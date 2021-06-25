Money / You are here: Home Business / Top 5 Outdoor Renovations That Adds Value to Your Home in 2021.

Top 5 Outdoor Renovations That Adds Value to Your Home in 2021.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) We’ve made it folks. We are finally rounding the corner on this pandemic and we’re getting ready to invite everyone and their brother over for a big celebration! But before we can break out the grill and blenders, it’s time to take our backyards to the next level. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and do some work that’ll turn your ho-hum backyard into the hottest place to hang out.

You might be wondering where you even start – there are so many different things that you could do! We looked at insights from top agents and here are the top five outdoor renovations that’ll revamp your yard and add value to your property should you decide to sell your house in the near future.

Swimming pools

The swimming pool is like the cream of the crop in terms of amenities that will take your property to the next level. Homeowners and buyers love pools, especially in-ground ones, because they keep the kids entertained, they’re a fun activity when you don’t want (or can’t) to go to the beach, they’re just a great way to relax.

Improved lighting

You may have a dinky light fixture by the backdoor but is that really enough to light up the whole yard? It certainly doesn’t create a cozy atmosphere for those evenings where you want to enjoy a glass of wine and chat with friends. Your backyard can be improved significantly by rethinking your approach to lighting. Some examples of how you can do this is to switch out the old fixture and install a new one that compliments your home. You could also consider adding solar lights along the walkways, around the pool, and around the patio.

Upgraded grilling area

A backyard get-together isn’t complete unless there’s some burgers, hot dogs, and shish kabobs on the grill. You may have a run of the mill charcoal grill, but is that how you really want to whip up delicious barbecue? Heck no! Instead of that charcoal grill, build a grilling station with a built-in gas grill, a spacious workspace, and maybe even storage. You could go one step further by creating a full-on outdoor kitchen so you never miss a beat because you had to run inside for something.

Outdoor living space

Okay, you have a pool area with a few lawn chairs and you have a dining area so you can eat without worrying about making a mess. What do you do when you just want to lounge around and read a book without baking under the sun? You’ll want a dedicated seating area! If you have a covered patio, you can use comfy furniture and accessories to make it feel like an extension of the indoors. If you don’t, you could use a gazebo or a pergola with a canopy to provide you with that shady space.

Spacious yard for games

The last (and possibly the easiest) renovation you can do to your yard is to create a dedicated space just for playing games. Homeowners are going the extra mile to put out grass seed and taking the time to fertilize it so it grows into a soft and luscious green lawn. You can also create an area for your kid’s play set or an area for games that could mar the grass, like horseshoes or lawn darts.

Creating a yard that’s worthy of envy can be time consuming and even a little challenging, but it’s well worth the effort both in terms of family enjoyment and added value to the property. If you’re ready to tackle one or all of these projects before selling, make sure you consult a real estate agent and ask them what features buyers want and you can go from there!

Staff Writer; Carl Barker