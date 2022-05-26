Money / You are here: Home Business / What Crypto To Buy Now?

What Crypto To Buy Now?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Many novice investors are wondering what is good crypto to buy now. There are two options – investing in young projects or purchasing the most popular and stable growing assets. If you have significant investment capital, it is recommended to invest 10-15% of it in high risky projects. The rest of the capital is better to spend on long-term investments, for example, buying Bitcoin.

Let’s find out about the most popular crypto projects today, which can bring you a fortune in the long term.

Which Crypto to Buy Today

Bitcoin

This crypto asset is the best investment option for the long term, especially for a beginner. The reason is that this asset has the most significant capitalization and behaves less volatile than other assets. The coin shows stable growth in the long term. Now its rate has fallen to $29,476 as the market is moving downward, but it is an excellent chance to buy Bitcoin and hold it for the long term. Nobody knows when the market will go upward; still, buying this asset is a good idea if you want to invest for the long term.

Ethereum

As a matter of fact, ETH is the best asset to pick for investment in 2022. Except for the coin, Ethereum is also a blockchain, on the top of which many new projects are built. These are probably all meme coins, metaverses, NFTs, etc. As all these fields are pretty popular lately, it is clear that Ethereum is worth investing in. The coin rate has increased between 2016 and early 2022 from $10 to over $3,550. Today the ETH rate is $2,175, as the market moves downward.

ApeCoin

This coin is the core of the most popular gaming platform Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Since the blockchain gaming industry is rapidly developing, in-game tokens have become fairly popular. If earlier we played games and received game scores, then now we receive real money. That is why blockchain games are so common nowadays. The Bored Ape Yacht Club platform offers Bored Ape NFTs, all based on the Ethereum blockchain. ApeCoin is a crypto with governance features. When it was launched, the rate was $6.40 and raised to $42 within hours.

Moreover, this cryptocurrency can also be used for shopping on eBay, Amazon, etc. Users get a 2% discount when buying online using this asset.

So if you were wondering what crypto to buy now, pay attention to these projects.

