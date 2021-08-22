You are here: Home News / Brother “Pedo” Polight and R. “Pee on You” Kelly fell from the Jeffrey Epstein Tree.

Brother “Pedo” Polight and R. “Pee on You” Kelly fell from the Jeffrey Epstein Tree.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Well, Here we go again with another African American brother been caught for molesting a 14 year old black child with concrete DNA evidence. I will not use allege because we all know that Brother “Pedo” Polight as always been a prophetic creepy saggy pants negro lurking in the locker-room, restrooms and libraries seeking for the next innocent child to fall victims to his degeneracy. Pedo Polight follows in the same footstep of R. Kelly the R&B singer who loves urinating and abusing on children who have no one to protect them.

Indeed! Many of the victims are innocent children who came from an out of wedlock broken home with a single mother and no father figure to protect them. Instead these out of wedlock children fall victims to many abuses such as been touch, rape and over-sexualized by the well known uncle’s , brothers, neighbors and cousin’s who are also born to out of wedlock single black mothers. We have a severe problem in the Black community were there is to much physical and sexual abuse of little girls and boys which result from many homes lacking guidance, respect, integrity, father figure and love. Many of these sick bastards are usually immediate family members who take advantage of the situation accosting the mother of the child that usually has its roots in poverty, unemployment, lack of education, fatherless home etc.,, which is also known as the rood of Crime in the inner cities.

One should asked! Why are Black men as well as black woman do the things that they do to our black children? The answer is very difficult but it has its roots in the European slave master coming to the African lands enslaving Africans and bringing them over to a new unknown land where this Africans will endure the most severe punishment, humiliation, death, diseases but more so suffer the sick perverted minds of the slave master for which He will introduced homosexuality, anal sex, pedophilia and bestiality into the African Slave culture. The damage and the mental disease pass down from the Whtie Slave master to the African slaves will come knocking at the doors of what it is now the African American community.

Pedophilia is considered to be a disorder of sexual fantasies and desires towards children of any race, gender, or religion with his roots originating in the Northern Caucus of Europe. These psychological diseases will spread around the world by the Europeans who embarked on a mission of conquest, pillage, rape, murder, sodomy, slavery and colonization. Today, this disease has polluted the minds of Many African Americans who themselves were either victims of sexual assault as children and or witness does assaults and or partake in those behaviors and or grew up with a psychological disorder stemming from physical and or sexual abuse.

Brother Polight and R. Kely are an example of African American men who grew up in a broken home with a single mother with no father figure as guidance and or were sexually abuse by a relative or a member of the family. These two individuals adopted behaviors typical of children born out of wedlock to single mothers thar result in these boys growing up adopting degrading behaviors that include but not limited to wearing saggy pants, smoking a lot of weed, having tattoos on their body, having previous criminal record, parole or probation, walking with illegal drugs in their pocket, carrying unlicensed firearms, sleeping with multiple woman with no protection, spreading STD’S, beaten up black woman, hanging around with other men who grew up in a home with a single mother, hanging out at strip joints, and spreading lies and blasphemy about their belief and success. These type of men are the ones who are more likely to proceed with the sexual assault of our black children and then make up excuses of been on code and not snitching on their vulgarity and predatory behaviors.

It is time for the African American community to put a stop to these madness by reporting, snitching, outing, blasting and telling the world about everyone that you know regardless of your relation with them about what they are doing and who they are doing it too. It is time to call the police, social services, mainstream media and give the name of all the retarded sick black men and woman who are abusing our children; but, more so it is time to seek justice and make these pieces of shit pay the ultimate price of prison time or death. In the Middle east and northern African countries any men or woman who gets caught molesting a child will be immediately beheaded, stone to death, stabbed to death, and or set on fire by using petrol gasoline and tires by the people in the village, town and city while the police watch. Sadly, here in America it is prohibited to have vigilante justice and therefore black Americans cannot punished these animals with a violent death. We need to do something so drastic that it will deters all these child molesters from ever thinking about messing with our children and the time for that is now.

Brother Polight has already been known to have meet two of his wife when they were only 16 and 17 years old and yet Black America does nothing to this sick puppy that claims to be a savior and prophet for black America. No! this piece of shit is garbage, a disease, a monster, a nasty ghetto negro with no respect for black woman and black children. He must be punished either by the American Judicial System or by the Law of the Street of Black America. Anyone who touches and molest a child should be dealt in an aggressive manner and expose to the world and his property should be destroyed or be given to the victims family.

Again, vigilante justice is not allowed in America and it is against the law; therefore, our justice should be one that will put fear in the minds of all the sexual predators and pedophiles living among our black community. Black America we need to organize, mobilize and police our own neighborhood in order to keep the trash out and kicked the ones that have infiltrated permanently out of our society. I must emphasize that the blame also lies in the hands of our black mothers who are quick to allow any and any men to come close to their children. Please vetted all men you come across, do a background check and stop been desperate to have a men in your life that could put your children life in jeopardy.

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.