ironically, the agency that makes men pay them also then works largely against them.

A FATHER WHO DOES NOT KNOW HIS RIGHTS IS A SITTING DUCK

Oh sure DCSS case agents will give you the sob story about the kids who have to suffer. And in many cases the stories are true. But that’s not why DCSS is telling you that. They play the violins because that’s what they are taught in class to do and tell you, regardless of how the mom spends the money. And guess what? They almost never lay the guilt trip on her when the money is not used for the children. DCSS says what they do because they want you to pay so they can get paid. And if the children need the money so badly, why does DCSS take a cut? Then employers can also charge for processing the transaction on their end. Everybody seems to want a cut but the children are the focus right? Wrong.

IN SOME CASES, A MALE NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT CAN PAY $400 A MONTH WHILE THE CHILD ONLY RECEIVES $50 OF THE $400? OH YES, IT’S VERY TRUE! IT’S CALLED A “DISREGARD”.

Oh yes it’s about the money for the child support system just as much if not more than it is about the children. Don’t let DCSS fool you with all their BS rhetoric. Not only do they charge fees that take from the money they say the child so desperately needs, they also charge interest on unpaid amounts (arrears). Yet it is like brain surgery to get them to adjust their errors and give the non-custodial any money back ever. So if you are overcharged, expect to be stuck between losing that money forever and paying an attorney so much to feed the system that you lose that way as well. READ WHAT YOU SIGN AND UNDERSTAND IT! I have seen cases where men have paid attorneys $50,000 and more, only to still lose their case at the hands of bias judges or judges afraid of feminist groups camouflaging themselves as women’s rights groups. I have seen good attorneys and those who play games with your life.

WHY MANY MEN FIGHT CHILD SUPPORT:

The system is intentionally unbalanced and biased against men. Did you know the same sources they use to make men the culprits also show a lot more about women as custodial parents than anybody ever let’s get out. Over 95% of the time women are given the children based on the assumption that they “belong” with the women. Yet when the numbers of custodial parents are looked at equally, did you know that women have a higher rate of abuse against the children than men do? Did you know that when the numbers are equal, for example taking 1,000 men as custodial parents and 1,000 women as custodial parents, the women have a higher rate of NOT paying child support? These are the facts they never tell you about. Why not? Because the truth would correct the record.

WHY NO TALK OF THE DEADBEAT MOMS – CUSTODIAL AND NON-CUSTODIAL?

Many men want to pay child support but they object to the unfair treatment they receive from the child support system, the courts, he caseworkers, the DCSS office. And the real facts are hidden in order to shape public opinion against the male parents and for the female parents, regardless of the truth. So what does DCSS do along with the man-hating feminists, bi-polar and hateful women who are miserable because their X’s are happier without them? Promote the narrative of irresponsible fathers everywhere who don’t want to take care of their children. Yet this narrative is promoted to build support against men everywhere without regard for the real facts and the differences in one case from the other. Stereotyping the fathers as the “bad guys” has become the norm and women are almost always painted as the “innocent victims” left to fend for themselves.

ENCOURAGEMENT FOR MEN

The child support machine, system, racket monster can be beaten. Men have beaten it, men who love their children and want to take care of them. Men who beat the “child support system monster” without going broke, going to jail or being homeless in the process. I know this for a fact, though men winning is not common – it is not impossible. But you are going to have to read and research, choose attorneys wisely and not expect the attorneys to tell you everything they know. Nor should you expect them to stand up for every right that you have. Why not? Because the more they win, embarrass and expose the system, the harder it will be for those attorneys to keep practicing law. Thus many attorneys will go with the flow, charge you as much as they can and win some or lose some in order to maintain their relationship with the judicial system. Sometimes “sacrificing” their clients in the process.

FATHERS HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT OF EQUAL PROTECTION UNDER THE LAW

Do your homework. Speak to other fathers who have found real solutions the system won’t tell you about. Have paralegals prepare your paperwork for filing. Screen and compare attorneys and their track records in getting results for fathers. And don’t just go by the track record they present when you can also go online and find feedback on them. select attorneys who get results, and not just after you have gone broke in the process. But realize that attorneys who specialize in child support also make money based on conflict. Conflict pays because the parents are so busy fighting through their attorneys that they fail to realize what can sometimes be resolved better and more peacefully without them. And I have never, ever understood why attorneys are referred to as “counselors” – a sick joke.

FIND OUT THE LAWS IN YOUR STATE FOR RECORDING AND IF YOU ARE ALLOWED BY LAW, COVERTLY RECORD YOUR MEETINGS WITH DCSS USING YOUR CELL PHONE

Remember, DCSS does not care about your children nor about fairness and equality nor about right and wrong. They care about doing what the legislators tell them to do. And these punk men who help them are weak cowards who work against their own gender for a buck. DCSS cares about collecting their administrative fees and interest payments. They care about stereotyping men just as the courts do. But if you give them good reason to do so, that is your fault. So while you man-up to take care of your children, do not expect DCSS to hold the woman accountable – demand it.

SOME JUDGES HAVE EVEN RULED CHILD SUPPORT THROUGH DCSS TO BE UNCONSTITUTIONAL BUT THE SUPREME COURT QUICKLY AND UNFAIRLY CANCELLED THEN OUT

The DCSS child support system hurts the entire family. It stereotypes men as the bad guys and women as the innocent victims. It helps the mothers more than it does the fathers, so it lacks fundamental fairness. And that is a constitutional rights violation of men’s rights for equal protection under the law. DCSS actions and policies are influenced by man-hating feminists and judges who are biased. It works against even the men who are honestly trying.

SORRY FATHERS ARE AWFUL – BUT A SYSTEM THAT PUNISHES, MISTREATS, BULLIES AND UNFAIRLY STEREOTYPES ALL OR MOST OF US IS JUST AS BAD

DCSS makes excuses for the woman while shaming, blaming and making the man feel guilty. DCSS uses lies, tricks and tactics to get the man to pay. By legal definition, DCSS uses bullying, punishment and coercion tactics against the fathers. DCSS ignores the statistics that expose the truth about deadbeat women and women who abuse the system. DCSS does not factor in how the mother uses the money nor hold her accountable for it – again being unfair to the father who is held accountable. And when fathers go against this corrupt, biased system, DCSS makes it seem like the fathers are deadbeats who just don’t want to take care of their children.

A FATHER WHO PLACES HIMSELF IN FRONT OF HIS CHILDREN IS JUST A SPERM DONOR

How does taking the driver’s or professional license of a man in arrears but paying and trying to catch up actually help the child? it doesn’t. How does forcing the father into poverty while the mother spend the money however she likes help the children? It doesn’t. How does DCSS failing to give the man credit for all he pays outside f them help the children? It doesn’t. Even in many cases, how is it fair for the courts to make men pay for children who have been proven not to be theirs? And yes that happens more than you might think. Oh yes, fathers take care of your children but FIGHT THE SYSTEM, a system that would ruin you if it could. And in the process, learn to make the system work for you. It’s very possible!

DON’T RUN FROM THE DCSS SYSTEM BECAUSE IT IS LIKE A PITBULL WITH RABIES

So fathers take care of your children but fight the system. Fight the power. Fight the unfairness, the bias, the coercion and the stereotypes. Fight in court. Fight any and every lawful way you can but FIGHT! Because every time you just bend over and take it, your rights become weaker and weaker. And one day you may wake up and not have any.

CHILD SUPPORT IS CALCULATED ON A GROSS INCOME EVEN THOUGH THE GOVERNMENT TAKES OUT TAXES! SINCE THEY TAKE YOUR MONEY, WHY DON’T THEY PAY CHILD SUPPORT ON THAT?

Don’t overpay attorney. and screen them carefully because many of them are in on the game. Use a legal service for consultations and document preparation to save money. If you ask the right questions while you have the attorney on the phone, you may avoid headache and wasting time and money in court . But whatever you do, fight for your rights, fight to be treated fairly instead of being stereotyped. Use your head. Keep it lawful and think smart. Do your research and don’t expect an attorney to tell you all your options. The ball is more in your court than you think – if you prepare yourself, But if you don’t then expect to be at a disadvantage, out of a lot of money and maybe even in jail.

