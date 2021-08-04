You are here: Home Health / From the Tuskegee Experiment to Mandatory COVID 19 Vaccines.

From the Tuskegee Experiment to Mandatory COVID 19 Vaccines.

(ThyBlackMan.com) I write this as an infectious disease scientist and not as an American or black man. For nearly two decades, I was a research scientist and on faculty at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta. My peers and colleagues consider me more than reputable in my field as an infectious disease scientist and behavioral epidemiologist of more than 30 years. I consulted and worked with some of the greatest minds in the field of public health and infectious disease. In the process, I was awarded R0-1 level funding from organizations including but not limited to the US Army Medical Research Council, the National Institutes of Cancer and the National Institutes of Health. While at Emory, I meet one man who was instrumental in researching the Tuskegee syphilis study, Dr. Stephen B. Thomas. His focus was on how the legacy of the Syphilis Study at Tuskegee has impacted trust and influenced the willingness of African Americans to participate in medical and public health research. From his work I was led to read Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present by Harriet A. Washington and Bad Blood: The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment by James H. Jones. These books go into detail about the individual scientist, hospitals, the US government and the military intentionally conducted and participated in these activities.

Washington’s book (PDF) presented a detailed account of unethical practices of blacks that are still taking place in the medical establishment today under the guise of medical research and the advancement of science including anything from vaccine design, experimental surgeries. She outlines in historical detail the work of physicians such as James Marion Sims of Alabama, who took the skulls of young black slave children, and moved around the bones in their skull to see what would happen for no medical reason. He also is infamously known for his reproductive experiments with black women over a period of five years to cure an overwhelming problem of childbirth called vesicovaginal fistula.

Jones books recounts what happened to 400 black men in Macon County, Alabama, diagnosed with syphilis and studied over a period of 40 years by the United States Public Health Service. This included 200 black men who were not infected considered as a control group, tricked into thinking that they were in a treatment program when they were not. These men were used over 40 years, even after the advent of penicillin and it being recognized as a cure, it was withheld from them. A few recent talking head, like a Tictok dude and Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) say that the Tuskegee Experiment is not the same because they withheld treatment. This is a bold face lie. Even when penicillin and it being recognized as a cure, they treated these men with painful spinal taps, arsenic, bismuth, and mercury.

Given all this history, it seems as if the world especially the United States is returning to a period prior to the days of the Nuremberg Tribunal and Code. The Nuremberg trials were a series of 13 court hearings conducted in Nuremberg, Germany, between 1945 and 1949 against Nazi Party officials and scientist on charges of crimes against humanity. Medical experimentation was carried out on psychiatric patients, Jews, Slavs, Roma, Catholics, gay people, and the handicapped. German researchers and scientist conducted raw and fatal experiments on thousands of prisoners without their permission. What they did was no different than what we see now with mandates for non-FDA approved drugs, many employing new unknown technology and cell therapy in which the long-term effects will not be known or understood for years to come.

The results from Nuremberg formulated 10 standards to which scientist, researchers and physicians must conform to when carrying out experiments on human subjects and established a new standard of ethical medical behavior for medical human rights era, most paramount is the requirement of voluntary informed consent of the human subject which serves to protect the right of the individual to control their own body.

Humans decide not the government, and this will have a devastating impact on the economic condition of black and minority communities. Just imagine, white leftist saying you cannot go to a grocery store, restaurant or gym because you do not have the COVID vaccine when 70 percent of this cohort is black. May as well ask for manumission papers for blacks. From 1857–1863 manumission papers were required to be presented by freed slaves to be able to interact in civil society. With this push for mandates for COVID, we are witnessing a return to this condition of proof of citizenship not required constitutionally.

To my knowledge, none of these vaccines were “designed and based on the results of animal experimentation.” Albeit, the main standard is that: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is essential. This means that the person involved should have the legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, over-reaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved, as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that, before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject, there should be made known to him the effects upon his health or person, which may come from his participation in the experiment.”

After the development of the Nuremberg code, additional codification happened with the Declaration of Helsinki. This established a set of ethical principles regarding human experimentation developed for the medical community by the World Medical Association. In the United States, this was followed by the establishment of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA). This required that entities must put in place safeguards to protect your health information and ensure they do not use or disclose your health data indecorously to anyone without permission.

However, these standards haven gone by the wayside. Not only are tyrants with a zest for politically power and greed overlook these requirements, they ignore them completely. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio will require proof of vaccination for recreational indoor activities at restaurants, gyms and concerts set to start in August. This while he knows that Latino and blacks will suffer the brunt of this policy. He won’t mention race but this targets racial ethnic populates given that Black and Hispanic people remain less likely than others to have received a vaccine. To be accurate, according to the CDC, as of August 2, 2021, of the 58% of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine, 10% were Black, 16% were Hispanic, and 6% were Asian.

It is not a good look to set in place policy that will target minority communities. Why is it that for the progressive liberal that they say it is hard for minorities to get an ID to vote but not a vaccine pass card? Makes no sense. Clearly, they do not care about race for if they did, they would point out this inconsistency. Yet this has not stopped a multitude of public and private entities to issue mandatory vaccinations for all its employees, including U.S. President Joe Biden for all employees of the federal government. Likewise, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to make Covid vaccine mandatory for all active duty troops.

All Americans have every right to wait for the long-term data. The VAERS database, which encompasses information on reports of adverse events following immunization with US-licensed vaccines have documented more than 400,000 adverse reactions reported to the COVID vaccine according to the VAERS website. This is public domain but what is in each vaccine is not. Big Pharma has declared that the vaccine composition is a trade secret and are therefore are not required list it on the ingredient’s documentation. But this is what we do know.

Graphene Oxide has been found in the Moderna vaccine and they are testing to see if the Aztrazeneca vaccine contains it also. Graphene oxide is a toxin that produces thrombi (blood clot that forms in a vessel and remains there) in the organism and causes alteration of the immune system. We also know that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to 21 people developing anterior uveitis and two multiple evanescent white wot syndrome (MEWDS).

These vaccines are just medical experimentation being administered worldwide. What we either ignore or fail to recognize is that infection is not equal to death or hospitalizations. As I mentioned, less than a third of blacks and just under 45 percent of Hispanics have received any COVID vaccine. COVID vaccine mandate policies will have a devastating impact on these communities. Personally, I do not think anyone should take an experimental vaccine or cell therapy and this is what our government oligarchy is demanding. Do not do it. Stand firm. Live free or die. This in concert with school closures and mask mandates are designed for two things and two things only – the destruction of liberty in America and the re-enslavement of blacks in America. This has been the goal of the left since reconstruction.

