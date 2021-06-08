Money / You are here: Home Business / Nancy Etz Shares 6 Ways We Can All Help Make Education Accessible.

Nancy Etz Shares 6 Ways We Can All Help Make Education Accessible.

(ThyBlackMan.com) The right to an education is a basic human right, with 7,000 students dropping out of high school each day in the U.S. Triple Pundit reports the total number of students dropping out of U.S. high schools each year totals over 1.2 million. Around the world, billions of people are not allowed to achieve their dream of receiving an education. Improving accessibility to academic institutions is a complex subject we can all help with.

1. Publicize Scholarships

The Nancy Etz Scholarship is one of the thousands in the U.S. dedicated to helping students with the financial burden of college. The Nancy Etz Scholarship provides a $1,000 financial contribution to the academic career of the winner of an essay-writing contest. There are several ways to help publicize the growing number of scholarships on offer, including using your social media presence to publicize upcoming application deadlines. For those who have the ability to do so, establishing your own scholarship is an option for directly impacting the lives of students.

2. Call for Remote Learning Opportunities

Accessibility is an issue for students in all areas of the world, with the ability to learn remotely needed following the pandemic. The ability to learn from home has been shown to keep students in the classroom when they are unable to physically attend school. The need to attend school is imperative to keep communities around the world moving forward.

Without the ability to attend school, students will not be able to better themselves and become positive members of society. Raising awareness about the plight of those who are unable to attend school remotely is an important part of making education accessible. Urban areas have become home to hot spots and mobile buses supplying internet access to low-income families. In rural areas, the problem of a lack of internet access is growing and driving up the gap between those in urban areas and those in rural communities.

3. Attend Different College Platforms

Great Value Colleges explains opening up different pathways to achieve a two or four-year degree will make it easier for students to leave school with their qualification. The U.S. is spending extra money on educating students to degree-level because only 60-percent of students graduate with the degree they begin studying for. In combination with this, the average time it takes a student to complete their degree is six years, instead of the four years advertised by colleges.

4. Reduce Illiteracy

Illiteracy is a problem facing millions of people in the U.S. and more around the world. Several options are open to those who are looking to help improve literacy among disparate groups. Among these programs are those offered at local libraries and educational centers. Volunteers can become involved with literacy programs to bring learning to those who are struggling to learn to read. Several online options are open to people who are looking to improve their reading, including online programs designed to improve reading at any time.

5. Bring Blended Learning to the Classroom

The blended learning model has become increasingly popular across the planet. The separation of students with learning difficulties from those in general classes is part of the outdated factory model. Academic programs have moved on to include the blended learning model that is popular with students and educators. The blended learning model keeps all students in the same classroom while eliminating the outdated rows of desks that prove a barrier to learning for some students. Specialist teachers enter the classroom for specific periods of each day to assist students with learning difficulties.

6. Keeping Institutions Accessible

Students with physical impairments can find it difficult to access school buildings. Despite several laws and building code changes requiring academic institutions to provide access for all, some students still find it difficult to enter school buildings. Simple changes to school buildings, such as dropped curbs, provide access for students and family members to campus. Schools not supplying easy access to their campus should be reported to local authorities to have changes made for easy access for all.

Academic campuses should be accessible to all whether they are physical or virtual. Each campus needs to offer assistance to every student without discriminating against those with physical or learning issues. Accessibility also means the financial burden of college should be low enough to allow all to enter regardless of their economic situation. Assisting those with economic problems is high on the list of needs for students around the world.

Staff Writer; Ricky Brown