You are here: Home Health / 13 Common Misconceptions about Weight Loss.

13 Common Misconceptions about Weight Loss.

Like Like Love Haha Wow Sad Angry 1

(ThyBlackMan.com) When it comes to weight loss, many people have misconceptions about what is actually needed. Some think that they can eat unlimited amounts of food and still lose weight, while others assume that all you need to do is exercise a lot. There are so many myths floating around out there because people want the easy way out of having to put in a lot of hard work. All you really need for successful weight loss is eating a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly!

We know it’s not always easy, but don’t believe the myths and give up on your goals before you start! Let’s test these common misconceptions about weight loss and see if they prove to be true, or not.

Myth #1: If I Just Eat Less… I Will Lose Weight

Fact: A calorie is a calorie, whether it comes from fat, protein, or carbs. This means that no matter how many calories you eat as long as you are consuming fewer calories than you are burning off through your daily activities then the weight loss will happen! However, part of weight loss success is the total number of calories consumed. This can only happen when people eat a well-balanced diet with less high-calorie, high-fat foods such as chips, burgers, and ice cream and instead focus on eating whole grains, fruits, and vegetables that are packed with fiber.

Myth #2: It’s So Much Easier to Eat a Lot and Exercise Later

Fact: Sure, it may seem easier to just eat something small before you head out for the day, but when you’re physically active, you burn about twice as many calories than when you are sedentary. This means that if you eat too much before your workout, it could actually prevent weight loss because most people will stop exercising in order to work off that high-calorie intake.

Myth #3: Drinking Water Will Help Me Lose Weight

Fact: Yes, it’s true that drinking enough water will help keep your body running smoothly and keep you feeling energized while helping food pass through the digestive tract more quickly. However, it is a myth to think that drinking more water will make you lose weight. One cup of water weighs about 8 ounces, and the average consumption of water daily by healthy adults is about 17 to 20 ounces. This means that people who get their daily intake just from drinking plain water are losing weight!

Myth #4: I Burn Off the Calories I Eat by Exercising

Fact: Yes, exercise can burn calories while you are exercising. But that does not mean that all calories that you consume will be burned off immediately after your workout. If you have to wait until later, then they will still be temporarily stored as fat, making it harder to lose weight in the long term.

Myth #5: The More You Exercise, the Better

Fact: Yes, it’s true that exercise has many health benefits and will make it easier to reach your weight loss goals. But too much exercise can be harmful. If you burn more calories than your body needs during the day, then still excess calories will also be stored as fat on your body. So be sure to pace yourself and remember that you can’t out-exercise a bad diet. You need to combine healthy eating with daily exercise in order for weight loss success.

Myth #6: You Must Eat Before You Work Out

Fact: Your body actually burns more calories digesting food than it does when you are just sitting around doing nothing. If you eat before exercising, your muscles will burn off the food rather than burning fat. It’s important to wait at least 30 minutes after eating before you work out. The body burns fat most efficiently about an hour after exercise when your body temperature is elevated so be sure to have a light meal or snack that will help you reach your weight loss goals and also give you energy for your workout.

Myth #7: I Can Eat What I Want on Weight Loss Diets

Fact: If you want to lose weight, then it’s important to eat only those foods that are healthy and low in calories. It may seem counter-intuitive, but people who eat less actually lose more weight! Also, health experts suggest that in some cases, starving actually leads to weight gain. Skipping meals or making yourself sick will also hinder your weight loss success.

Myth #8: It’s Okay to Treat Yourself Once in a While

Fact: When it comes to weight loss, it is important to treat yourself in moderation. Even if you do not exceed your daily calorie consumption requirements, you can still gain weight by consuming too many calories on one particular day. For example, if your daily calorie consumption goal is 1200 calories and you eat 1500 calories on one day, then you will gain a pound of fat within one week. This shows that it is the addition of extra calories from food or beverages over the course of several days or weeks that can lead to unwanted weight gain.

Myth #9: Adding More Fiber to My Diet Will Help Me Lose Weight

Fact: Increasing fiber in your diet is a great idea and can help you feel full, give you regular bowel movements and even help lower blood cholesterol. However, the average American already consumes about 30 grams of fiber per day, which is way too much compared to the recommended amount for weight loss at only 25 grams. This means that flaxseed or psyllium supplements may not be the answer to your weight loss problems. Instead, focus on eating plenty of whole grains that are high in fiber, like beans, bran cereal, and whole-grain bread.

Myth #10: I Can Drink My Calories

Fact: Even if you are drinking a high-calorie beverage, such as a sports drink, you are still burning off the calories that you consumed because your body needs to replenish the electrolytes and other nutrients that have been lost while sweating.

Myth #11: Coffee is good for Weight Loss

Facts: Many people believe that caffeine helps them lose weight because it can increase their metabolism and energy levels. But although coffee may give you an energy boost, it also contains large amounts of a chemical called “caffeine,” which can significantly raise your body temperature. In addition, coffee may also cause you to eat more food because it has a stimulating effect on your appetite.

Myth #12: I Can Smoke and Still Lose Weight

Fact: Even if you are addicted to cigarettes, smoking will still make you gain weight because the process of inhaling and exhaling the smoke from a cigarette takes several minutes. You will burn off very few calories for each cigarette that you smoke. And in some people, cigarettes kill hunger but in the long run, it requires you to supplement that need with more food or beverages. And remember that your body uses more calories to build muscle than it does to lose weight.

Myth #13: It’s Okay to Eat Pasta, Bread, and Rice on a Diet…

Fact: This is one of the most common myths because people often know that pasta, bread, and rice are high-calorie foods but often ignore this fact as they eat them anyway. If you’re serious about weight loss, do not try to fool yourself with silly excuses. Stick to your plan if you have one, and follow a proper routine while keeping track of your progress. Instead of paying attention to new experiments, stick to the proven formula of burning more calories than you consume. It will help you achieve the goal.

Everyone has a different opinion about weight loss, which is why it’s important to be informed and equip yourself with the right information. There are so many misconceptions about weight loss; don’t let these false beliefs keep you from your goals.

Staff Writer; Corey Shaw

Have any Tech Tips? News? Hit up our Tech Guru at; CoreyS@ThyBlackMan.com