What I’ve Learned.

(ThyBlackMan.com) Dear Black Men,

Greetings Gents. I hope this letter finds you in good health. I’m doing fine. Thanks for asking. I recently had my hair braided for the first time. Besides the pain and itching; I’m enjoying the style. I did notice that I have more grey hairs than I originally thought. Wisdom. But that’s not why we are here. I am writing this letter to share an epiphany I had recently.

One piece of information that is important for you to know about me is that I love the exchange of ideas. I love to debate. I feel that a conversation between two people who share different or opposing perspectives and ideas yield more learning than a group of people that all share the same opinions. Which is one of the reasons I like listening to conversative talk radio. Besides hearing what the other sides thinks; I’ve learned that some people don’t disagree just for the sake of disagreeing. They genuinely believe what they are saying. It just so happens that what they believe goes against my beliefs. For me that lesson is invaluable. But I digress. Back to the experience.

Recently I was on the Gram (Instagram) minding my own business when I saw a post that said “Women want men to finance your whole life, but you won’t even fix him a plate. Feminism is interesting to me.” I am firmly against modern day feminism. I think it has driven a wedge between men and women. Especially black men and women. Judging by the marriage rates; black women have been the most influenced by feminism. Which is crazy because the black man has never oppressed the black woman. I’ve always wondered how black women feel standing next to married white women talking about men are trash. After the rally she goes back to her husband and kids while the black woman goes home to her loneliness. But back to the post, So I clicked the comments because I wanted to see what the people were saying. Out of all the comments I found one more interesting than the others.

This woman commented “What does feminism have to do with gender roles in a relationship? She clearly doesn’t understand feminism at all.” I found this interesting because feminism literally proposes the eradication of gender roles. Doesn’t feminism teach women that they are equal to men and can do everything a man can and that the old way of doing things, having gender roles, is outdated and unfair to the woman? Or maybe I’m crazy. So, I commented and a long back and forth ensued. Once I realized that the woman wasn’t dealing with logic or what the post actually said; I stopped responding. Never debate people that aren’t dealing with the topic or logic. That brings me to today.

One of my followers posted a post asking men how they can be better partners and asking women how they can be better partners. In the caption she said that she had to learn not to be so combative. Another female user posted “Y can’t I be combative? I feel men need to step up their games” I was outraged. I went to respond and then a great peace came over me. I had a moment of clarity that said, “Do not invite this type of person into your life.” I immediately deleted my response and closed Instagram.

I said all that to say this. Men there are some women that simply aren’t worth your time. Do not allow them into your life. Your peace is worth more than any piece of attention or sexual favor. I don’t know if you’re Christian or not, however God of the Bible says In Proverbs 21:19 It’s better to live in the desert than with a quarrelsome woman.

I know there are some wonderful women in the world. The reason I’m not focusing on those women here is because we both know how susceptible to toxic women a lot of us can be. I don’t want that for you. I want you to reclaim your place as king. You can’t be king dealing with peasants.

Staff Writer; Christian Johnson

One may also connect with this brother over on Instagram; CJTheWriter.