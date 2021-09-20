You are here: Home Health / The Definitive Unit: Keeping Yourself Safe Mentally and Physically During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Definitive Unit: Keeping Yourself Safe Mentally and Physically During the Covid-19 Pandemic.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Some faithful readers have suggested a simple Covid Pandemic Toolbox for people not familiar with technical medical jargon relative to Covid-19. This content was distributed to the Fall class at Richard Daniel Henton University; where I serve as Dean of Instruction/Leadership and Christian Education

COVID 19

Sars-CoV-2, a coronavirus discovered in 2019, causes Covid-19, an infectious respiratory disease. A group of letters formed the name of the disease: ‘co’ for corona, ‘vi’ for a virus, and ‘d’ for disease.

What are the symptoms of covid-19?

Many symptoms of covid-19 are similar to flu, common cold, and other conditions, so a test is needed to confirm whether someone has covid-19. Sars-CoV-2, a coronavirus discovered in 2019, causes Covid-19, an infectious respiratory disease. Some people who have been infected have had no symptoms.

Fever, cough, and exhaustion are the most prevalent symptoms. Other symptoms may include shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, confusion, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, and rashes. In addition to these symptoms, babies and young children may have difficulty feeding.

Children of any age can get sick with covid-19. Although children and adults have similar symptoms, children generally have less severe illnesses than adults.

Difficulty breathing/rapid or shallow breathing (also grunting, the inability of babies to nurse), blue lips or face, chest pain or pressure, confusion, inability to wake up/not interact, inability to drink or retain any fluid, and severe stomach pains are all symptoms that require immediate medical attention.

How does the virus that causes covid-19 spread?

Coughing, sneezing, speaking, singing, or breathing can spread the infection through the mouth or nose. These particles range in size from respiratory droplets to aerosols, and humans can spread the virus whether or not they have symptoms.

So far, evidence suggests that the virus mainly spreads between people who are in close contact with each other, usually less than 3 feet apart. Infection occurs when virus-containing aerosols or droplets are inhaled or directly contact the eyes, nose, or mouth.

For example, they are poorly ventilated or packed interior areas where people congregate. Indoor locations, especially those with poor ventilation, are riskier than outdoor locations.

People can also become infected by touching their mouth, nose, or eyes after touching surfaces contaminated with the virus.

Do covid-19 vaccines work against the new variants?

The WHO says that vaccines approved so far should protect against the new variants of Sars-CoV-2.

Experts worldwide are continually studying how the new variants affect the virus’s behavior, including any potential impact on the effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines.

In the future, changes in vaccination, such as the use of booster doses and other updates, may be necessary to ensure protection against new strains.

But, in the meanwhile, the primary consideration to do is to get the vaccine and continue to take steps to stop the virus from spreading – which helps to reduce the chances of the virus mutating – including physical distance, mask use, good ventilation, regular hand washing and seeking early care in case of symptoms.

HOW TO STAY SAFE BOTH MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY FROM COVID19

The current COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for many of us, and fear and anxiety can be even worse for those who need to be in isolation. With that in mind, IDOR psychologists and behavioral scientists listed some evidence-based recommendations for self-quarantine.

The following guidelines will assist you in protecting your mental and physical health against covid19.

First of all: get ready!

Do not stock food, cleaning products, etc. There is no forecast of missing products if everyone buys only what they need. Think that other people will also need essentials.

Currently, most quarantines are scheduled to last two weeks. Think about what you might need during this period. What foods can you use during this period? What essential drugs do you need? If you take medications that require prescriptions, obtain the appropriate medication before self-isolation (if possible). Make a plan with your neighbors and friends – who can bring food, go to the market, be available for emergencies, etc.

Necessary: even if there is a set time for the length of the isolation period, try to live day-to-day, as these deadlines will constantly be updated, for less or more.

Now, the psychological and social side. Having to stay in one spot for an extended period can be exhausting. There is fascinating literature on the experiences of astronauts, researchers at stations in Antarctica, and others in extreme situations that shows how being alone can be complicated.

It cannot be easy, but you can do it.

Here are some easy precautions you may take to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Keep as much of your daily routine as possible . Keep using the alarm clock. Stand up. Get dressed. Make breakfast—set goals for your day. If you can’t maintain certain routines because you can’t leave the house, try to find alternatives. If you can work from home, try to keep your activities going.

. Keep using the alarm clock. Stand up. Get dressed. Make breakfast—set goals for your day. If you can’t maintain certain routines because you can’t leave the house, try to find alternatives. If you can work from home, try to keep your activities going. Use this period to do the things you’ve wanted to do for a long time . Watch all the Netflix series you want to see. Read all the books that are gathering dust on your shelf. Clean the house. Renovate or reorganize your room. Do the things you want and never have the time to do.

. Watch all the Netflix series you want to see. Read all the books that are gathering dust on your shelf. Clean the house. Renovate or reorganize your room. Do the things you want and never have the time to do. Be creative . Play some games, Paint. Sing. Write a song. Write a poem. Write a short story you’ve wanted to write for so long. Do random things that are fun and grab your attention. How about FINALLY organizing your computer, which is full of old documents (and worse: old useless folders!). Wouldn’t it be great to organize everything according to your current needs? What about your digital photos? This is a great time to reminisce about your past adventures and organize them into correct folders.

. Play some games, Paint. Sing. Write a song. Write a poem. Write a short story you’ve wanted to write for so long. Do random things that are fun and grab your attention. How about FINALLY organizing your computer, which is full of old documents (and worse: old useless folders!). Wouldn’t it be great to organize everything according to your current needs? What about your digital photos? This is a great time to reminisce about your past adventures and organize them into correct folders. Be kind to those close to you . It will be a challenge for many of us to be with others in a closed environment, such as a house or apartment, even if they are loved ones. Because living in small spaces for long periods can be stressful, here are some specific suggestions: Listen to each other . You have time now; talk to people around you. Find out what the other person is thinking and feeling. Reconnect. Listen. Practice empathy . Try to put yourself in the shoes of your fellow quarantines who share your space. Look for their perspectives. Understand what they are thinking and what concerns them. Each person reacts differently to problems.

. It will be a challenge for many of us to be with others in a closed environment, such as a house or apartment, even if they are loved ones. Because living in small spaces for long periods can be stressful, here are some specific suggestions:

Regulate your emotions , your frustrations, and your uncertainty. There are many simple steps you can follow. Here are some examples that show evidence of an improved welfare state: If you are stressed, take a moment and focus on your breathing . For 3 minutes, consciously inhale and exhale. Focus on how air circulates through your nose and into your lungs. Exhale slowly. Focus on your breathing. This is a straightforward exercise that helps to calm down and reduce stress. Practice this repeatedly; the more you do, the better it will work.

, your frustrations, and your uncertainty. There are many simple steps you can follow. Here are some examples that show evidence of an improved welfare state:

Write down three positive thoughts or events from your day each day . Use five minutes at night, before bed, for example. Please focus on the positive experiences and write them down. Maybe you saw a funny movie today, talked to a friend you haven’t spoken to in a long time, maybe learned something exciting or new. Focus on the positive thoughts and things of your day.

. Use five minutes at night, before bed, for example. Please focus on the positive experiences and write them down. Maybe you saw a funny movie today, talked to a friend you haven’t spoken to in a long time, maybe learned something exciting or new. Focus on the positive thoughts and things of your day. Put things into perspective . You have a place to stay. You have friends and family. You have food. This isolation will last for a few weeks, and you can return to your everyday life. This is a passing moment in your life. Consider how you may use this break from your day-to-day routine to grow by focusing on the positive aspects of your life.

. You have a place to stay. You have friends and family. You have food. This isolation will last for a few weeks, and you can return to your everyday life. This is a passing moment in your life. Consider how you may use this break from your day-to-day routine to grow by focusing on the positive aspects of your life. If you are having difficulties, seek professional help . You can call or text friends or family and ask for a referral from a mental health professional and get in touch with them.

. You can call or text friends or family and ask for a referral from a mental health professional and get in touch with them. Many of us will be stressed with the uncertainties of what is happening . We may be particularly concerned about our jobs and finances. Financial issues can be a significant stressor. Make a list of your expenses and focus on what is essential for you to be well. How much do you have, and how much do you need for your daily expenses? What expenses can you comfortably cut?

. We may be particularly concerned about our jobs and finances. Financial issues can be a significant stressor. Make a list of your expenses and focus on what is essential for you to be well. How much do you have, and how much do you need for your daily expenses? What expenses can you comfortably cut? Make a list of everything you have control over and everything you don’t have control over. Realizing what you can change or control can be a powerful motivator and morale boost. Once you understand what’s beyond your control, it can also help you refocus on what you can control. Accept that you cannot influence everything, and everything will never be perfect.

If you have children, take advantage of the opportunity to spend meaningful time with them. There is a lot of pressure and expectations on children in school and society. Spend time with them and relax without stressing over your grades, missed sports lessons, or failures to learn “quantum physics.” Use self-isolation to reconnect and allow your kids to be kids.

Protect those most at risk . Think about whether it’s necessary to visit your grandmother in person or whether it’s safer at this point to call her. Or, how about calling relatives and seniors more often? Think about how you can help and protect those most at risk (due to age or medical conditions).

. Think about whether it’s necessary to visit your grandmother in person or whether it’s safer at this point to call her. Or, how about calling relatives and seniors more often? Think about how you can help and protect those most at risk (due to age or medical conditions). If the news is choking you, disconnect from social media and online communication . Unfortunately, many rumors and false news are circulating in situations like this. Credible trust sources. Use conventional media for verified information. Look for sources from the health ministry, local government, and world health organizations, for example.

. Unfortunately, many rumors and false news are circulating in situations like this. Credible trust sources. Use conventional media for verified information. Look for sources from the health ministry, local government, and world health organizations, for example. Eat healthily and get some exercise (as much as possible). This is crucial in normal life and even more critical in times of crisis. Your body will thank you! Healthy body, healthy mind.

This is crucial in normal life and even more critical in times of crisis. Your body will thank you! Healthy body, healthy mind. If you live alone or far from your family:

If you become isolated, whether it’s due to illness or anxiety, keep in touch with your family, friends, and coworkers via phone, email, or whichever method works best for you. While it’s natural to be outraged about the circumstance, don’t let physical isolation and loneliness make you sad. Even though we must be physically separated, we are all stronger when we work together.

Look for a quarantine friend, especially if you live alone, and make supportive plans to care for children, pets, and anyone who may need special care. If someone you know is sick, call them twice a day and plan how to provide food and medicine to avoid contact. Make a plan with your flu friend.

especially if you live alone, and make supportive plans to care for children, pets, and anyone who may need special care. If someone you know is sick, call them twice a day and plan how to provide food and medicine to avoid contact. Make a plan with your flu friend. Above all, make an effort and focus on the positive. Reconnect with your friends and family. Use it as a time to reflect and grow. It is a time that will pass. Use it as best you can.

How to stay safe physically from covid19

Get vaccinated

Licensed COVID-19 vaccines can help protect you from COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination should be obtained as soon as possible.

After completing the vaccination, you can resume some of the activities that you stopped doing because of the pandemic.

Use face mask

If you did not receive the whole vaccine and are two years of age or older, you should wear a mask in closed public spaces.

In general, you don’t need to wear a mask outdoors.

In areas with a

There are many COVID-19 cases in areas with an increased number of COVID-19 instances with other people who are not fully vaccinated.

People with a medical condition or taking medications that weaken the immune system may not be fully protected, even if they have the whole vaccine. They should continue to take all recommended precautions for unvaccinated people, such as wearing a mask that fits well to the face until their healthcare provider tells them otherwise.

If you are fully vaccinated, for maximum protection against the delta variant and avoid spreading it to others, wear a mask in public if you are indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission.

If you are fully vaccinated, see After Receiving the Full Vaccine.

Wearing a mask covering your mouth and nose is mandatory on airplanes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling to, within, or outside of the United States and in closed transportation hubs such as airports and US stations. The USA. Travelers don’t need to wear a mask in open areas of the means of transport (such as covered outdoor areas on a ferry or the second floor of a bus without a roof).

Keep a distance of six feet from others.

Inside your home: Stay away from sick folks at home.

Keep a 6-foot space between the ill person and other members of your home if at all possible.

Outside your home: Keep 6 feet away from people who do not live in your home.

Remember that some people who have no symptoms can spread the virus.

Keep a distance of at least 6 feet (about two arms outstretched) from other people.

Staying away from others is vital for persons who are sick.

Avoid large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces

Being in crowded areas like restaurants, bars, gyms, or movie theaters increases your risk of COVID-19.

If possible, avoid closed areas where there is no circulation of fresh air from outside.

If you are indoors, open doors and windows to let in the fresh air, if possible.

Wash your hands frequently

Soap and rinse your hands for at least 20 seconds after using the restroom or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. You must wash:

Before eating or preparing food

Before touching your face

After going to the bathroom

After leaving public places

After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing

After handling your mask

After changing diapers

After caring for a sick person

After touching animals or pets

Non-alcoholic hand sanitizers with at least 60% alcohol are recommended. Cover the entire surface of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth without first washing your hands.

Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing

If you have a mask on : You can use your mask to cough or sneeze into. Remove the old mask and wash your hands immediately after putting on a new, clean mask.

: You can use your mask to cough or sneeze into. Remove the old mask and wash your hands immediately after putting on a new, clean mask. If you are not wearing a mask:

Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing is always recommended, as is doing so on the inside of your elbow and not spitting. Throw away used tissues in the trash. Hands should be washed for at least 1 minute with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.



Clean and disinfect

Clean high-touch surfaces daily. This includes tables, door handles, light switches, countertops, railings, desks, telephones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, and dishwashers.

If someone is sick or has a positive COVID-19 test result, disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

If surfaces are dirty, clean with detergent or soap and water before disinfecting.

profile icon with medical cross

Monitor your health every day

Watch for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other signs of COVID-19.

It is extremely important to run essential errands, go to the office or workplace, and in environments where it may not be easy to maintain a physical distance of 6 feet.

Check your temperature if you have symptoms.

Do not check your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, such as acetaminophen.

Blessings to you; now get out there and make the best of life during this Pandemic.

Staff Writer; Stanley G. Buford

