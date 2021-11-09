Misc. / You are here: Home Education / Racism is not a Public Health Problem: Crime, Education and Poverty Are.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There once was a place called Rwanda, in fact it still exists – it is a real country. In 1994, it was the location of where more than 800,000 people were butchered by Hutu extremists. It was a lesson for the world that showed what happens when race or ethnicity is the central focus of politics. This is where we stand in America: racism and race are the single tenant of the politics of one party in particular, the democrat party. Ironic given it is the party that gave the nation the KKK, Margret Sanger and abortion, segregation, and the welfare state.

Like most of America, I live in a place where racism or race isn’t a problem. I am sure we have racists, but the issue is not as front and center in most personal interactions as democrats proclaim. Typically, folk reduce intrapersonal interactions to whether people are good and kind or bad or evil. Fact is all races, as I said as in much of the nation, get along just fine without any problems. But when race and ethnicity form the groundwork for political outreach, and all is a function or outcome of race, one can end up with what we saw in Rwanda in 1994.

Although I am preparing for the end of the semester and finals, I still read stuff (maybe a little late) and try to write when I can. I do have four papers under review or accepted in some epidemiology and medical journals for publication, the essay is my main love. I have just read that the New York City Board of Health has proclaimed racism to be a public health crisis. Equally as anticipated, they have outlined declared regulations to accomplish a more “racially just” recuperation from the Covid-19 pandemic as a function of race. This seems to be the new playbook given that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in April indicated the same asserting that racism is a serious public health threat. Walensky stated that the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, has “illuminated inequities that have existed for generations and revealed for all of America a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism.” On the real, I know that my writing is an acquired taste like Tequila or malt liquor but to be frank, this is one of the dumbest statements made in recent times and is more fitting for a title from the Babylon Bee.

Now I have been working in the field of public health my entire professional life and I can attest that neither Dr. Walensky or the New York City Board of Health contention has any iota of scientific merit or data to back up their assertions. If any public health crisis exists in the U.S., they are related to crime, poverty, and education. Regrettably, our executive leadership cannot notice this, and it is terrifying that the number 1 and number 2 leaders in our nation are Joe Biden and Kamala Harris coordinately. One has taken 35 trips and spent all or part of 108 of his first 276 days in office at one of his residences in Delaware or at Camp David in Maryland and the other has missed 206 daily presidential Whitehouse briefings. With this being the standard, it is not unimaginable that stupid shit operationalized as policy, is replicated down the supply line (pun intended).

Wherever one looks, it is in our faces, these are just a few results from a Duckduckgo search I recently ran. Molotov cocktail attack at NYC deli; man shot & killed wnside West Philadelphia corner store; a man punches a woman in a New York City subway; woman being shoved onto incoming train at Times Square station; three teens arrested for murder of 18 year-old in Florida; woman being shoved onto incoming train at Times Square station; three teens arrested for murder of 18 year-old in Florida; principal beaten unconscious by 16-year-old girl at school in Minnesota; shootings up 220 percent in downtown Chicago 12 and 14 year-olds arrested with stolen handgun, drugs in home invasion in Kalamazoo; crash-and-grab burglars roaming Chicago; girls being sexually assaulted in restrooms in North Carolina; cats being arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours in Denver; a toddler being killed after a shootout on an Oakland highway and the list just continues. Yet while this goes on, politicians and the present administration expands list of ‘sensitive’ places where ICE officers cannot make arrests and focusing their time on climate change, tree equity (whatever the fck that is), determining the race of trees and addressing our racist roads and highway system. Shit that 80 percent of Americans consider worthless when compared to getting homeless drug-shooting up, do-do-ing folk on our streets addicts away from our kids schools, high gas prices, empty store shelves and daily increases in inflation.

Yes, crime is the public health scourge in American society. And statistical modeling has proven that crime is a function of both poverty and education, neither of which is an endogenous variable (a variable in a statistical model that’s changed or determined by its relationship with other variables within the model) perspective is related to race. True, levels of crime can be correlated with race, but like public health or achievement, race cannot be a causative agent from a mathematical viewpoint as being predictive of such a static outcome. It’s also a serious public health threat, unbeknownst to the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York City Board of Health. Most black folk in America know this but it will never be spoken out loud from any member of the democrat party. Their perspective retains that white supremacy is the most dangerous threat to our democracy when pumping gas has a high chance of getting you car jacked or waiting on a subway can lead to assault in the form or rape or being punched in the face in most major urban cities.

I do not know how we can survive when we flat out ignore lawlessness. But this is what the American intellectual left posits – that if a problem exist, it is singularly due to white supremacy, or racism or white privilege. Only rigid ideologues would make such proclamations.

This move to say racism is a public health crisis is sheer lunacy. It falls under the standard progressive (Marxist) rubric advanced by political dumb fcks who seem comfortable with just making up stuff to declare that doesn’t do anything to serve the well-being of the people, and by habit has been shown to do more harm and create more problems.

Racism is not walking around the streets of America punching folks in the face or taking their cars or running up emptying full extended magazines of folks. The tangible outcomes are presented, if at all to be ignored because dividing people by race is the desired leftist political outcome. If it wasn’t, why stage fake hate crimes or pay political operatives to stand in front of campaign buses? Clearly crime does pay if entering the nation, getting apprehended and being separated from your child can get you a few hundred stacks. I mean, black folk arrested all the time and separated from their seeds and don’t get jack. Essentially these folk paying cats to break the law.

True, I am an incorrigible individual that is frequently recalcitrant, and I will be that because I don’t know how these progressives’ liberal politicians expect for regular folk to survive under their policies like no cash bail and the freedom to steal up to $900 worth of goods and folk suffer no consequences. Do victims of crime have the equal importance or value of criminals? From what they show, we do not. Truth is that racism isn’t the a priori for all outcomes in America they desire for them to be. Like I said, truth is that racism or philosophical white supremacy or privilege aren’t going around walking the streets robbing Walgreens or punching Asian grandmothers in the face or shooting kids at cookouts – criminals are, and criminals have no race. Yet Dr. Rochelle Walensky can note the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color, as seen in case numbers, deaths, and social consequence but remain silent on the multitude of folk of all races impacted by crime across the nation. I know a lot of cats that will rather risk getting COVID than being shot or carjacked. Shit, my best friend was shot when he was driving down the street in Memphis with his wife last week when some random (probably fatherless cats) were shooting at each other at a gas station. Reckon it was an argument over how high gas prices have become under the Biden administration.

So fck what you heard because this is what America see – especially black America and Jonathan Capehart, Sunny Hostin, Eric Dyson, Joy Ann Reid, Roland Martin or any other them tricks do not speak for us – they speak down on us.

The professional class in America has too much power and has a penchant for more. They have no God before power and money. They thrive on a theology of oppression that makes race the fovea of society and this my friends is destructive, because on the real – no one is ready for a Rwanda in America, especially city cat progressive types.

