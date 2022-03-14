Money / You are here: Home Business / How the Beauty World is Finally Embracing Blackness.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There was a time when the hair and skin care needs of Black people were taken for granted. It has always been the focus of beauty products to cater to the fairer skinned, with the mistaken notion that those with darker skin were less attractive than their light-skinned counterparts. The target was whitening or further enhancing fair skin from the latest product launches to makeup color trends and marketing options. As a result, beauty products were limited, with the range of shades leaving dark-skinned women feeling cut out. It was to be expected, then, that they would have doubts about supporting particular name brands that hardly cater to them.

Diversity

Recently, however, the beauty industry has been openly talking about diversity. Today, one can note the strong presence of Black women within the beauty industry. Most brands are now paying more attention to producing makeup in varied shades for different skin tones. Furthermore, the latest procedures, such as laser treatments for black skin, are available to help individuals, whatever skin type they may have.

Makeup

As earlier mentioned, the makeup industry has begun to accept diversity, coming up with a broader range of shades to suit the needs of everyone, regardless of skin color. Not too long ago, it was typical to offer lightening skin creams to Black women. Unfortunately, their skin tone was not considered, hence the lack of products suitable for their skin. Naomi Campbell, a famous Black model, had to take her makeup with her during photo shoots because of the limited shades offered in the market. This may be one of the reasons why many Black women entrepreneurs have started their makeup line, mainly catering to dark-skinned clients. For instance, pop singer and businesswoman Rihanna introduced Fenty Beauty, which offers numerous foundation shades that suit any skin color.

Beautiful Black models show off their gorgeous skin tone and are appreciated worldwide, prompting the need to develop cosmetic products that further enhance dark skin. Moreover, Black celebrities, from musicians to actors, have earned the respect of many, therefore motivating makeup manufacturers to create all-encompassing products catering to women of various races and skin colors.

Haircare products

The makeup industry is not the only one that has seen significant changes in catering to the needs of Black women. The hair care industry, specifically targeting dark-skinned clients, has experienced the rapid growth of entrepreneurs who understand and appreciate afro hair. Thus, they are creating specific products for this type of hair. When it comes to hair and makeup products, Black women significantly contribute to the beauty industry, purchasing products suitable for their specific skin tone.

At present, dark-skinned women embrace who they are and are proud of their skin tone and curly, afro hair. As a result, hair products are now made available to Black clients, with many options to pick from. These hair care products are created by dark-skinned women who understand how to care for afro hair and keep it healthy.

Conclusion

While there may still be something lacking in the beauty industry for Black women to take advantage of, the beauty world has become more welcoming. After all, everyone knows that Black is beautiful.

Staff Writer; Jerry Shaw