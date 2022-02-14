You are here: Home Christian Talk / The ride of our lives can be scary at times.

The ride of our lives can be scary at times.

(ThyBlackMan.com) You know, life at times can appear to be just one big roller coaster—a frightening one, at that! It’s full of twists and turns, people and events, ups and downs that would make anyone skeptical at best as to its purpose.

Free will is supposed to have something to do with how we live our lives by the decisions we make or do not make.

We find ourselves caught up in quagmires of discontent due to situations we created by simply making the wrong decisions, taking the wrong path or by making the wrong choice.

Believe me. It can make your stomach turn.

That’s why I’m finding the subject of change in scripture so fascinating.

“In paths that they have not known, I will guide them.” Isaiah 42:16 clearly indicates that when you attempt to change your life, seek God because divine help will be needed.

Whenever someone in the Bible begins to accept God’s Word, change is inevitable, fear is prevalent, and faith gets challenged.

I mean, walking by faith and not by sight is unnatural in the natural world. This kind of change in your spiritual life speaks to everything in your supernatural existence.

Joshua 1:9 lets us know that from the moment we begin to expand our awareness of God, we must take Him everywhere we go or constantly lose ourselves to our own devices much like the Israelites in the desert. “Be not dismayed; for the Lord, thy God is with you wherever you go.”

The easiest thing to fall prey to in this life is all the temptations that come your way every day. I mean, we do live in a materialistic society that is framed in 30-second soundbites and news of instant wealth and fame and the pursuit of more.

If there is no spiritual fallback position, one is forever caught up in defining oneself by how much you have, what you can buy and what pleasures you can exploit.

Under those conditions alone, life will make you feel inadequate, alone, and anxious. You see more is never enough.

Spiritual awareness, now that’s different. “My presence shall go with you and give you rest.” Exodus 33:14.

The understanding of eternal existence and the spiritual side of man, allows you to put into perspective the absurdities and contradictions in life.

Focus on God brings clarity to the soul and subsequently, order to chaos. Peace of mind abounds in the hearts of those who seek His truth.

Purpose is simplified and life becomes much easier to navigate. In this context, free will merely acts as confirmation of the obvious. “Whatever is born of God overcomes the world.” 1 John 5:4.

May God bless and keep you always.