American History; The Constitution was always going to fail.

(ThyBlackMan.com) There are no boundaries evil and wickedness will not exceed without an immutable “Restrainer.” It’s for this reason that the Constitution was always going to be susceptible to the sinful pluripotency of godless mankind.

I argue that it’s precisely because of the developmental plasticity of the godless that John Adams cautioned: “Our Constitution was made for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” (John Adams to the Massachusetts Militia, October 1798.)

There’s an often omitted part of that speech, which is critical because it’s endogenic, i.e., foundational to the whole. It reads: “While our country remains untainted with the principles and manners, which are now producing desolation in so many parts of the world; while she continues sincere and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reason to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence. But should the people of America, once become capable of that deep simulation towards one another and towards foreign nations, which assumes the Language of Justice and moderation while it is practicing Iniquity and Extravagance; and displays in the most captivating manner the charming pictures of candour frankness and sincerity while it is rioting in rapine and Insolence: this Country will be the most miserable habitation in the World; because We have no Government armed with Power capable of contending with human Passions unbridled by morality and Religion. Avarice, ambition, and revenge or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net.” (“The Works of John Adams, Second President of the United States.” Boston: Little, Brown and Company. 1854. Pp. 228, 229.)

Specific to Adams’ warning, America has become little more than a reliquary to what she could have been. Our Founding Fathers were anything but fools. They endeavored their best to secure America from godless, agenda-driven minions of Satan – but in the end biblical prophecy can be delayed, but fulfillment of same cannot be prevented.

I submit it’s for this precise reason that godless men used of Satan have twisted the words of our Founding Fathers, and emissaries of Satan masquerading as justices, judges and politicians are charged with upholding and defending the Constitution but are responsible for the deconstruction of same.

Adams said: “While she continues sincere, and incapable of insidious and impious policy, we shall have the strongest reads to rejoice in the local destination assigned us by Providence.”

What was the “local destination assigned us”? It was the intent and direction of journey the United States of America was embarked upon by our Founding Fathers given them by “Providence.” “Providence” being God. Adams, as did his fellow “framers,” also spoke of “Natural Law.”