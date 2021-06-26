Money / You are here: Home Business / No Products? No Problem: Here are 16 Small Business Ideas for You.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If you’re wondering how to start a small business, we’ve got your back. Here’s a list of 16 ideas that will let you run your own business without any products. Whether you’re looking to make 100 bucks per month or just want something to do on the weekends, these ideas should meet your needs!

16 Small Business Ideas for You – No Products Needed!

If you’ve ever been stumped on how to start a small business, here are 16 great ideas that will keep you entertained and bring in money. It doesn’t matter if none of these businesses relies on any products either — meaning there’s no need for inventory or storage. You can run any one of these small businesses in your spare time and it doesn’t have to be a full-time job. Whether you want to make a little money, supplement your income or start a side business, here are 16 ideas for you to explore.

Window-washing

If you live in a place where summers are too hot and winters extremely cold, then there’s a good chance your windows often get dirty and you need to wash them. With this business idea, you can do the same chores on your own time without having to pay for professional services. Simply go out and contact the businesses near you and ask them about regular jobs. Having a planned pricing strategy can help you build transparency and clarity. With some jobs at hand, you can start hiring people and can expand later.

Pet Sitting

If you’re the sort of person who can’t walk past a cute little puppy without wanting to pick it up and pet it, then this business idea is right up your alley. The best part about this idea is that you don’t need any special skills or knowledge to start a pet sitting service. All you need is the ability to take care of animals and do daily tasks for them while they’re at your place. You could even make money by charging for additional services like brushing pets’ hair, walking them, or offering medical assistance. You’ll also need to make sure that your pets are healthy before taking on new customers and that you have enough time on hand as well as testing equipment so that you can clean yourself afterward.

Web Design

Traditionally, web designers have been required to have a few years of education in order to do their job. However, with the advent of online courses and tools like Dreamweaver and Frontpage, you can learn how to create websites by yourself! A business like this does require some skills like graphic design since you’ll need a portfolio of previous websites that you’ve created (or websites that are already live) to show potential customers. However, it’s possible to do this on your own website without selling any products!

Caterer

If you like to cook and have a knack for coming up with interesting recipes, then this side business idea might be the perfect fit for you. All it takes is a little bit of marketing to know how to get started. While advertising your services from local businesses (restaurants, clubs, etc.) in your area is vital, you can also spread the word about your catering services by word of mouth. Just make sure that you have a website and a Facebook page dedicated to the business so that customers can check out what you have to offer and learn more about your skills.

Instructional Video Creator

A video camera and knowledge of the tools of the trade are all you need to start creating instructional videos that you can sell for a profit. After you’ve explained a certain product or concept (like how to do your taxes or how to apply makeup) for a few minutes, ask your viewers if they have any questions. Even if they don’t, you can recommend products that may help them get the answers they’re looking for. Think about affiliate marketing. You could even offer incentives such as coupons or discounts at the end of each video based on how much people have learned from it!

Amusement Park Disc Jockey

Are you a music buff? If you love music and making people happy, consider becoming a disc jockey at your local amusement park. This is a great way to share your love of music while also taking advantage of the fact that you’ll be running a concession or booth where you can sell music. Not only does this give you an easy way to make extra cash, but it will also allow you to pick up new music for your collection! Who knows? The skills that help you earn a steady paycheck may just turn into future gigs playing at weddings or large events.

Carpet Cleaner

Have you ever thought about going into the business of cleaning carpets? If you’re willing to do a good job, then this could be the perfect side hustle for you. The best part is that all you really need is a few hours’ worth of free time every few weeks. You can clean carpets on your own schedule, which means that you’ll always have enough work for the next few weeks and even enough time to enjoy your weekends or evenings! You may also be able to make extra cash by cleaning other people’s carpets in exchange for money or services.

Tasker

Are you a punctual and disciplined person? If you are, this side business idea might be perfect for you. With a tasker service, clients sign up to pay you a set amount of money to do simple household tasks like unloading the dishwasher, folding laundry, or delivering groceries. You could even go the extra mile and clean their house while they’re out of town! This is also a great way to pick up some extra cash if your side business ideas involve working with other people as is required in both web design and pet sitting. If nothing else, it’s an opportunity to stay busy throughout the day and pick up more work if someone likes your service well enough.

Image Consultant

Ever notice that the same people seem to get a lot of compliments on their outfits all the time? Chances are, they’re working with a personal image consultant. This is an excellent side business for women (or even men, if you’re confident in your style) who love fashion and want an excuse to shop. Image consultants will help you pick out outfits that match your body type and complement your personality as well as give you advice on how to coordinate your wardrobe so that you can save money on clothes!

Instrument Lessons

If you’re a musician yourself or just enjoy watching videos of other musicians performing their music, then this business idea might be perfect for you. All it takes is a microphone and video camera and the ability to teach people how to play their instruments. You could start off by giving lessons to friends or family members for free until you feel comfortable with the idea of charging money for your services. Once you have some experience on your side, you can create a website and start marketing yourself online as well as making CDs of some of your favorite songs so that students can preview what they’ll be learning in their lessons with you!

Pet Grooming

If you’re good with animals, this is another business idea that could be perfect for you. All you really need is a few hours to a few days each month to get started and your own supplies and the knowledge of how to groom animals safely. You can start by offering pet grooming services on your own schedule while continuing to work at a job or with your friends or family. You could even make extra money in exchange for taking care of pets while people are at work!

Tutor

If you have a knack for teaching people and things like improving reading skills, perhaps this is the best side business idea for you! This will give you the chance to share your love of education while earning more money through one simple purchase. You can help people study for school exams, learn a language for work or pass on information to friends and family members through ebooks and videos. You could also even start charging people money for these services if you’re comfortable with the idea.

Photographer

Are you skilled in taking pictures? If so, it might be time to start a side business taking photos of local events, families, or other goods. All you really need is your camera, a tripod, and some sort of editing software. You can start out doing free photo shoots for friends and family until you feel ready to start charging money for your services. You can even offer to give a CD or DVD of all the pictures you take at an event in exchange for free admission!

Webmaster

Do you know how to use HTML or other similar coding languages? If so, this might be the perfect business idea for you! Webmasters design websites and maintain them on a regular basis. Many people are willing to spend money on a beautiful website if it will help them improve their business or organization’s image. This is a great way to earn money while spending your afternoons relaxing instead of working at a desk or office.

Wedding Planner

If you love planning weddings as much as you love planning your own, this could be the perfect business idea for you. You can start by offering your services to friends and family members and maintain that relationship long-term. Over time, you will have paid customers who will pay you to help them plan their wedding or other events. You’ll also develop relationships with vendors at various wedding venues that may be willing to pay for your services in the future!

Personal Trainer

Are you in good shape or just want to be? If so, a personal trainer is a great side business idea for you! You can start by working for free on your own schedule and gradually build up your client base. There are many perks for having a personal trainer, including having the chance to work from home and helping people maintain their health. There are various fitness-related businesses that could benefit from an in-home personal trainer as well, such as gym classes.

