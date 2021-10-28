Money / You are here: Home Business / Five Questions to Ask a Wrongful Death Lawyer.

Five Questions to Ask a Wrongful Death Lawyer.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If a loved one dies out of negligence, malice, greed, misconduct, or the incompetence of another person, filing a wrongful death claim will provide resolution.

However, mourning and dealing with a lawsuit at the same time can be overwhelming. That is why you need an excellent lawyer to handle your case when filing a wrongful death lawsuit.

There are thousands of licensed personal injury lawyers, but finding the right one for your case can be daunting.

To help you make the right decision, below are essential questions to ask lawyers during a consultation.

What to Ask a Wrongful Death Lawyer

1. Do You Focus Solely on Wrongful Death Cases?

Wrongful death is a unique category in personal injury. Therefore, it is essential to ask the lawyer the kind of experience they have in handling wrongful death cases. Personal injury lawyers can handle different types of injury claims, but the aim is to hire someone fit for your case.

If you are dealing with a large law firm, ensure that they do not assign your case to a junior attorney. You do not want your case to be used as a learning tool. What’s more, learn their track record. For example, if they have handled a hundred cases, how many have they won?

2. Do I Have a Strong Claim?

After ascertaining that the lawyer has the right experience in handling wrongful death claims, ask them if you are eligible to file a claim and if the case is strong. Reputable lawyers will advise you to continue with the claim or to let it go after going through the details of the case.

If a lawyer does not believe that your claim is strong enough to win the case, they will mostly not take the case. However, do not settle with the ruling of the first lawyer. Instead, seek a second and a third opinion before giving up on the case.

3. How Long Should I Wait Before Filing the Claim?

The state gives a limitation of two years from the time of wrongful death to file a lawsuit. However, statute limitations differ between states, and your lawyer should advise you accordingly. The state provides limitations to filing personal injury cases because evidence and especially eyewitnesses are considered unreliable over time.

A reputable lawyer will advise you to file your claim immediately so that they can gather and preserve evidence early enough.

4. What Will Be My Role in the Case?

It is essential to know how involved you will be in the case and to plan and prepare adequately. For example, how often will you be meeting? What kind of communication do they prefer? How often will they be reaching out?

The clarity in your role ensures effective communication and the smooth running of the case. Inform the lawyer if you are uncomfortable with them calling after certain hours or prefer a specific communication mode. The aim is to build a strong client-attorney relationship.

5. What Challenges Are We Likely to Encounter?

A lawyer with experience in wrongful death claims will warn you of possible challenges with your case. Depending on the circumstance around your case, they will advise you whether to expect quick compensation or if there will be delays with your lawsuit.

What’s more, beware of a lawyer who predicts the exact outcome of the case. Of course, they can guess the expected result, but promises with actual figures should be considered red flags.

Choosing the Right Wrongful Death Attorney

The five questions above should lead you to the best lawyer for your case. However, for effectiveness, make sure to consult several lawyers. After all, you do not have anything to lose because most of them offer free consultations.

Staff Writer; Carl Short