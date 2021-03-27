Samsung Galaxy A72 Preview.

(ThyBlackMan.com) You might be out of luck if you were expecting the rumored Samsung Galaxy A72 will come with an affordable price tag attached to it. If the leaked details and reports claiming to be coming from industry insiders are true, we are going to see a 4G compatible Galaxy A72 first and maybe a 5G variant sometime later. However, some tipsters have completely denied the release of the so-called 5G variant.

A 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2t400 resolution featuring an in-screen fingerprint scanner is said to be included in the package. Unsurprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone’s screen will also feature a 90Hz refresh rate. The device packs a 32MP punch-hole front camera and a quad-lens camera setup on its rear featuring a 64MP primary sensor accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP camera, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is also supposed to be available with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, 128GB and 256GB of internal memory, and a dedicated slot for a microSD card. Sources also claim that the A72 smartphone will have a 5,000mAh battery and it will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack.

Finally, pricing is projected to range at about $549 to $599, which is a favorable number as opposed to the Galaxy A71, which starts at $599. Despite all of the changes, there might also be a few flaws. For instance, there’s no talk about wireless charging, which was a feature that the Galaxy A71 lacked. According to the US FCC page, the Samsung Galaxy A72 will launch with a 25W fast charging. This seems to be the very same charging system included with many of Samsung’s latest mid-range as well as flagship smartphones, such as the Galaxy M51 and Note 20 Ultra.

Despite the fact that there are reasonably thorough leaks, we still have no idea when the Samsung Galaxy A72 will be launched. The Samsung Galaxy A71 arrived with the Galaxy A51 in January 2020, and we anticipate the handset to launch relatively soon. We foresee the Galaxy A52 to be launched also in near future as well.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is a high-end smartphone with a hefty price tag. The computer has a beautiful visual quality, as well as a bezel-less panel and a notch. To ensure smooth performance, the computer is well-equipped with adequate RAM and a powerful processing unit. It also has a powerful sensor, a large internal storage space, and plenty of battery life. Overall, it’s a decent smartphone, but several other companies offer similar features for less cost. As a result, it is expected to face competition in the marketplace.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is fitted with a Snapdragon 720G chipset and an Octa-core Kryo 465 CPU, which includes a 2.3GHz single-core as well as a 1.8GHz Hexa Core unit to improve the smartphone’s overall efficiency. Users can enjoy lag-free gameplay and multitasking owing to the 8GB of RAM. Graphics are managed by an Adreno 618 GPU. The mobile is powered by a non-removable 5000mAh Li-ion battery along with 25W Rapid Charging technology to have long-lasting battery life.

Meanwhile, Samsung is already focusing on 4G as well as 5G variants of the Galaxy A52, according to sources. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor will power the 5G variant. The 720G processor will be included in the 4G version. The Galaxy A52 5G will have a higher refresh rate screen than the Galaxy A52, which is 90Hz.

During the first half of 2020, the Galaxy A51 was among the most preferred phones in many parts of the world, and Samsung appears eager to capitalize on that achievement with the launch of the Galaxy A72 with appealing features like display with a higher refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A51’s screen and solid build quality impressed everyone, but its poor processing power was a deal-breaker for some as the smartphone is slow when it comes to multitasking.

Staff Writer; Jack Bell

Cell Phone Guru & Video Games Junkie… With that, like my articles, feel free to hit me up at; JackBell@ThyBlackMan.com.