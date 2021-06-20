You are here: Home Health / How to Lose Pandemic Pounds.

How to Lose Pandemic Pounds.

(ThyBlackMan.com) If there has been one thing about the pandemic that has afflicted many, many people across age, gender, socio-economic status, it is pandemic pounds! Weight gain for Americans was an epidemic within the pandemic. And it was not just a pound or two!

According to the American Psychological Association’s annual advisory:

Among those who reported undesired weight gain, the average gain was 29 pounds. Roughly 50% of those who reported undesired weight gain said they had gained more than 15 pounds, and 10% said they had gained more than 50 pounds.

Gen Z, Millennials and Baby Boomers are all reporting massive weight gain during the pandemic. We know that weight gain is not only detrimental to our physical health and well-being, but to our mental frame of mind, as well.

So what to do? How do we get the pounds off and get back to a healthy lifestyle? It is going to take massive action which begins with a mental commitment to get as healthy as we can get on the heels of a global pandemic.

Here are three action steps (among many) we can take to lose the pandemic pounds, restore our mental and physical health and live an outstanding life!

Reverse the Carbs

The one thing which changed for a lot of people (including me) during the pandemic was access to food. Through the generosity of organizations, churches and community groups, tons of food was made available to those who needed it most. For many, that meant food was everywhere! Unfortunately, most of these organizations do not dole out the types of food according to models of what’s best or not best to eat. So usually that means an oversupply of carbs fill our cupboards. Let’s be clear: the biggest reason for weight gain during the pandemic (other than restrictions on movement) was the intake of carbs. Now that the pandemic is receding, it’s time to reverse the carbs and increase the lean meats and proteins and veggies.

Drink Loads of Water

Drinking water has always been at the top of the get fit list. Again, during the pandemic, we were exposed to other forms of liquids – not all of them good (such as sugary beverages)! In addition, we may have gone overboard with alcoholic beverages, which also present loads of sugar. Get back to H20! Now that the pandemic is lifting and the summer months are upon us, it is time drink water with a flavoring of lemon so that we can cleanse our internal systems.

Be careful to avoid water substitutes. The best approach is to read the labels of items which claim to be “reduced sugar”. Any sugar load in double digits should be avoided like the plague. This includes any beverages such as teas, non-carbonated drinks etc.

Make the World Your Gym

This is my favorite point, because it is my personal mantra. When you live by the creed of ‘the world is my gym’, you eliminate the mental excuses that pop up into your brain when it’s time for a workout. You immediately dismiss the should-I-go-to-the-gym conversation that pops into your head and resolve that, although an option, going to a health club – and wading through traffic, dealing with unruly gym guests, and the effects of a post-pandemic environment etc. – is not totally necessary and even less desirable.

With this approach, the living room floor or backyard patio or down the street at the park become immediate options. The best thing is you now have zero excuses. You can do your thing right here, right now.

Now that the pandemic is lifting, it is time to think about our health!

