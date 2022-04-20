You are here: Home News / When Will Black America Learn that Rabble-Rousing and Emotionalism Is A Poor Substitute For Serious Political Engagement?

When Will Black America Learn that Rabble-Rousing and Emotionalism Is A Poor Substitute For Serious Political Engagement?

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) Can I let you in on a little secret of mine? Whelp, here it is.

I have tired of endless circular talk that serves as a poor substitute for the execution of logical political strategy. So, it stands to reason that on the second anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s murder that I was angered when an assembly of Black political leaders and self-proclaimed “revolutionary activists” gathered in her memory and accomplished nothing.

Now, I do not want you to misconstrue what I am saying about the various anniversaries marking the untimely demise of Treyvon Martin, Tamir Rice, George Floyd, or Breonna Taylor. My problem is not with any of the above individuals because they mattered. My issues arise when I examine the actions and apparent motives of those who rush to such memorials and unintentionally turn them into a reminder of the powerlessness of Black elected officials and phrase-mongering revolutionaries. The latter’s limited political understanding reveals them as little more than new millennium black-faced minstrel show performers.

I am saddened most of all that I have seen this same mournful story with the same cast of characters for what seems to be decades, if not centuries.

You know the story. It goes like this.

A White person or White institution victimizes some random Black person.

Many Blacks rush to the streets to express their righteous indignation through emotionally-charged sound that signifies and accomplishes nothing.

(Please insert the name of your least favorite Negro leader in the space below. If you are having difficulty identifying people of such ilk, I have provided a few for you.) Umar Johnson Jamal Harrison Bryant Al Sharpton

_______________ arrives on the scene to articulate angst against what has just occurred. Please pay little attention to the reality that this “national level leader” knows little about the community or the people they seek to lead.

The accused is found “not guilty” and said Black leader vows to “get to the bottom of this mess” before catching a flight once the publicity dwindles.

The same conditions and local political leaders/institutions that facilitated the egregious action remain unchallenged and therefore unchanged.

The repetition of this sordid tale guides my prayer that Black America develops unprecedented political maturity that is not tied to or activated by emotionalism. Such a development would pave the way for them to take the following steps.

Register to vote — You have more than enough time to secure the appropriate identification.

Educate yourself regarding the political process by attending community forums, watching your local news, or searching the internet for relevant information.

Learn the dates that elections are being held in your area and cast your vote.

Trust me when I say that the rabble-rousing of a few individuals regarding racial injustice will NEVER result in securing justice or the prevention of future incidents of mistreatment.

Although I am no conspiracy theorist, I will tell you that the rules of the game of life in America, particularly regarding racial matters, are rigged by those who make the rules and crucial decisions. Any attempt to correct American powerbrokers’ decision-making processes by appealing to a never-seen sense of morality is the same as talking to the wind. It is time that Black America seizes the Black Panther Party’s mantra of “All Power to the People” and divorces themselves from ineffectual public protests that charismatic leaders have tricked them into believing is sufficient to end their misery. Such emotionalism is a poor substitute for political power.

All of the slick-talk, rhetoric, and phrase-mongering in the world will never change the hearts and minds of opponents who understand that the heaven they enjoy on Earth is only possible if Blacks remain politically disorganized and economically foolish. The decision to avoid politics is the same as working with our oppressors.

Staff Writer; Dr. James Thomas Jones III

Official website; http://www.ManhoodRaceCulture.com

One may also connect with this brother via Twitter; DrJamestJones.