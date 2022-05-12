Value of Toledo.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Toledo is a city that plays an important role not only for Spain but also for all of Europe. This place can be called the “cradle of cultures”. First conquered by the Romans in the 2nd century BC, then it became a “royal city” of the Visigoths, and later the Muslim tradition was replaced by Christianity. For a time, Toledo was the capital of Spain. And now Toledo is a harmonious blend of three cultures: Christian, Muslim, and Jewish. So this city will be interesting to all lovers of history, art and traditions. And to make the experience of visiting the “cradle of cultures” even better, tourists are advised to join a free tour Toledo.

The best places

Each city has its own unique places that attract tourists and enchant them with their beauty.

One such place in Toledo is the Mirador del Valle. It is an observation deck that offers a fabulous view of the city and the valley. This platform is located on a hill, so all the most beautiful places in Toledo can be seen from here.

Zocodover Square is the central place of Toledo, where many small streets meet. It is a favorite place of Toledo residents for morning coffee or evening conversations with friends because you can see many cafes, bars and stores in the square.

Another unique place in Toledo is the Santa María la Blanca synagogue. It was built almost a thousand years ago and carries the traditions of the Jewish world. The history of the main synagogue of the city is very confusing and even mythical. But it is not enough to read about it – you need to feel it by visiting this place in person in Toledo.

Traditional Cuisine

The authenticity of this Spanish city is not limited to monuments or culture. The obligatory place for tourists is a restaurant with national cuisine. Fortunately, Toledo has a large selection of such establishments that will make you fall in love with the culinary characteristics of Spain:

Hacienda Del Cardenal restaurant offers its visitors dishes of national cuisine prepared by the best chefs according to old Castilian recipes. And in the warmer months, you can combine a gastronomic tour with an immersion in Muslim traditions, in which the terrace of the restaurant.

Restaurant “Placido” is unique in its location in the ancient monastery of San Bernardino. This place is very close to the best attractions of the city. But you don’t need to worry that you don’t have enough space in the restaurant. There are three large halls, an inner courtyard and a terrace, so there is enough space for a romantic dinner in the Spanish tradition.

Lovers of haute cuisine will love the La Orza restaurant. Traditional Castilian dishes have received very high assessment thanks to a positive Michelin review. And since the restaurant itself is located in the center of the Jewish Quarter, it combines a great location, delicious food and excellent quality.

Staff Writer; George Brown