You are here: Home Ent. / Black Kung Fu Cinema Presents TNT Jackson.

Black Kung Fu Cinema Presents TNT Jackson.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Speller Street Films presents Black Kung Fu Cinema in partnership with The Pinhook and Mo’ Better Soul. The program is a traveling exhibition and screening series showcasing Blaxploitation, kung fu, and action films.

Black Kung Fu Cinema will present a special screening of the TNT Jackson, starring Jean Bell and Stan Shaw on May 21st at The Pinhook in downtown Durham, North Carolina. DJ Preach Jacobs will provide the soundtrack for the night with a blend of 70s music mixed with hip-hop and martial arts themes. Go Yaki, an Afro-Japanese Hibachi food truck, will also be at the event with food available for purchase.

TNT Jackson is a black bombshell with a short fuse, a one mama massacre squad, a kung fu super soul sister on the hunt in Hong Kong for her missing brother. Former Playboy Playmate of the Month Jean Bell stars in a martial arts blaxploitation blowout from New World Pictures, director Cirio H. Santiago, and co-writer Dick Miller that features bone-breaking violence, topless karate, and an early supporting role by character actor extraordinaire Stan Shaw.

The event will take place at The Pinhook (117 W. Main St.) in downtown Durham, North Carolina. Doors open at 6pm, music at 7pm, with the film starting at 8pm. There will also be a pre-recorded Q&A with Jean Bell after the film.

For those who can’t attend in-person, virtual tickets are also available. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at www.thepinhook.com or $10 (cash only) at the door on the day of the event. Proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of showtime required for entry.

About Black Kung Fu Cinema

Started by Speller Street Films, Black Kung Fu Cinema is a traveling exhibition + screening series showcasing Blaxploitation, kung fu, and action films.

For interviews, please contact Christopher Everett at chris@spellerstreet.com or at 919.451.1169.