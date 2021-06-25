Money / You are here: Home Business / A message to Lebron James (NBA) and black America.

A message to Lebron James (NBA) and black America.

(ThyBlackMan.com) A Message within A Message For Black America “If you are Physically Black and Psychologically Black then you will

see the message “ALL BLACK EVERYTHING’ Lebron James Should Be Quiet and Stay out of Politics and Police shootings!

If Lebron James hates white people and love his people, then he should move out of his white neighborhood and sell his million dollar house and use that profit to support all the black victims of police violence for the rest of their life. More so, Lebron James should move back into a black neighborhood and rent a one bedroom apartment or purchased a one bedroom home next to his fellow black people that he love so much and therefore increase the market value of the inner cities. It is quite ironic to see how many black men and woman in America

become successful via sports, music or entertainment and then the first things they do is move into a white neighborhood, hire a white

manager, white nanny, white financial advisor, white tax preparer, married or date a white woman/men and then turn around and called white people racist and blame them for everything. If Lebron James, the greatest basketball players really love his black people and hate systemic racism, bias, prejudice and economical injustice then he should invest or give 70% of his wealth to the poor black community, He should sponsor all HBCU’s, and black private schools such as the FDMG academy; and he should open factories and business in every black community to create jobs for his black people.

Lebron James has failed to realized that Crime has a direct co-relation and it is proportionate to poverty, unemployment, lack of education and fatherless homes and that is the reason why there is so much disparity in the black community. About 80% of black homes in America are broken with a single mother raising 4 to 8 children from different fathers; thus, causing this black boys to be raise by a single mother full of emotions, resentments and anger which is then pass down to these black boys who don’t have a guidance by a male figure in the house which in turn causes them to be immature and unable to understand the concept of been a responsible man. No other community or race in America allowed the creation of single mother house, raising a child by herself. It has already been proven that more 90% of black men in jail came from home without a father figure. In addition, over 95% of gang members, drug dealers, wife beaters and criminals come from homes with a single mother.



Lebron James and his black team coal leagues have enough money, power and the ability to help their black community on a monthly basis. But, instead these basketball and football players spending million of dollars in houses, cars, jewelry, liquor, parties, berkin bag, Loui Vuitton bags, Nike shoes and useless materialistic items that do not do anything to further the progress of black America. These Black Elite superstars should invest that money in the prosperity of the black community such as building or creating a product that is manufactured in a factory own, operated by black people, invest in the purchase of lands, stock market, cryptocurrency, and a transatlantic

cargo ship owned by blacks. Lebron James need to build something for the great black nation and stop pointing the finger at white people

since He lives among them and enjoys their whiten products.

It is quite interesting to see that in the NBA and NFL 75% of the players are Black and yet they do not owned that organization. About 98% of owners of the NBA and NFL are white and about 96% of the coaches are white and it seems to me that if a business that mostly employees the blacks for entertainment but does not allow more blacks to be coaches or owners in a business where it is the blacks who bring all the fans, endorsements and money to these two large organizations of the NBA and NFL. I wonder if Lebron James is smart enough to

realize that the white people that he complains about are the ones that owns the NBA and they also own the Rap and R&B music industry

where 90% of the artist are black and yet they do not control what they created and expanded around the world. It is black people who set

all the trends around the world and yet they do not benefit from the wealth it is creating; but, the white men is reaping all the benefits.

Here is my advise for Lebron James and Black America. Stop begging or blaming the white men for everything because it is blacks who have put them self in the line of fire of the white men and his agenda of systemic racism. Black American athletes, musicians, artist etc.. should immediately move out of the white neighborhoods and move back in to your black neighborhood and created a safe environment for all of you with your own black police civilian patrol, fire department and hospitals that is control and operated by blacks for blacks only.

Lebron James should tell all his black millionaire friends either in sport, music etc.. to take all their earnings and deposit it in a black owned banks. There are approximately 21 black owned banks in America and yet the rich black Americans do not use them. Every black person in America should put their money, savings, direct deposit in a black owned bank which will in turn help those banks boost their

lending power to small black business owners and then this will in turn create more jobs for blacks by blacks. Black Americans should

also stop supporting and spending their money in any business that is Not owned by blacks. More so, any business that do not employee blacks should Not received support or money from the black community.

Black America has a yearly spending power of about 2 trillion dollars which is enough money for black people to create their own country and own two to three States in America without the help of the white men and without begging the white men for anything. All black Americans should deposit and invest their money in black owned banks, businesses etc. and all blacks should support and attend only Historically black colleges and universities “HBCU’s”. If we have 47 million black put $100 dollar deposit in a black owned bank such as One United Bank every month in an account for the development of black America it will give black people a total of 4.7 billion dollars a month that could be use to resolve every issue of poverty, unemployment in black communities in any given state every month; which means that Black America does not need any Reparation from racist white America. Black America have enough money to be its own country and a spending power greater than the GDP combine of African countries.

In short, Lebron James should not waste is time pointing the finger at white America but instead motivate all black American to go black with everything. All blacks should be banking black and buying black and investing black only. Black Basketball players should get together and create their owned United Negro Professional Basketball Association and a United Negro Professional Football Association that it is

control by blacks for black with all the money been manage and spread among the blacks; therefore, not needing anything from white America which will in turn end all interactions with racist white America and prevent division and finger pointing.

Staff Writer; Eugenio Stewart

One may contact this brother at; islam4infinity@yahoo.com.