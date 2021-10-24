Money / You are here: Home Business / Why the White House supports Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have changed the college landscape and have provided a significant return on investment. Our country cannot reach its goals without strong, viable, sustainable HBCUs – goals necessary to close the education gap, health, wealth and economic gaps. HBCUs were founded to educate the newly freed slaves, and have fulfilled this mission with limited resources, discrimination in funding, and inadequate facilities.

At HBCUs we see Black excellence at its best. HBCUs have made enormous contributions, and in spite of finding a way to survive, the lack of funding has prevented many HBCUs from excelling at an even higher level. As president of Tennessee State University, I see first-hand the difficulties that HBCUs experience and the continuing, looming disparity in the educational gap.

The Build Back Better Act is significant legislation that proposes to invest in HBCUs, and reflects this Administration’s understanding of how important these investments are.

The American Rescue Plan provided over $4 billion in relief funding to HBCUs, including approximately $1.6 billion in debt relief to 45 HBCUs (13 public institutions and 32 private institutions) earlier this year.

The Department of Education awarded a total of $1 billion to build the capacity of institutions that serve large numbers of students of color and low-income students. $500 million of this funding went directly to HBCUs.

The President’s fiscal year 2022 budget requests a total of $887 million for HBCU-specific funding in Higher Education Act (HEA) Title III funds—an increase of $247 million over last year’s level. This would triple the mandatory Title III funding at the Department of Education— for a total of $252 million. Title III mandatory funds provide formula grants to all HBCUs to invest in capacity-building initiatives and student success programs

Through 2022 budget requests and the Build Back Better plan, President Biden has proposed $60 million for the Augustus Hawkins Centers of Excellence Program to support teacher preparation programs at HBCUs and minority-serving institutions (MSIs).

In September, President Biden signed an Executive Order to re-establish the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through HBCUs and issued a proclamation recognizing National HBCU Week. The Order specifically directs senior officials in the Executive Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President to consult and collaborate with the Initiative on policy priorities for HBCUs.

Federal agencies must submit plans by February 1st of each year to describe how they are increasing HBCU access to Federal programs and improving Federal recruitment activities at HBCUs to build pathways to Federal employment.

The President’s Build Back Better plan would provide tuition subsidies to students who attend HBCUs with a family income below $125,000. It would also provide free community college to students who attend one of the 11 HBCUs that are also community colleges.

Build Back Better also includes a $5 billion increase in funding for HEA Title III and Title V, which can be used by HBCUs, Tribal colleges and universities (TCUs), and MSIs to strengthen their academic, administrative, and fiscal capabilities, including by creating or expanding educational programs in high-demand fields (e.g., STEM, computer sciences, nursing, and allied health).

Recognizing the historic underfunding of HBCUs and other institutions that serve large numbers of students of color, the President’s plan also would invest $40 billion in upgrading research infrastructure, half which would be reserved for HBCUs, TCUs, and MSIs.

In summary, the Build Back Better legislation is a game changer for HBCUs. We all must continue to work with Congress to pass this legislation as it would indeed Build Back Better HBCUs.

Written by Glenda Glover

