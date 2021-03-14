Math is not Racist.

(ThyBlackMan.com) As you may be aware, as noted in one of my prior essays, some of the oldest mathematical artifacts including the Ishango bone and a piece of baboon fibula with 29 notches, dated 35,000 BC found in the mountains between South Africa and Swaziland are preeminently recognized as documenting the existence of math prior to the establishment of Europe. Now some were disturbed that I accurately stated that Euclid was born in Africa and was of African origin but that is beside the point. My current concern is that this direction in pedagogy that purports by inuendo that math is bad, that black people are bad at math and ergo math is a racist construct is in a simple form ridiculous.

I wholeheartedly disagree with this contention, and rather suggest that the people whom assert such are racist and even more problematic, elitist who gain from a secure knowledge of addition, subtraction, multiplication and division. Typically, the folk who proclaim such are rich and wealthy white and black progressives who portend that suggesting such a premise gives them woke points on their sociocultural balance book. Moreover, they tend to ascribe and support the pseudo eugenic racist science of critical race theory.

I use the phrase “dumb shit” frequently. It is a colloquialism in honor of my upbringing in Memphis, Tennessee. I experienced and saw a lot of dumb shit there as I was growing up. And for the record, critical race theory is synonymous to dumb shit and Ibrahm X Kendi is a dumb shit. At best critical race theory is disruptive and a bigoted creed that judges people on the origin of their skin color. This means philosophically that all whites are oppressors, and all non-whites are oppressed to such an extent that all inadequate outcomes (including academic and economic) between dissimilar races in our social order result from white power and white skinned privilege. This is dumb shit for last I looked skin color doesn’t pick up a pencil or calculator to do a math problem or count correct change after a financial transaction.

I would link support for my assertions herein, but I don’t want to waste time (if possible seeing time is relative; E = MC2) because idiocy is running rampant and I would just hope cats could, or would vouch for me that I know my shit. Many chant that the problem is within the schools, but if this is the case, why are Asians and African students thriving? Take Baltimore for example. Over the last three years Baltimore City Schools graduation rates have dropped to 70% and the college enrollment rate is 57% yet city schools’ employees earning $100,000 nearly double as graduation rates fall. This given a recent report that a student attending Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts only passed three classes with an earned a grade point average of 0.13 yet still ranked in the top half of his graduating class albeit he will not graduate and was promoted to higher level classes although he failed the perquisites. But this is basic practice for Baltimore given that it was revealed in 2017 that 13 Baltimore City High Schools had zero students proficient in math whom all graduated. Same is true for San Francisco where 75% of black California boys don’t meet state reading standards. California is enslaving black students intentionally. Statewide, huge attainment breaches between black and white students persist in all subjects— with an astonishing 41-point difference in 8th-grade math and a 38-point difference in 8th-grade reading. Wisconsin is the same, black-white achievement gap worst in nation and has the biggest disparity in graduation rates between black and white students, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

These are objective outcomes yet critical race theory proponents suggest this is all due to skin color. Take dude for example. In This is what an antiracist America would look like. How do we get there? by Ibram X Kendi, he writes: “There is no such thing as a “not-racist” policy, idea, or person. Just an old-fashioned racist in a newfound denial. All policies, ideas, and people are either being racist or antiracist. Racist policies yield racial inequity; antiracist policies yield racial equity. Racist ideas suggest racial hierarchy, antiracist ideas suggest racial equality. A racist is supporting racist policy or expressing a racist idea. An antiracist is supporting antiracist policy or expressing an antiracist idea. A racist or antiracist is not who we are, but what we are doing at the moment.”

WTF does this garbled word salad mean. It isn’t based on fact nor science. It seems he would prefer to lower standards for blacks to make them a permanent underclass. Even Big brother Bill Gates and his Gates Foundation suggested that “white supremacy culture” is inherent in math on insisting getting the right answer. Strangely I do not think he would buy a home or drive across a bridge that was based on an incorrectly calculated mathematical answer. They concluded that the “concept of mathematics being purely objective is unequivocally false,” which perpetuates “objectivity” and “fear of open conflict.” Even in places with few black folks like Oregon are smoking this new crack. They created an 82-page workbook on how teachers can “examine their actions, beliefs, and values around teaching mathematics.” They claim white supremacy is maintained by “getting the ‘right’ answer,” and when “students are required to ‘show their work.’ LMBAO.

Bruh, when I give you loot, you better give me the right answer in the form of my correct change or risk a fade. Math is not racist no more than a truck, car, gun, paycheck or TV is racist. These folks love racism because it gets them paid – its click bait. These same folks claiming racism is everywhere have never lived or been to Africa or Asia. This is just a ploy to keep Black and poor folk in the gutter. They lower the standards for our children while raising the standards for theirs. Please don’t believe the hype – expect more from your kids and they will perform and exceed. Race has nothing to do with intellect nor achievement – just character and work ethic.

