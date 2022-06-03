You are here: Home Health / Monkeypox, Here We Go Again.

Monkeypox, Here We Go Again.

(ThyBlackMan.com) “Monkeypox is a pox virus and is related to the variola virus, which caused smallpox. That once dreaded disease was declared eradicated in 1980. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than smallpox. Infected people develop flu-like symptoms — fever, body aches, chills — but also swollen lymph nodes. With one to three days of the onset of fever, a distinctive rash appears, often starting on the face. Many conditions can cause rashes, but the monkeypox rash has some unusual features, notably the fact that vesicles can form on the palms of the hands. In this outbreak, a number of people have reported having had lesions on their genitals.”

The latest ooga-booga from the World Health Organization regarding the emerging Monkeypox crisis is in my view is a replay of the AIDS and COVID scares. Monkeypox is supposed to have originated in West and Central Africa but deeper analysis shows a not in the wild origin but in scientific laboratories! “Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms very similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. It is caused by the monkeypox virus which belongs to the orthopoxvirus genus of the Poxviridae family. There are two clades of monkeypox virus: the West African clade and the Congo Basin (Central African) clade. The name monkeypox originates from the initial discovery of the virus in monkeys in a Danish laboratory in 1958. The first human case was identified in a child in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.”

The WHO was used as the conduit to spread massive fear and panic about SARS-COV-2 and give it a perceived status as a global epidemic akin to the Black Plague when it was nowhere near that lethal or dangerous. This is consistent with previous tales of diseases allegedly originating in Africa, among primates, also in keeping with racist Western propaganda that Africa is a continent ravaged by disease, squalor, backwardness and substandard living conditions.

The WHO propaganda sets the tone and tenor for global public health policy. The misery, madness and mayhem of the past two years was the result of WHO declarations, the bogus predictions and elevated numbers of the Gates backed agencies like the CDC, Neil Ferguson and Imperial College of London. The WHO pushed vaccines for COVID and is pushing smallpox vaccines for Monkeypox. “The World Health Organization (WHO), which we know is actively engaged in bioweapons research, launched an emergency meeting in the United Kingdom to discuss the alleged threat of monkeypox. The United Nations arm claims that ‘cases’ of the disease are expected to ‘double’ from nine to 18, requiring intervention. Authorities are already stockpiling more smallpox vaccines, which they say will treat people who may have already been exposed to monkeypox. The UK government has about 5,000 injections in its existing national stockpile and has ordered another 20,000 as a supplement to that. According to the ‘experts,’ homosexual and bisexual men are the number-one spreaders of monkeypox, so perhaps there will be a ‘remedy’ released just for them to help stop the spread.”

In addition to the lab origin literature stating exists stating Monkeypox is spread via homosexual activity. “The monkey virus is spreading in many countries in the US and Europe. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Britain’s health officials have decided to conduct raids on various ‘bars’ and ‘saunas’ to identify the spread of the virus this time. Their fear is that the infection has spread mainly from the sex cycle of gay and bisexual men. On May 7, the first monkey pox patient was diagnosed in London. The man had recently returned from Nigeria. Therefore, the experts believed that the person had somehow come into contact with the virus in Africa. But after that, experts were not sure how six more people got infected with the disease. Britain’s Health Ministry said six of the newly infected patients were gay and bisexual men. Recently, all six of them reported having sex with a male partner. Not only in Britain, but in Spain and Portugal, 7 and 9 men have been infected with the virus, most of whom are reported to be gay or bisexual men. Britain’s health protection agency has also advised gay men to be extra cautious for the time being. ”

Wow, so here again Africans are being blamed for a disease that is related to smallpox which was supposedly eradicated but we are seeing is spread not from or by Africans but homosexual Europeans! The World Health Organization is Chicken Little, the spreader of panic and is being used to create dread and overreaction in the mass consciousness. Remember it was the WHO that declared a SARS-COV-2 global health emergency in January 30, 2020 when most of the recorded incidents were still in the 1,000’s in China at a time when there were over 7.8 billion humans on the planet! Don’t keep falling for the WHO’s okey-doke.

Written by Junious Ricardo Stanton

