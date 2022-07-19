You are here: Home Ent. / Disney Sesame Street/Place Characters are Mistreating & Assaulting Black Children at Parades.

Disney Sesame Street/Place Characters are Mistreating & Assaulting Black Children at Parades.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) As children’s growing up and seen our children grew up watching cartoons, children TV shows, soap operas, comedy live events at theme parks and entertainment catering to our younger audience, we have learned to love, follow, adore and idolize the characters performing in these live show and televised events. So why are those characters, actors, actresses discriminating, assaulting , mistreating and attacking their black fans but more so our black innocent children?

In the last 10 years we have heard and seen in person, on tv, video, you tube, Worldstarhiphop etc.. thousands of videos depicting discrimination, racism and bias at Amusement parks, Theme Parks, Theatres and Carnivals all around the nation against African Americans, Afro Latinos and Afro-Caribbeans by racist White /Americans, self entitle coconuts aka Hispanics who think they are white and Asians who claimed to be victims while they are syphoning all the black income from the inner cities. Now, in the last couple of weeks we have seen new footage and more footage of Disneyland Characters during their parade and exhibition discriminating, mistreating, assaulting and skipping all the black children attending and standing during the parade while these Disneyland characters high five, hug and kiss white, Hispanic and Asian Children. So what is going on Black America?

The answer to this simple question is the obvious! Nothing, has change and nothing will never change in America for the well being and peace of mind of our black children. The people behind the Disneyland customs are nothing more than pale skin white men and women aka demons of the west aka “Demons of the Western World” with their shortcoming of small private parts and their infectious disease of madness, insanity, insecurity, fear, small penis and small buttocks. These characters are nothing more than white supremacy in disguise showing their true colors of discrimination and bias towards the African American children. Yes, these racist Disneyland characters are even racist towards black children’s who have nothing to do with the division among grown adults in this racist society. Sadly, our black children are at risk of danger at the hands of these monsters wearing innocent appearing costumes use to fool the world but very useful in spreading racism and Pedophilia among the innocent younger minds of our children and their children.

In the videos circulating on Facebook, you tube, WorldStar, etc.. I saw with my own eyes two black little girls no older than 7 years old waiting to hug the famous Disneyland and sesame street characters while they were hugging all the white children and high five all the white adults; as soon as the sesame characters saw the two black little girls, He/She skipped them and proceeded to hug the other white children next to them. In the other video, I saw the Sesame street/place character slap and shoved the head of black little girls watching the parade and He then proceeded to hug and kiss more white children and white adults. Quite interesting, Black America! Are you awake, Are you listening and Are you observing what is really going on in America and how white people have began to make their move and show the world that they do not see you as human beings and will never see you as an American.

So now, who is to blame for this racism in plain view of America and the world. But more so racism against innocent Black children? The answer again is your fault Black America and African Americans for allowing your children to be put in that situation next to racist Demons and next to the descendants of your former slave masters in America that torture, rape, killed, lynched, beat and committed more atrocities against you than any other people in the world besides the Genocide of Native Americans and Jewish population during WW2. I blame you my fellow Black mothers, fathers, grandparents for continuing to kumbaya with a racist people that only wishes death and destruction upon your children and your African American communities. I blame you for allowing your children to attend and partake in festivals and events created out of the thin air by racist white Americans and their supporters. I blame you for celebrating those festivals and holidays that are demonic in nature and belong only to them, yes it belongs to white people; therefore, you and neither your black children should be celebrating it regardless if they invite your or give it to you for free or as a symbolism.

Black America! what does it take for you to understand that white America does not want you, your children, your love ones and your black community at their events, celebrations and or holidays. My fellow African Americans, Afro Latinos, Afro-Caribbeans it is time for us as race, as a people to stop supporting any holidays or celebration created by the minds of racist white men and racist white women who only used us black people for our money since we as Africans in nature are the biggest spenders in America and we spend more money in their stores and at their festivals and holiday celebrations. For that reason, I am asking all my Fellow true black men and black women to stop spending your money and stop participating in any event or celebration organized by white America. No black mother, father, grandparents, son’s uncles, daughters, nephews, nieces of African heritage should spend anymore money or celebrate any white made holidays. Black America will no longer celebrate thanksgiving, Christmas day, New Years day, Valentine day, fourth of July, Juneteenth, and any other white man made holiday.

With that said, it is time to wake up and be prepared black America and start a new era of only celebrating holidays created by us for us and only for us. No more patronizing stores, establishments, factories, restaurants, banks, beauty shops, nails saloons etc.,, that are owned by other races and cultures who only used us black people for our money and they take the little we have from our community and use it to uplift their community and hire their own people. It has been to long where every other race is gaining from us but not giving back to us and neither doing anything to help our community by hiring our young black men and black women and or investing in the education and infract structure of our inner cities that are plague by unemployment, violence, fatherless homes and crimes. I asking all black parents to stop supporting and encouraging your children from watching and purchasing any products related to Sesame street/Place Disneyland characters and to begin a new era of creating our own characters to entertain our black children in order to protect them from racist white America.

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.