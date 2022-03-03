Money / You are here: Home Business / What Exchange is Polkadot on?

What Exchange is Polkadot on?

(ThyBlackMan.com) The blockchain project Polkadot has become so popular in recent years that many people think about starting to invest in DOT and trade with it. What is the best platform to trade Polkadot safely and beneficially? Polka dot exchange is possible on numerous platforms that provide cryptocurrency services. However, the best way to trade DOT is with a non-custodial cryptocurrency storage. And the most advantageous of them is Guarda storage.

What are the Principles of Non-custodial Wallet for Trading Polkadot

It is not safe to store your cryptocurrency directly on a crypto exchange. After all, multiple scammers may be interested in the appropriation of your assets. Therefore, it is better to store a small amount there, which you will need directly for operations. And the rest of your assets are better to save in non-custodial wallets.

Custodial wallet: your provider has information about private key that you cannot control your wallet fully an independently

Non-custodial wallet: you are the only person who manages and control your wallet, you exclusively know your private key

Choose Guarda Cryptocurrency Storage to Exchange Your DOT

* With Guarda storage, you can

* buy Polkadot with your credit card or through SEPA solution

* store it

* easily exchange it for other cryptocurrencies

* make transfers

By downloading Guarda software, you get your Polkadot wallet for free as well as more than 50 other cryptocurrencies wallets.

You will be able to manage your wallet on any convenient platform:

* Android

* iOS

* Mac

* Windows

* Browsers

and with any preferable device:

* mobile phone

* desktop

* online

* Chrome extension

Trading your DOT, make sure that your risks are diversified. Hold and exchange the main part of your assets with non-custodial storage to protect your funds from scammers. Get a Polkadot wallet at Guarda cryptocurrency storage to ensure the confidentiality of all your transactions. When you are confident in the safety of your assets, exchange practices will be more reasonable and profitable.

Staff Writer; Fred Barker