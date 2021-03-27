You are here: Home News / What if Hunter Biden was Black?

What if Hunter Biden was Black?

(ThyBlackMan.com) Not to give a history lesson, but cats throw around Jim Crow like singles in the Blue Fame strip club. So much so, you can pull their card and if you engage them, they could not tell you one thing about the subject. But keeping it simple, in 1868 via Amendment XIV, the Constitution finally provided all Black men in the United States full citizenship and promised them equal protection under the law. Across the nation, Blacks voted, served on juries and were elected office. That was until the somewhat problematic election of Rutherford B. Hayes in 1876 as the 19th president of the United States. Democrats said they would support the Republican if he would concede to end reconstruction in the South. Long story short, he did and like that, 10 years after the Amendment XIV, federal troops withdrew from the South, it returned to local white rule and Jim Crow/Black Codes came to be (I wrote about RBH as the father of Jim Crow here in 2008). Many historians start the period in the late 1890’s due to one man purchasing a single train ticket in 1892 – Homer Plessy. I consider this a little over dramatic. However, the Supreme Court heard, and rejected, Plessy’s challenge which said historians emphasize validated segregation in public facilities and provoked even more restrictive Jim Crow laws. In 2021, everything is Jim Crow, and if that isn’t enough, then you make up stuff like Jim Eagle.

I find it rather curious, that many of the racist tropes spread by progressive democrats post reconstruction during Jim crow, are still pushed and validated today by the same collective. Even in the same way as if Blacks in America are just too helpless and dumb to practice self-determination or self-sufficiency. These are so numerous that I will only select a few in an effort to make my point – that as long a progressive political beliefs and practices that aim to destroy the family by ignoring the importance of fathers, reduce the value of education while lowering education standards and focusing on the color of one’s skin or sex instead of how people treat you, the legacy of Jim Crow will remain a reality.

It would be arrogant not to see the connection racial/ethnic presentations have on the collective beliefs of any person. Consequently, in some ways, these beliefs are allowed to continue. There is the classic Black women cannot control their sexuality and keep their legs closed continuously proffered by Planned Parenthood. A must seeing like the chattel slavery of the past, they require chattel in the form of pregnant women and their fetal remains to make their billions. It was Margaret Sanger who founded the American Birth Control League, which later became the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The mission of both and the ideas these organizations represented were and are pushed by the most progressive of the progressive. Why? Because in the United States, the abortion rate for black women is about five times that for white women. Sanger fashioned the eugenics movement. Her views led to enforced sterilization laws that resulted in tens of thousands (mostly black girls and women) being forcefully sterilized. In her An Autobiography, she admitted to speaking at a Ku Klux Klan rally in 1926 in Silver Lake, N.J.

Then there is the Blacks are too dumb for their own good trope. Sadly, we eat this shit up without any simple examination. Just last month Joe Biden said: “a lot of people don’t know how to register. Not everybody in the community — in the Hispanic and the African American community, particularly in rural areas that are distant and/or inner-city districts — know how to use — know how to get online to determine how to get in line for that COVID vaccination at the Walgreens or at the particular store.” Translation we are senseless troglodytes, who for but the help of the liberal smart white, we would have no intrinsic value and even then, too ignorant to navigate the internet or use a cell phone. Another reason I really despise the throwing around of consequential historical periods like Jim Crow to impress seriousness or fear.

Jim Crow was the period of lynching, hangings, bodily mutilations, rapes, property damage and legally sanctioned land theft. A voter ID law or asking folk to show a picture ID is nothing like Jim Crow and any person that openly says or believes this is a dumb azz. But it goes back to the beginning – Blacks are dumb, stupid and helpless. I would go out on a limb and hypothesize that by proportion of the population, black folk have higher rates of ID than whites. Just be practical and if you Black ask yourself, if having a picture ID was difficult, could we, have a credit/debit card, have a bank account, cash checks, rent a car, apartment or buy alcohol? If having a picture ID is a barrier to voting, then how can we purchase or drive a car, travel on an airplane let alone make it through TSA? This is not Jim Crow and not a barrier to voting. If you don’t want to show ID to vote, then let’s make it where you don’t have to show ID to cash a check. It is getting easier to vote, not harder. This isn’t about us people; this is about illegal immigrants we just to blind to see they are using our emotion as a cover. Even the newly appointed Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (pronounced booty-judge) even thinks crossing the street is racist because whites and Asians are not hit by cars as much as Black folk. Imagine that, a Harvard College and Oxford University graduate Rhodes Scholar smart enough to shout Jim Crow racism as the cause but not smart enough to extrapolate population density and geographical urban topology as being a reasonable explanation for this outcome.

It has been said some people cannot see the forest for the trees. This final example may be a representation of that and regards the homily since reconstruction that Black men are lascivious drinkers who when drunk, go crazy, beat, attack and even sexually assault women. When this happens, we typically are punished for our behavior whether true or not. The same cannot be stated for wealthy aristocrats of the Hunter Biden ilk. Here is a man who was kicked out of the military in 2014 for being a crack head and had zero experience in the energy sector but was able to earn $850,000 serving on the board of a Ukraine gas company called Burisma (a feat yet to be accomplished by even the black pro athlete crackhead). I can state for a fact under present conditions, no black man kicked out of the military for being a crack head could get a job walking dogs. Add to that, he was boning his dead brothers widow as if this was acceptable behavior (few if any black men would live to do such if the family was tight knit).

In 2016, then-vice president Biden’s son left drugs and a used crackpipe in a rental car in Arizona but never faced charges. Do you believe regardless of prominence this opportunity would be afforded to anyone else outside of the liberal political class that promotes rules for thee but not me on the regular, especially if they were Black?

Now there are reports that back in 2018, Hunter brothers widow who he was boning took his gun from his pickup truck and threw it in a trash can behind a Delaware store across from a school. By law, the last action is a crime that falls under the rubric of endangering minors. If a black man or any other person had this happen to them in this present atmosphere of anti-gun and second amendment rhetoric, they would already be under the prison. This isn’t the worse part. Less than a single felon under current laws, most crafted by democrats would get the average Joe and especially a Black man ten years in the Fed, but Hunter committed multiple felonies at one time and has a history of doing such yet no bid.

Just start with the fact that to get a gun one must complete a 4473 firearms transaction form. On this form you must tell for fear of perjury if you are or have used narcotics or have been addicted to narcotics. If a persons lies, it means mandatory federal incarceration. From what I have been able to find out, he filled out this form the same year he was reported to have been smoking crack and spending thousands of dollars at Archibald’s Gentleman’s Strip Club in Washington. Dude was even held up at gunpoint in Los Angeles when he was trying to purchase crack.

Hunter Biden is instructive of how Jim crow works – laws are not for the white liberal elite progressive. Cats talk all this equity and equality of outcome shi# but know good and well no black person would have the same outcome for the same behaviors Hunter Biden evinced.

Jim Crow doesn’t exist insofar as presented in America today as liberals purport, only in the rap game, but that is another story. The democrat party gave America Jim crow so they have to keep it alive. However, throwing it around just to inflame only divides and is not an accurate reflection of US history. If it exist anywhere in any form, it is in the persistent condescending presentation of patronizing superiority progressives use to mentally whip Black Americans into their political place. So you can miss me with that showing ID to vote is equal to Jim crow laws because such is no where close to what happened to Emmett Till, George and Mae Murray Dorsey, or Roger and Dorothy Malcom.

Staff Writer; Torrance T. Stephens

You can follow this brother over at; Daily Thought Crime. Can also purchase any of his books over at; Amazon – TTS Books.