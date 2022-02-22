Money / You are here: Home Business / 9 Tips for Nurses With ADHD and Managing the Challenges of ADHD in the Workplace.

9 Tips for Nurses With ADHD and Managing the Challenges of ADHD in the Workplace.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) People often think of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) as a condition that is only relevant in children. However, it is a condition that affects millions of adults in the United States today.

This article addresses the challenges that nurses with ADHD may face in their workplace and offers advice on how to mitigate these challenges while handling your responsibilities properly.

How Nurse ADHD Professionals Can Thrive with Proper Support

There is a misconception that nurses with ADHD are less competent than their peers. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

The workforce of today demands people to be highly organized, to switch rapidly between jobs, and to be able to work on multiple tasks simultaneously.

While these qualities may seem difficult for someone with ADHD, the reality is that an ADHD brain can be more productive than those without ADHD.

For those who have ADHD, multitasking, managing time, and working efficiently can all become easier. If you have ADHD, you will be able to accomplish more in less time, which translates into more productivity, but only if you are really interested and focused on the task.

Nurse professionals with ADHD can also excel in today’s workforce because they understand their own individual strengths and weaknesses.

An understanding of one’s strengths makes it easier for people with ADHD to manage their needs and the way they function at work. They know what works for them and what does not work so they can plan accordingly with the support of a team.

How To Handle Nursing School with ADHD

If you are a budding nursing student who has ADHD, it’s important to contact your university or college before you get too far along in your education.

Many college and university resources offer workshops on how to manage ADHD. Some of these workshops cover areas like recognition, assessment, and evaluation of ADHD behavior, accommodations, and best practices for teaching with ADHD.

These are just a few examples of the many resources that universities and colleges have available in nursing school for those who need extra support or counseling related to their ADHD.

If you are currently enrolled in nursing school, take advantage of all the classes that are offered to you. They also offer support groups for nursing students with ADHD as well as free online counseling sessions with mental health professionals.

Choosing The Right Nursing School

Depending on your nursing school, you may find that your professors and tutors may be more experienced than others, especially depending on the course you choose.

Online learning may actually be better for ADHD students because there are fewer distractions and more time to take notes and study. UT of Arlington has great online options to start your nursing qualification journey.

ADHD students should also consider doing their exams early in the semester if possible, so they have time to review them again before the final exam.

How To Handle Nursing Academics with ADHD

Every nurse student learns differently so it is important to find classes that work for you.

For example, some students learn better online while others may do better with hands-on learning or even reading textbooks.

You may be able to meet with your dean of studies or counselor to discuss accommodations for ADHD in your class schedule and get approval on how best to manage your studies during semesters and exams.

How to Manage Symptoms of ADHD in the Workplace

If you are a nurse with ADHD, it is important to identify what distracts you the most and then find a way to eliminate it.

For some people, cell phones can be one of the biggest distractions so they may want to ask their manager if they can switch their work phone to silent or send calls directly to voicemail.

There are also many apps that allow you to manage your cell phone settings so you can handle incoming calls in an appropriate manner and at appropriate times, like with a vibrate ringer or silent mode.

It is important for people with ADHD to find their “happy place” when working on tasks or when doing research or looking for information for clinical purposes.

Here are a few ideas on how to handle ADHD in a busy workplace like a hospital or medical center.

1. Find a mindfulness ritual to help you regain control of your thoughts.

Emotional regulation is usually a problem for anyone with ADHD, but for nurses, this could be especially challenging. If you are not aware of your emotions, it is easy to be overwhelmed by them and make poor choices.

A great way to begin learning how to handle your feelings is to practice mindfulness techniques.

An easy way to incorporate mindfulness into your daily routine as a nurse with ADHD is to stop for a few minutes each morning (about five or ten minutes before you begin work) and spend that time meditating on whatever thoughts are going through your mind.

Each day, you should find one topic that will help you focus on what you feel or think during the rest of the day. You can even take that time each morning and switch it up so there is always at least one area of focus throughout the day.

2. Schedule time at the end of the day to wind down and relax.

Fatigue is another common symptom and a big challenge for those with ADHD. One of the easiest and most effective ways to combat fatigue is to sleep at night.

You can also ask your manager if you can be granted an exception to take a little scheduled time off at the end of the day. During this time, simply relax and find something that takes you away from your normal routine for about thirty to forty-five minutes.

3. Create a daily routine that’s consistent with your values or goals as a nurse

As a nurse, you need to make sure that your daily routine or work activities have meaning and purpose.

Labeling your tasks according to the task’s value to you or to others can help.

For example, if you are working on documents, write down on your labels that this is important “Because…” it allows you to define what exactly makes it so valuable and worth doing.

Knowing why certain activities or tasks are important is an opportunity for self-reflection.

4. Ask your manager/supervisor for help when you need it

As a nurse, you have the power to help yourself manage your ADHD and make work more manageable.

In an ideal world, every employer would encourage their employees to seek assistance for symptoms of ADHD, but this is not always feasible.

As a nurse with ADHD, you still have the power to improve your condition and manage your symptoms in this environment.

You can find out if you are eligible to receive accommodations by asking ahead of time.

5. Get enough sleep

There is a lot of evidence to suggest that targeted interventions, like those in mindfulness-based stress reduction programs, can be effective in improving cognitive and behavioral symptoms of ADHD while improving emotional awareness, emotional regulation skills, and other mental health factors.

In fact, researchers have found that ADHD patients who meet all inclusion criteria tend to benefit very well from mindfulness practices.

Try out a Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program if you would like to see how it works for you.

6. Set goals, even big ones.

Setting big and challenging goals can be a huge help with managing ADHD symptoms.

It helps you to feel good about yourself, it provides you with a sense of direction and purpose, and it helps you to become more motivated to take action.

For example, begin your day by picking out one goal that will challenge you in some way throughout the day or week ahead and plan your work accordingly.

7. Organize your workstation

Chances are, you have been told this many times before, but it is important to be organized.

Being disorganized and messy can set you up for failure.

By keeping your things well organized, you will know exactly where everything is, and this allows you to keep your workspace clean and neat as well.

8. Work with a coach if necessary.

Using a coach can help you to better understand how to handle yourself while at work or while in school.

A coach who understands ADHD is able to help you create strategies for how to manage ADHD in the workplace. This can be a great way for you to practice self-reflection, accountability, and being accountable.

9. Use your strengths and talents.

Everyone has their own unique endowments when it comes to things like gifts and talents and strengths.

Find out what you are good at, what you are passionate about, and what you enjoy doing most in your life as a nurse with ADHD.

Conclusion: The Future Of Nursing Could Be Filled With Nurses Who Have ADHD

With the increase of nurses graduating with ADHD and the rising numbers of nurses with ADHD, there is great potential for new careers for those with the condition.

ADHD has the potential to be a strength for a nurse’s career as well as a challenge.

Learning how to handle your symptoms and managing your daily routines will help you succeed in your nursing career and impress your boss along the way.

Staff Writer; Larry Shaw