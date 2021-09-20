You are here: Home Ent. / Throwback Video Games – Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link.

Throwback Video Games – Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link.

(ThyBlackMan.com) This year marked the 35th anniversary of one of the greatest and most iconic video game series of all time: The Legend Of Zelda aka Zelda.

While The Legend Of Zelda series has spawned some of the best games from the series like Skyward Sword HD, Age Of Calamity, The Legend Of Zelda, Link’s Awakening, Link To The Past, & Breath Of The Wild but there were some not so good Zelda games that didn’t set the world on fire like The Minish Cap, Skyward Sword, & Tri Force Heroes.

But there is one video game from the Zelda series that’s considered very polarizing by many of the older Zelda fans to this day and that video game is called Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link. When you ask older Zelda fans what is the one game from the series that they don’t like and many of them will say Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link because to many of them: “It didn’t feel like a Zelda video game or it was just too difficult”. But I do feel that some of the older Zelda fans that hated Zelda II during their childhood have developed an appreciation for the game in their adult life.

Note: Zelda II is the only Zelda game to this game that’s an actual sequel to The Legend Of Zelda.

But unlike many older Zelda fans, there were some older Zelda fans like me and my youngest brother who actually loved Zelda II and one of the reasons as to why we have such a huge fondness for Zelda II to this day was that it was not only more different, but it was more challenging than the previous Zelda game for The NES.

Me and my youngest brother actually love Zelda II to this day because of the fact that me and him have always had a huge fondness for very challenging games. Zelda II broke away from what made The Legend Of Zelda so popular when it came out a few years prior to the release of Zelda II.

Zelda II emphasizes side scrolling action combined with RPG elements such as finding hearts to build up Link’s life bar and magic potions to build up Link’s magic bar as well as finding key items such as The Vampire’s Cross to be able to see invisible enemies in my personal opinion was better than going to certain areas and buying hearts, magic, and items with rubies all the time with the previous Zelda game.

The boss fights in Zelda II were more challenging and intense than those from the previous Zelda game because they required critical thinking and survival skills to beat the area boss so that you can move on to the next area and defeat that area’s boss as well.

The Conclusion – In my personal opinion, Zelda II is one of those rare Zelda games that was actually more better than what many older Zelda fans give it credit for.

